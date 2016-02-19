Principles of Desalination (Part B) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126587029, 9780323149013

Principles of Desalination (Part B)

1st Edition

Editors: K.S. Spiegler
eBook ISBN: 9780323149013
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 475
Description

Principles of Desalination, Second Edition, Part B focuses on the processes that remove salt and other minerals from saline water.

This book consists of five chapters. Chapter 7 focuses on the conversion of saline water to fresh water by freezing, while Chapter 8 describes “hyperfiltration”, which is the separation of salts and other low- molecular-weight solutes from solvent by passage under pressure through a selective membrane. The processes, equipment, control devices, and chemical products involved in ultrapure water are outlined in Chapter 9. Chapter 10 covers the mineral-scale problem, chemistry of alkaline scaling, physical factors in scale deposition, and techniques for scale abatement and control. The conversion of radiant energy into forms useful for desalination is elaborated in the last chapter.

This publication is a good source for students and researchers conducting work on the principles of desalination.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Contents of Part A

Chapter 7 Freezing Methods

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Saline Water as Related to Freezing Processes

III. Thermodynamic Properties of Water, Vapor, and Ice in the Vicinity of the Triple Point

IV. Crystallization

V. Theory of Wash and Separation

VI. Plant Economics

VII. Desalting with Hydrates

References

Chapter 8 Hyperfiltration (Reverse Osmosis)

I. Introduction

II. Conceptual Design

III. Free Energy Requirements

IV. Thermodynamic Relations

V. Transport Relations and Mechanism of Salt Rejection

VI. Membranes

VII. Concentration Polarization

VIII. Developments toward Applications

References

Chapter 9 Preparation of Ultrapure Water

I. Introduction

II. Impurities in Water Supplies

III. Ultrapure-Water-Treatment Processes

IV. Industries Requiring Ultrapure Water

V. Storage of Ultrapure Water—Materials of Construction

VI. Analytical and Control Tools

VII. Materials Used in Preparation of Ultrapure Water

VIII. Reuse of Water and Waste Treatment

IX. Cost Calculation

X. Future Trends

References

Chapter 10 Scale Formation and Prevention

I. The Mineral-Scale Problem

II. The Chemistry of Alkaline Scaling

III. The Chemistry of Calcium Sulfate Scaling

IV. Physical Factors in Scale Deposition

V. Techniques of Scale Abatement and Control

References

Chapter 11 Solar Distillation

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Direct Solar Distillation

III. Design and Construction of Solar Stills

IV. Performance of Solar Stills

V. Economic Aspects of Solar Distillation

VI. Indirect Solar Desalination

VII. Summary

References

Appendix I The Cost of Conventional Water Supply

I. Introduction

II. The Components of Conventional and Conversion Supplies

III. The Concept of Synthesized Costs

IV. Cost of Impoundment

V. Cost of Conveyance

VI. Cost of Treatment

VII. Cost of Intake

VIII. Illustrative Conventional-Supply Costs

Bibliography

Appendix 2 Properties of Sea Water

I. Introduction

II. Sea Water

III. Density

IV. Vapor Pressure

V. Boiling Point Elevation

VI. Viscosity

VII. Heat Capacity and Enthalpy

VIII. Thermal Conductivity

References

Detailed Index to Parts A and B

