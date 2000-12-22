Principles of Bacterial Pathogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123042200, 9780080539584

Principles of Bacterial Pathogenesis

1st Edition

Editors: Eduardo Groisman
eBook ISBN: 9780080539584
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123042200
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd December 2000
Page Count: 826
Description

Principles of Bacterial Pathogenesis presents a molecular perspective on a select group of bacterial pathogens by having the leaders of the field present their perspective in a clear and authoritative manner. Each chapter contains a comprehensive review devoted to a single pathogen. Several chapters include work from authors outside the pathogenesis field, providing general perspectives on the evolution, regulation, and secretion of virulence and determinants.

Key Features

  • Explains the basic principles of bacterial pathogenesis
  • Covers diverse aspects integrating regulation, cellular microbiology and evolution of microbial disease of humans
  • Discusses current strategies for the identification of virulence determinants and the methods used by microbes to deliver virulence factors
  • Presents authoritative treatises of the major disease microorganisms

Readership

Graduates and researchers in microbiology, molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, and infectious diseases

Table of Contents

Contributors.

E.A. Groisman, Preface.

H. Ochman, Evolution of Bacterial Pathogenesis.

J.R. Harper and T.J. Silhavy, Germ Warfare: The Mechanisms of Virulence Factor Delivery.

C. J. Dorman and S.G.J. Smith, Regulation of Virulence Gene Expression in Bacterial Pathogens.

A. Camilli, D.S. Merrell, and J.J. Mekalanos, Strategies to Identify Bacterial Pathogenicity Factors.

J.R. Alfano and A. Collmer, Mechanisms of Bacterial Pathogenesis in Plants: Familiar Foes in a Foreign Kingdom.

A.P. Boyd & G.R. Cornelis, Yersinia.

C.A. Scherer and S.I. Miller, Molecular Pathogenesis of Salmonellae.

P.J. Sansonetti, C. Egile, and C. Wennerås, Shigellosis: From Disease Symptoms to Molecular and Cellular Pathogenesis.

J.L. Puente and B.B. Finlay, Pathogenic Escherichia coli.

V.J. DiRita, Molecular Basis of Vibrio cholerae Pathogenesis.

T.L. Cover, D.E. Berg, M.J. Blaser, and H.L.T. Mobley, H. Pylori, Pathogenesis.

S.D. Gray-Owen, C. Dehio, T. Rudel, M. Naumann, and T.F. Meyer, Neisseria.

P.A. Cotter and J.F. Miller, Bordetella.

C.M. Tang, D.W. Hood, and E.R. Moxon, Pathogenesis of Haemophilus Influenzae Infections.

M. Caparon, Pathogenic Mechanisms in Streptococcal Diseases.

H. Fsihi, P. Steffen, and P. Cosart, Listeria Monocytogenes. Index.

About the Editor

Eduardo Groisman

Dr. Eduardo A. Groisman is a Professor of Molecular Microbiology at the Washington University School of Medicine and an Associate Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He is an accomplished microbiologist with an interest in bacterial pathogenesis investigating the regulation and function of virulence determinants and the evolution of bacterial pathogens.

Affiliations and Expertise

Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, U.S.A.

