Principles of Chemical Kinetics
2nd Edition
Description
James House's revised Principles of Chemical Kinetics provides a clear and logical description of chemical kinetics in a manner unlike any other book of its kind. Clearly written with detailed derivations, the text allows students to move rapidly from theoretical concepts of rates of reaction to concrete applications.
Unlike other texts, House presents a balanced treatment of kinetic reactions in gas, solution, and solid states. The entire text has been revised and includes many new sections and an additional chapter on applications of kinetics. The topics covered include quantitative relationships between molecular structure and chemical activity, organic/inorganic chemistry, biochemical kinetics, surface kinetics and reaction mechanisms. Chapters also include new problems, with answers to selected questions, to test the reader's understanding of each area. A solutions manual with answers to all questions is available for instructors.
A useful text for both students and interested readers alike, Dr. House has once again written a comprehensive text simply explaining an otherwise complicated subject.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to all the major areas of kinetics and demonstrates the use of these concepts in real life applications
- Detailed derivations of formula are shown to help students with a limited background in mathematics
- Presents a balanced treatment of kinetics of reactions in gas phase, solutions and solids
- Solutions manual available for instructors
Readership
Third year students in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, does meet the needs of students at a variety of levels in various disciplines and is suitable for self-learners. Physicists, biochemists, pharmacists and researchers interested in reaction kinetics and catalysis will also find the principles and applications relevant to their studies.
Table of Contents
1. Some Fundamental Ideas of Kinetics
1.1 Rates of Reactions
1.2 Dependence on Concentration
1.3 Cautions on Treating Kinetic Data
1.4 Effect of Temperature
1.5 Some Common Reaction Mechanisms
1.6 Catalysis
2. Kinetics of More Complex Systems
2.1 Second-Order Case, First-Order in Two Components
2.2 Third-Order Reactions
2.3 Parallel First-Order Reactions
2.4 Series First-Order Reactions
2.5 Series Reactions with Two Intermediates
2.6 Reversible Reactions
2.7 Autocatalysis
2.8 Effect of Temperature
3. Techniques and Methods
3.1 Calculating Rate Constants
3.2 The Method of Half-Lives
3.3 Initial Rates
3.4 Using Large Excess of a Reactant (Flooding)
3.5 The Logarithmic Method
3.6 Effects of Pressure
3.7 Flow Techniques
3.8 Relaxation Techniques
3.9 Tracer Methods
3.10 Kinetic Isotope Effects
4. Reactions in the Gas Phase
4.1 Collision Theory
4.2 The Potential Energy Surface
4.3 Transition State Theory
4.4 Unimolecular Decomposition of Gases
4.5 Free Radical or Chain Mechanisms
4.6 Adsorption of Gases on Solids
4.7 Catalysis
5. Reactions in Solutions
5.1 The Nature of Liquids (HSIP)
5.2 Effects of Solvent Polarity on Rates
5.3 Ideal Solutions
5.4 Cohesion Energies of Ideal Solutions
5.5 Effects of Solvent Cohesion Energies on Rates
5.6 Solvation and Its Effects on Rates
5.7 Effects of Ionic Strength
5.8 Linear Free Energy Relationships
5.9 The Compensation Effect
5.10 Some Correlations of Rates with Solubility Parameter
6. Enzyme Catalysis
6.1 Enzyme Action
6.2 Kinetics of Reactions Catalyzed by Enzymes
6.3 Inhibition of Enzyme Action
6.4 The Effect of pH
6.5 Enzyme Activation by Metal Ions
6.6 Regulatory Enzymes
7. Kinetics of Reactions in the Solid State
7.1 Some General Considerations
7.2 Factors Affecting Reactions in Solids
7.3 Rate Laws for Reactions in Solids
7.4 The Prout-Tompkins Equation
7.5 Rate Laws Based on Nucleation
7.6 Applying Rate Laws
7.7 Results of Some Kinetic Studies
8. Nonisothermal Methods in Kinetics
8.1 TGA and DSC Methods
8.2 Kinetic Analysis by the Coats and Redfern Method
8.3 The Reich and Stivala Method
8.4 A Method Based on Three (ƒN,T) Data Pairs
8.5 A Method Based on Four (ƒN,T) Data Pairs
8.6 A Differential Method
8.7 A Comprehensive Nonisothermal Kinetic Method
8.8 The General Rate Law and A Comprehensive Method
9. Additional Applications of Kinetics
9.1 Radioactive Decay
9.2 Mechanistic Implications of Orbital Symmetry
9.3 A Further Look at Solvent Polarity and Rates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 30th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550503
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123567871
About the Author
James House
James E. House is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Illinois State University, and an Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Illinois Wesleyan University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and a PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State University, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Illinois State University, Normal, IL, USA