Principles of Dielectric Logging Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128222836

Principles of Dielectric Logging Theory

1st Edition

Authors: Alex Kaufman Jean-Marc Donadille
Paperback ISBN: 9780128222836
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 352
Description

Principles of Dielectric Logging Theory covers the theory of dielectric logging - from first principles to development of new tools - for those involved in the design, development and interpretation of dielectric logging. Dielectric logging has recently experienced a revival in the oil and gas industry and is now considered a preferred method for estimating the saturation of reservoirs. Topics covered in this book include the use of dielectric tools in different types of fields, interpretation methods, the Maxwell phenomena, and how to develop new dielectric tools for future use. Users will find this book includes enough detail that newcomers, seasoned professionals and researchers find it useful.

Key Features

  • Covers both the theory and applications of dielectric logging
  • Provides comprehensive guidance on how to develop dielectric tools
  • Explains what physically takes place in the presence of a dielectric probe

Readership

Exploration Geophysicists working in the Oil and Gas industry. Geophysics / petrophysics departments at universities

Table of Contents

  1. The electric field of static charges
    2. Stationary electric field
    3. Dielectric in a static electric field
    4. Dielectric in a time varying field
    5. Maxwell phenomenon
    6. Effective dielectric permittivity
    7. Development of dielectric logging

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128222836

About the Authors

Alex Kaufman

Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA

Jean-Marc Donadille

Jean Marc Donadille is Answer Products Manager at Schlumberger, Paris, France. He leads the department that develops the software suite which conducts petrophysical interpretation of SLB downhole tools. This involves the design and development of complex algorithms, and their packaging and commercialization as end products to clients. Donadille is actively engaged in the digital transformation through the adoption of machine learning and data analytics. Donadille also served as the Chairman of SPE France from 2015-2017, where he chaired the Board of Directors meetings and organized 28 professional conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Answer Products Manager, Schlumberger, Paris, France

