Principles of Fermentation Technology
3rd Edition
Description
The successful structure of the previous edition of Principles of Fermentation Technology has been retained in this third edition, which covers the key component parts of a fermentation process including growth kinetics, strain isolation and improvement, inocula development, fermentation media, fermenter design and operation, product recovery, and the environmental impact of processes. This accurate and accessible third edition recognizes the increased importance of animal cell culture, the impact of the post-genomics era on applied science and the huge contribution that heterologous protein production now makes to the success of the pharmaceutical industry.
This title is ideally suited for both newcomers to the industry and established workers as it provides essential and fundamental information on fermentation in a methodical, logical fashion. Stanbury, Whitaker and Hall have integrated the biological and engineering aspects of fermentation to make the content accessible to members of both disciplines with a focus on the practical application of theory. This text collates all the fermentation fundamentals into one concise reference, making it a valuable resource for fermentation scientists, as well as those studying in the field.
Key Features
- Retains its successful structure and covers all components of the fermentation process
- Integrates the biological and engineering aspects of fermentation to discuss the most recent developments and advancements in the field
- Written in a style accessible to readers from either a biological or engineering background with each chapter supported by an extensive bibliography
Readership
Students and Professionals in chemical engineering, applied biology, biotechnology, and microbiology
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1: An introduction to fermentation processes
- Abstract
- The range of fermentation processes
- The chronological development of the fermentation industry
- The component parts of a fermentation process
- Chapter 2: Microbial growth kinetics
- Abstract
- Batch culture
- Continuous culture
- Fed-batch culture
- Chapter 3: The isolation and improvement of industrially important microorganisms
- Abstract
- Isolation of industrially important microorganisms
- Improvement of industrial microorganisms
- Summary
- Chapter 4: Media for industrial fermentations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Typical media
- Medium formulation
- Water
- Energy sources
- Carbon sources
- Nitrogen sources
- Minerals
- Growth factors
- Nutrient recycle
- Buffers
- The addition of precursors and metabolic regulators to media
- Oxygen requirements
- Antifoams
- Medium optimization
- Animal cell media
- Chapter 5: Sterilization
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Medium sterilization
- Design of batch sterilization processes
- Design of continuous sterilization processes
- Sterilization of the fermenter
- Sterilization of the feeds
- Sterilization of liquid wastes
- Sterilization by filtration
- Chapter 6: Culture preservation and inoculum development
- Abstract
- Preservation of industrially important cell cultures and microorganisms
- Inoculum development
- Criteria for the transfer of inoculum
- Development of inocula for animal cell processes
- Development of inocula for yeast processes
- Development of inocula for unicellular bacterial processes
- Development of inocula for mycelial processes
- Aseptic inoculation of plant fermenters
- Chapter 7: Design of a fermenter
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Basic functions of a fermenter
- Aseptic operation and containment
- Fermenter body construction
- Aeration and agitation
- Achievement and maintenance of aseptic conditions
- Valves and steam traps
- Pressure-reduction valves
- Other fermentation vessels
- Animal cell culture
- Chapter 8: Instrumentation and control
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Methods of measuring process variables
- On-line analysis of other chemical factors
- Control systems
- Computer applications in fermentation technology
- Chapter 9: Aeration and agitation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Oxygen requirements of industrial fermentations
- Oxygen supply
- Determination of KLa values
- Fluid rheology
- Factors affecting KLa values in fermentation vessels
- Balance between oxygen supply and demand
- Scale-up and scale-down
- Chapter 10: The recovery and purification of fermentation products
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Removal of microbial cells and other solid matter
- Foam separation (floatation)
- Precipitation
- Filtration
- Centrifugation
- Cell disruption
- Liquid–liquid extraction
- Solvent recovery
- Two-phase aqueous extraction
- Reversed micelle extraction
- Supercritical fluid extraction
- Adsorption
- Removal of volatile products
- Chromatography
- Membrane processes
- Drying
- Crystallization
- Whole broth processing
- Chapter 11: Effluent treatment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Dissolved oxygen concentration as an indicator of water quality
- Site surveys
- Strengths of fermentation effluents
- Treatment and disposal of effluents
- Disposal
- Treatment processes
- By-products
- Chapter 12: The production of heterologous proteins
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Heterologous protein production by bacteria
- Heterologous protein production by yeast
- Heterologous protein production by mammalian cell cultures
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 14th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634085
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080999531
About the Author
Peter Stanbury
Peter F. Stanbury, MSc, DIC, Visiting Lecturer at University of Hertfordshire
Peter’s career as Principal Lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire encompassed teaching and research in microbial physiology and fermentation technology. He spent sabbatical periods at ICI Fermentation Products, the Warren Spring Laboratory and in the laboratory of Professor Ayaaki Ishizaki, Kyushu University, Japan. He also held managerial responsibilities as Head of Biochemistry and Microbiology, and as Associate Head of the School of Life Sciences. Peter is now retired but returns as a Visiting Lecturer in the field. He is a member of the Microbiology Society and was previously Treasurer of the Society and Convener of the Fermentation Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Lecturer at University of Hertfordshire
Allan Whitaker
Prior to joining the University of Hertfordshire, Allan was a research scientist with ICI working on aspects of fungal physiology and plant tissue culture. His career as Senior Lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire encompassed teaching in microbiology and research in microbial physiology and fermentation technology. Allan retired from the University and continued as a Visiting Lecturer but also combined his interest in local history and microbiology in his research on the history of the brewing industry in Hertfordshire. Allan has taken an advisory role in the development of this edition but the influence he had on the previous two editions very much remains. He is a member of the Microbiology Society and was previously convener of its Teaching Group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Senior Lecturer, University of Hertfordshire
Stephen Hall
Stephen J. Hall, MSc, PhD, Senior Lecturer at University of Hertfordshire
Stephen’s career as Senior Lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire has encompassed teaching in numerous fields across the Chemical, Biological and Environmental Sciences together with research in effluent treatment, microbial physiology and fermentation technology. He is a member of the Society of Chemistry and Industry, and a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer at University of Hertfordshire