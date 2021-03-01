Principles of Dielectric Logging Theory
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Principles of Dielectric Logging Theory covers the theory of dielectric logging - from first principles to development of new tools - for those involved in the design, development and interpretation of dielectric logging. Dielectric logging has recently experienced a revival in the oil and gas industry and is now considered a preferred method for estimating the saturation of reservoirs. Topics covered in this book include the use of dielectric tools in different types of fields, interpretation methods, the Maxwell phenomena, and how to develop new dielectric tools for future use. Users will find this book includes enough detail that newcomers, seasoned professionals and researchers find it useful.
Key Features
- Covers both the theory and applications of dielectric logging
- Provides comprehensive guidance on how to develop dielectric tools
- Explains what physically takes place in the presence of a dielectric probe
Readership
Exploration Geophysicists working in the Oil and Gas industry. Geophysics / petrophysics departments at universities
Table of Contents
- The electric field of static charges
2. Stationary electric field
3. Dielectric in a static electric field
4. Dielectric in a time varying field
5. Maxwell phenomenon
6. Effective dielectric permittivity
7. Development of dielectric logging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222836
About the Authors
Alex Kaufman
Emeritus Professor A.Kaufman has 28 years’ experience of teaching at the geophysical department in Colorado School of Mines He received his PhD. in Institute of Physics of the Earth (Moscow) and degree of Doctor of Science from the Russian Academy of Science . From 1981 to 20015 he published 14 monographs by Academic Press and Elsevier, describing different geophysical methods. Most of them are translated and published in Russia and China. He also holds three patents, which found application in the surface and borehole geophysics. A. Kaufman is a honorary member of SEG.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Colorado School of Mines, Golden, USA
Jean-Marc Donadille
Jean Marc Donadille is Answer Products Manager at Schlumberger, Paris, France. He leads the department that develops the software suite which conducts petrophysical interpretation of SLB downhole tools. This involves the design and development of complex algorithms, and their packaging and commercialization as end products to clients. Donadille is actively engaged in the digital transformation through the adoption of machine learning and data analytics. Donadille also served as the Chairman of SPE France from 2015-2017, where he chaired the Board of Directors meetings and organized 28 professional conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Answer Products Manager, Schlumberger, Paris, France
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.