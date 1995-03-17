Principles of Control Engineering
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a basic grounding in the theory of control engineering, without assuming an unrealistic level of mathematical understanding. When control engineering is first approached, no matter what the ultimate application, a certain amount of background theory must be grasped to make sense of the topic. To meet this general need the author presents the basic principles in a clear and accessible way, along with plenty of examples and assessment questions.
Key Features
- Offers control principles without details of instrumentation
- Features worked examples, assessment questions and practical tasks
- Includes introduction to control engineering software
Readership
Higher Nationals students in Plant & Process Control. Higher Nationals students taking control option in mechanical or electronic engineering; first year undergraduates in control engineering, or those taking a control option as part of other engineering courses.
Table of Contents
Introduction. The transfer function. Block diagram analysis. Frequency response methods. The Bode plot. Compensation. Introduction to computer methods. Control engineering mathematics. Time response. Polar zero analysis. Worked examples. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
- Published:
- 17th March 1995
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080928661
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340625415
About the Author
Fred White
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Control and Mechanical Engineering, Havering College of Further and Higher Education, UK