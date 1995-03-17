Principles of Control Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340625415, 9780080928661

Principles of Control Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Fred White
eBook ISBN: 9780080928661
Paperback ISBN: 9780340625415
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th March 1995
Page Count: 144
Description

This book provides a basic grounding in the theory of control engineering, without assuming an unrealistic level of mathematical understanding. When control engineering is first approached, no matter what the ultimate application, a certain amount of background theory must be grasped to make sense of the topic. To meet this general need the author presents the basic principles in a clear and accessible way, along with plenty of examples and assessment questions.

Key Features

  • Offers control principles without details of instrumentation
  • Features worked examples, assessment questions and practical tasks
  • Includes introduction to control engineering software

Readership

Higher Nationals students in Plant & Process Control. Higher Nationals students taking control option in mechanical or electronic engineering; first year undergraduates in control engineering, or those taking a control option as part of other engineering courses.

Table of Contents

Introduction. The transfer function. Block diagram analysis. Frequency response methods. The Bode plot. Compensation. Introduction to computer methods. Control engineering mathematics. Time response. Polar zero analysis. Worked examples. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
144
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080928661
Paperback ISBN:
9780340625415

About the Author

Fred White

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Control and Mechanical Engineering, Havering College of Further and Higher Education, UK

