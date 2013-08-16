Principles of Environmental Physics
4th Edition
Plants, Animals, and the Atmosphere
Principles of Environmental Physics: Plants, Animals, and the Atmosphere, 4e, provides a basis for understanding the complex physical interactions of plants and animals with their natural environment. It is the essential reference to provide environmental and ecological scientists and researchers with the physical principles, analytic tools, and data analysis methods they need to solve problems. This book describes the principles by which radiative energy reaches the earth’s surface and reviews the latest knowledge concerning the surface radiation budget. The processes of radiation, convection, conduction, evaporation, and carbon dioxide exchange are analyzed. Many applications of environmental physics principles are reviewed, including the roles of surface albedo and atmospheric aerosols in modifying microclimate and climate, remote sensing of vegetation properties, wind forces on trees and crops, dispersion of pathogens and aerosols, controls of evaporation from vegetation and soil (including implications of changing weather and climate), and interpretation of micrometeorological measurements of carbon dioxide and other trace gas fluxes.
- Presents a unique synthesis of micrometeorology and ecology in its widest sense
- Deals quantitatively with the impact of weather on living systems but also with the interactions between organisms and the atmosphere that are a central feature of life on earth
- Offers numerous worked examples and problems with solutions
- Provides many examples of laboratory and field measurements and their interpretation
- Includes an up-to-date bibliography and review of recent micrometeorological applications in forestry, ecology, hydrology, and agriculture
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in university departments of physics, atmospheric sciences, biological and environmental sciences, research scientists in agriculture, forestry, hydrology and ecology in academia, government research and industry, natural resource managers, environmental consultants and advisers in non-governmental organizations.
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Acknowledgments
Symbols
Roman Alphabet
Greek Alphabet
Non-Dimensional Groups
Logarithms
Chapter 1. The Scope of Environmental Physics
Chapter 2. Properties of Gases and Liquids
2.1 Gases and Water Vapor
2.2 Liquid
2.3 Stable Isotopes
2.4 Problems
References
Chapter 3. Transport of Heat, Mass, and Momentum
3.1 General Transfer Equation
3.2 Molecular Transfer Processes
3.3 Diffusion Coefficients
3.4 Diffusion of Particles (Brownian Motion)
3.5 Problems
References
Chapter 4. Transport of Radiant Energy
4.1 The Origin and Nature of Radiation
4.2 Spatial Relations
4.3 Problems
References
Chapter 5. Radiation Environment
5.1 Solar Radiation
5.2 Attenuation of Solar Radiation in the Atmosphere
5.3 Solar Radiation at the Ground
5.4 Terrestrial Radiation
5.5 Net Radiation
5.6 Problems
References
Chapter 6. Microclimatology of Radiation: (i) Radiative Properties of Natural Materials
6.1 Radiative Properties of Natural Materials
6.2 Problems
References
Chapter 7. Microclimatology of Radiation: (ii) Radiation Interception by Solid Structures
7.1 Geometric Principles
7.2 Problems
References
Chapter 8. Microclimatology of Radiation: (iii) Interception by Plant Canopies and Animal Coats
8.1 Interception of Radiation by Plant Canopies
8.2 Interception of Radiation by Animal Coats
8.3 Net Radiation
8.4 Problems
References
Chapter 9. Momentum Transfer
9.1 Boundary Layers
9.2 Momentum Transfer to Natural Surfaces
9.3 Lodging and Windthrow
9.4 Problems
References
Chapter 10. Heat Transfer
10.1 Convection
10.2 Measurements of Convection
10.3 Conduction
10.4 Insulation
10.5 Problems
References
Chapter 11. Mass Transfer: (i) Gases and Water Vapor
11.1 Non-Dimensional Groups
11.2 Measurements of Mass Transfer
11.3 Ventilation
11.4 Mass Transfer Through Pores
11.5 Mass Transfer through Coats and Clothing
11.6 Problems
References
Chapter 12. Mass Transfer: (ii) Particles
12.1 Steady Motion
12.2 Non-Steady Motion
12.3 Particle Deposition and Transport
12.4 Problems
References
Chapter 13. Steady-State Heat Balance: (i) Water Surfaces, Soil, and Vegetation
13.1 Heat Balance Equation
13.2 Heat Balance of Thermometers
13.3 Heat Balance of Surfaces
13.4 Developments From the Penman and Penman-Monteith Equations
13.5 Problems
References
Chapter 14. Steady-State Heat Balance: (ii) Animals
14.1 Heat Balance Components
14.2 The Thermo-Neutral Diagram
14.3 Specification of the Environment—The Effective Temperature
14.4 Case Studies
14.5 Problems
References
Chapter 15. Transient Heat Balance
15.1 Time Constant
15.2 General Cases
15.3 Heat Flow in Soil
15.4 Problems
References
Chapter 16. Micrometeorology: (i) Turbulent Transfer, Profiles, and Fluxes
16.1 Turbulent Transfer
16.2 Flux-Gradient Methods
16.3 Methods for Indirect Measurements of Flux Above Canopies
16.4 Relative Merits of Methods of Flux Measurement
16.5 Turbulent Transfer in Canopies
16.6 Density Corrections to Flux Measurements
16.7 Problems
References
Chapter 17. Micrometeorology: (ii) Interpretation of Flux Measurements
17.1 Resistance Analogs
17.2 Case Studies
17.3 Measurement and Modeling of Transport within Canopies
17.4 Problems
References
References
Bibliography
General Text Books
Appendix
Solutions to Selected Problems
Index
422
- 422
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
16th August 2013
- 16th August 2013
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780123869937
- 9780123869937
9780123869104
- 9780123869104
John Monteith
Emeritus Professor of Environmental Physics, University of Nottingham, UK
Mike Unsworth
Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA
"This compact overview of environmental physics…serves as an excellent introduction to the subject. Its pioneering approach to the application of physics to the study and analysis of biological processes is still unsurpassed...The range of subjects covered is wide…and the new edition reorganizes and updates core material and improves on presentation...Rigorous but accessible, this is a wonderful text, and contains an extensive bibliography and a list of references."--ProtoView.com, January 2014