Principles of Induced Polarization for Geophysical Exploration, Volume 5

1. Introduction
A Historical Summary of IP Research
The IP Effect
IP Response
The Decay Curve
IP Measurement
The Basic IP Measurement △ V/V
Phase-Angle IP Measurement
Errors
Units Used in IP Surveying
The Glossary
2. Resistivity Principles
Resistivity Theory
Ohm's Law
Three-Dimensional Resistivity
Resistivity and Conductivity
Potential Field of a Current Electrode Pair
Refraction of Current Flow Lines
Equipotential Surfaces
Resistivity Anisotropy
Paradox of Anisotropy
Superposition and Reciprocity
Resistivity Type Curves by the Method of Images
Resistivity of Earth Materials
Resistivity Properties of Minerals
Electrical Conduction in Rocks
Resistivity of Mineralized Rocks
Resistivity Exploration Methods
Resistivity Equipment
Self-Potential
Resistivity Sounding
Resistivity Profiling
Pseudosection Plotting
3. Theory of Induced Polarization
Electrochemical Theory
The Electrode
Overvoltage
The Double Layer
Faradaic and Nonfaradaic Paths
Warburg Impedance
Membrane Polarization
Applications of Electrochemical Theory
Dielectric Constant
Electrical Models of Induced Polarization
Equivalent Circuit
The Decay Curve
Field of a Dipole
Electrical Polarization
Polarization
Induced Polarization
Magnetic Induced Polarization
The Equivalence of Frequency and Pulse Measurements
The Place of IP Theory in the Exploration Method
4. Laboratory Work in Induced Polarization
Electrical Measurements of Rocks
Types of Experiments
Sampling and Preparation
Electrical Measuring Equipment
Environmental Chamber
Sample Holders
Frequency-Domain Studies
Resistivity Spectrum
Interpretation of the Resistivity Spectrum
Effects of Current Density
Effect of Rock Saturation
Anisotropism
Time-Domain Measurements
Charge and Decay Cycles
Phase Measurement
Early Part of Decay Curve and the Comparison with Frequency Effects
Considerations of Laboratory and Field Results
5. IP Field Equipment
Historical Development
Design Considerations
Parameters to be Measured
Electrode Resistance
Voltage and Polarization Signals
Noise Characteristics of the Ground
The Signal-Gene Rating System
Motors and Generators
The IP Transmitter
The IP Receiver
Self-Potential Buckout
The Time-Domain Receiver
The Frequency IP Receiver
Digitized IP Field Equipment
Design Considerations from Frequency Analysis of a Square Wave
Filtering
6. Telluric Noise and Electromagnetic Coupling
Telluric (Earth) Currents
The Magnetosphere
Micropulsations
Man-Made Electrical Noise
Sferics
Methods of Avoiding Magnetotelluric Noise
Coupling of Electrical Circuits
Resistive Coupling
Capacitive Coupling
Cultural Coupling Effects
Electromagnetic Coupling
The EM-Coupling Problem
EM Coupling and Phase
EM Coupling Relationships — Correction Curve
EM Coupling for Small Inductive Effects Using the Dipole—Dipole Array
Methods of Avoiding EM Coupling
Detection and Identification of EM Coupling
7. IP Field Surveying
Field Procedures
Equipment List
Transportation
Survey Layout
Permission to Survey
The Current-Sending System in the Field
The Generator Station
Electrode Preparation
Review of Theory of Current Electrode Layout
Electrode Resistance
The Sender in Operation
The Voltmeter-Receiver System
Field Calibration Procedures
The Porous-Pot Potential Electrode
Reading The Receiver
IP Survey Conditions
Signal-to-Noise Ratio
Comparison of Electrode Arrays in IP Surveying
Safety
8. Drill-Hole and Underground Surveying and the Negative IP Effect
Differences Between Surface and Subsurface Methods
Theory
Survey Method
Interpretation
Techniques For Subsurface IP and Resistivity Surveys
Hole Logging For Rock Properties
Exploration Drill-Hole Surveying
Underground IP Surveying
Negative IP Effects 195
9 Interpretation of Induced-Polarization Data
Methods of Interpretation
Case-History Studies
Physical Model Studies
The Computation of Theoretical IP and Resistivity Curves
Master Curves
Direct Interpretation
Numerical Modeling
Grade Estimation of Mineralization Using the IP Method
Quality of the Interpreted Data
Review of Pseudosection Data
The Interpretation Report
10. The Complex-Resistivity Method
History of the Method
The Complex-Resistivity Survey
Host-Rock Response and CR Spectra
Separation of the Electromagnetic Coupling Component in Complex Resistivity Data
Identification of Type of Metal Ion
Signal Detection Capabilities of The Complex-Resistivity Method
Disadvantages of the Complex-Resistivity Method
Glossary of Terms Used in Induced-Polarization and Resistivity Exploration
Developments in Economic Geology, 5: Principles of Induced Polarization for Geophysical Exploration focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in induced polarization (IP), including anisotropism, electromagnetic coupling, and electrical circuits.
The book first takes a look at resistivity principles, theory of IP, and laboratory work in IP. Concerns cover electrical measurements of rocks, anisotropism, early part of decay curve and the comparison with frequency effects, electrical models of induced polarization, electrical polarization, resistivities of earth materials, and resistivity exploration methods. The manuscript then elaborates on IP field equipment, telluric noise and electromagnetic coupling, IP field surveying, and drill-hole and underground surveying and the negative IP effect. Discussions focus on differences between surface and subsurface methods, current-sending system in the field, telluric (earth) currents, electromagnetic coupling, design considerations, coupling of electrical circuits, design considerations, and signal-generating system.
The manuscript ponders on the complex-resistivity method and interpretation of induced-polarization data, including grade estimation of mineralization using the IP method, complex-resistivity survey, signal detection capabilities of the complex-resistivity method, and disadvantages of the complex-resistivity method.
The text is a valuable source of information for researchers wanting to study induced polarization.
English
© Elsevier Science 1976
1st January 1984
Elsevier Science
9780444599872
@qu:This book... steers an amazingly clear path through one of the more controversial subjects in exploration geophysics... of considerable completeness and scope... should be mandatory reading for all mining geologists, geophysicists and exploration managers. There are very few specialists indeed who could not learn at least a few things from this book. @source: Geophysics