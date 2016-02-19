Principles of Desalination (Part B)
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Desalination, Second Edition, Part B focuses on the processes that remove salt and other minerals from saline water.
This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 7 focuses on the conversion of saline water to fresh water by freezing, while Chapter 8 describes “hyperfiltration”, which is the separation of salts and other low- molecular-weight solutes from solvent by passage under pressure through a selective membrane. The processes, equipment, control devices, and chemical products involved in ultrapure water are outlined in Chapter 9. Chapter 10 covers the mineral-scale problem, chemistry of alkaline scaling, physical factors in scale deposition, and techniques for scale abatement and control. The conversion of radiant energy into forms useful for desalination is elaborated in the last chapter.
This publication is a good source for students and researchers conducting work on the principles of desalination.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Part A
Chapter 7 Freezing Methods
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Saline Water as Related to Freezing Processes
III. Thermodynamic Properties of Water, Vapor, and Ice in the Vicinity of the Triple Point
IV. Crystallization
V. Theory of Wash and Separation
VI. Plant Economics
VII. Desalting with Hydrates
References
Chapter 8 Hyperfiltration (Reverse Osmosis)
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Design
III. Free Energy Requirements
IV. Thermodynamic Relations
V. Transport Relations and Mechanism of Salt Rejection
VI. Membranes
VII. Concentration Polarization
VIII. Developments toward Applications
References
Chapter 9 Preparation of Ultrapure Water
I. Introduction
II. Impurities in Water Supplies
III. Ultrapure-Water-Treatment Processes
IV. Industries Requiring Ultrapure Water
V. Storage of Ultrapure Water—Materials of Construction
VI. Analytical and Control Tools
VII. Materials Used in Preparation of Ultrapure Water
VIII. Reuse of Water and Waste Treatment
IX. Cost Calculation
X. Future Trends
References
Chapter 10 Scale Formation and Prevention
I. The Mineral-Scale Problem
II. The Chemistry of Alkaline Scaling
III. The Chemistry of Calcium Sulfate Scaling
IV. Physical Factors in Scale Deposition
V. Techniques of Scale Abatement and Control
References
Chapter 11 Solar Distillation
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Direct Solar Distillation
III. Design and Construction of Solar Stills
IV. Performance of Solar Stills
V. Economic Aspects of Solar Distillation
VI. Indirect Solar Desalination
VII. Summary
References
Appendix I The Cost of Conventional Water Supply
I. Introduction
II. The Components of Conventional and Conversion Supplies
III. The Concept of Synthesized Costs
IV. Cost of Impoundment
V. Cost of Conveyance
VI. Cost of Treatment
VII. Cost of Intake
VIII. Illustrative Conventional-Supply Costs
Bibliography
Appendix 2 Properties of Sea Water
I. Introduction
II. Sea Water
III. Density
IV. Vapor Pressure
V. Boiling Point Elevation
VI. Viscosity
VII. Heat Capacity and Enthalpy
VIII. Thermal Conductivity
References
Detailed Index to Parts A and B
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149013