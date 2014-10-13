Principles of Colour and Appearance Measurement
1st Edition
Visual Measurement of Colour, Colour Comparison and Management
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- 1: Visual measures of colour
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Means of colour communication
- 1.3 Colour order systems
- 1.4 Colourant mixture systems
- 1.5 Colour mixture systems
- 1.6 Colour appearance systems
- 1.7 Advantages and limitations of colour order systems
- 1.8 Conclusion
- 2: Popular colour order systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Munsell system
- 2.3 Natural Colour System (NCS)
- 2.4 Ostwald system
- 2.5 OSA-UCS system
- 2.6 Coloroid system
- 2.7 Comparison and interrelation of various systems
- 2.8 Accuracy of colour order systems
- 2.9 Computer-based colour systems
- 2.10 Future trends
- 2.11 Conclusion
- 3: Colour-difference assessment
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Parameters affecting visual evaluation
- 3.3 Perceptibility and acceptability
- 3.4 Visual methods of assessment
- 3.5 Colour tolerance
- 3.6 Colour discrimination data
- 3.7 Ellipses and ellipsoids of colour discrimination
- 3.8 Derivation of colour-difference formulae
- 3.9 Existing colour-difference formulae
- 3.10 Colour tolerance in various systems
- 3.11 Evaluation of the colour-difference formulae
- 3.12 Future trends
- 3.13 Conclusion
- 4: Instrumental colourant formulation
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Defining colour matching
- 4.3 Laws of mixing
- 4.4 Kubelka and Munk (K-M) theory
- 4.5 Limitations of K-M theory
- 4.6 Additive functions
- 4.7 Single-constant theory
- 4.8 Two-constant theory
- 4.9 Beyond K-M theory
- 4.10 Instrumental colourant formulation
- 4.11 Algorithm for single-constant theory
- 4.12 Algorithm for two-constant theory
- 4.13 Reformulation program
- 4.14 Computer programming
- 4.15 Spectral colour matching
- 4.16 Colour matching of blends
- 4.17 Principal component analysis (PCA)
- 4.18 Advantages and limitations of instrumental colourant formulation
- 4.19 Causes of low accuracy in textile dyeing
- 4.20 Causes of low accuracy in paints and plastics
- 4.21 Match prediction using fluorescent colourants
- 4.22 Conclusion
- 5: Metamerism and shade sorting
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Defining metamerism
- 5.3 Types of metamerism
- 5.4 Numerical methods of generating metamers
- 5.5 Metamerism and object-colour solid
- 5.6 Wavelengths of intersections
- 5.7 Control of metamerism
- 5.8 Visual measurement of metamerism
- 5.9 Metamerism indices
- 5.10 Illuminant metamerism potentiality (IMP)
- 5.11 Spectral decomposition by Matrix R
- 5.12 Colour constancy and metamerism
- 5.13 Performance of metameric indices
- 5.14 Instrumental shade sorting
- 5.15 Conclusion
- 6: Chromatic adaptation and colour constancy
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Adaptation
- 6.3 Physiological basis of chromatic adaptation
- 6.4 Measurement methods
- 6.5 Chromatic adaptation theory
- 6.6 Non-linear models
- 6.7 Nayatani’s model
- 6.8 Hunt’s models for chromatic adaptation
- 6.9 CIECAM97s model
- 6.10 CIECAM02 model
- 6.11 Evaluation of the models
- 6.12 Effect of changing illuminant on colour appearance
- 6.13 Colour constancy
- 6.14 Visual assessment of colour constancy
- 6.15 Colour constancy models
- 6.16 Conclusion and future trends
- 7: Digital colour reproduction
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Digital imaging fundamentals
- 7.3 Colour reproduction
- 7.4 Additive and subtractive processes
- 7.5 Colour changes in reproduction processes and colour correction systems
- 7.6 Image-capturing devices
- 7.7 Colour monitors
- 7.8 Colour management
- 7.9 Managing workflow for consistent colour quality
- 7.10 Measurement and management of special colours
- 7.11 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Colour and appearance perceptions are very complex psychological phenomena. Written by one of the foremost authorities in the field, this major two-volume work addresses the key topics required to understand the issues and manage colour effectively. Principles of colour appearance and measurement Volume 2 addresses the visual measurement of colour, methods of comparing colours, and the management of colour in industry.
Volume 2 begins with an overview of the visual measurement of colour. Chapter 1 discusses means of colour communication and various visual attributes of colour. Chapter 2 then focuses on several popular colour order systems, and chapter 3 discusses various colour difference formulae and their use in colour comparison and control. Subsequent chapters review instrumental colorant formulation, metamerism, chromatic adaptation and colour constancy, methods of shade sorting and digital colour reproduction.
Key Features
- Addresses the means of colour communication and the various attributes of colour
- Examines colour order systems and the methods of colour comparison
- Reviews the management of colour in industry
Readership
A comprehensive resource for designers, colour technologists, colour quality inspectors, product developers and anyone who uses colour in their work.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 13th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423881
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423676
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Asim Kumar Roy Choudhury Author
Dr. Asim Kumar Roy Choudhury is presently working as principal, KPS Institute of Polytechnic, Belmuri. He retired as Professor and HOD (Textile) from the Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Serampore (W.B.), India. He has over 30 years’ experience in textile coloration and finishing in academia and industry, and has written numerous papers and several books on the subject, including the recently published two-volume work Principles of Colour and Appearance Measurement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Government College of Engineering and Textile Technology, Serampore, India