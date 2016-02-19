Principles of Archaeological Stratigraphy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123266514, 9781483295855

Principles of Archaeological Stratigraphy

2nd Edition

Authors: Edward Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483295855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 170
Description

This book is the only text devoted entirely to archaeological stratigraphy, a subject of fundamental importance to most studies in archaeology. The first edition appeared in 1979 as a result of the invention, by the author, of the Harris Matrix--a method for analyzing and presenting the stratigraphic sequences of archaeological sites. The method is now widely used in archaeology all over the world. The opening chapters of this edition discuss the historical development of the ideas of archaeological stratigraphy. The central chapters examine the laws and basic concepts of the subject, and the last few chapters look at methods of recording stratification, constructing stratigraphic sequences, and the analysis of stratification and artifacts. The final chapter, which is followed by a glossary of stratigraphic terms, gives an outline of a modern system for recording stratification on archaeological sites. This book is written in a simple style suitable for the student or amateur. The radical ideas set out should also give the professional archaeologist food for thought.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Covers a basic principle of all archaeological excavations

  • Provides a data description and analysis tool for all such digs, which is now widely accepted and used.
  • Gives extra information

Readership

All students and research workers in archaeology.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Acknowledgements

Preface

Introduction

1. The Concept of Stratigraphy in Geology

2. The Concept of Stratigraphy in Archaeology

3. Techniques of Archaeological Excavation

4. Early Recording Methods on Excavations

5. The Laws of Archaeological Stratigraphy

6. Deposits as Units of Stratification

7. Interfaces as Units of Stratification

8. Archaeological Sections

9. Archaeological Plans

10. Correlation, Phasing and Stratigraphic Sequences

11. Stratigraphic Sequences and Post-Excavation Analyses

12. An Outline for Stratigraphic Recording on Excavations

Glossary of Terms Used in Archaeological Stratigraphy

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483295855

About the Author

Edward Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Bermuda Maritime Museum

