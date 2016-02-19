Principles of Desalination (Part B)

Principles of Desalination, Second Edition, Part B focuses on the processes that remove salt and other minerals from saline water.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 7 focuses on the conversion of saline water to fresh water by freezing, while Chapter 8 describes “hyperfiltration”, which is the separation of salts and other low- molecular-weight solutes from solvent by passage under pressure through a selective membrane. The processes, equipment, control devices, and chemical products involved in ultrapure water are outlined in Chapter 9. Chapter 10 covers the mineral-scale problem, chemistry of alkaline scaling, physical factors in scale deposition, and techniques for scale abatement and control. The conversion of radiant energy into forms useful for desalination is elaborated in the last chapter.

This publication is a good source for students and researchers conducting work on the principles of desalination.