Principles of Applied Reservoir Simulation
4th Edition
Description
Reservoir engineers today need to acquire more complex reservoir management and modeling skills. Principles of Applied Reservoir Simulation, Fourth Edition, continues to provide the fundamentals on these topics for both early and seasoned career engineers and researchers. Enhanced with more practicality and with a focus on more modern reservoir simulation workflows, this vital reference includes applications to not only traditional oil and gas reservoir problems but specialized applications in geomechanics, coal gas modelling, and unconventional resources. Strengthened with complementary software from the author to immediately apply to the engineer’s projects, Principles of Applied Reservoir Simulation, Fourth Edition, delivers knowledge critical for today’s basic and advanced reservoir and asset management.
Key Features
- Gives hands-on experience in working with reservoir simulators and links them to other petroleum engineering activities
- Teaches on more specific reservoir simulation issues such as run control, tornado plot, linear displacement, fracture and cleat systems, and modern modelling workflows
- Updates on more advanced simulation practices like EOR, petrophysics, geomechanics, and unconventional reservoirs
Readership
Reservoir engineers, production engineers, graduate-level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Reservoir Simulation
2. Geologic Modeling
3. Rock Properties
4. Petroelastic Modeling and Geomechanical Modeling
5. Rock-Fluid Interaction
6. Fluid Properties and Model Initialization
7. Multiphase Fluid Flow Equations
8. Wells
9. Fundamentals of Reservoir Simulation
10. Reservoir Management Modeling System
11. Overview of the Modeling Process
12. Traditional Model Study
13. Modern Flow Modeling Workflows
14. Fracture and Cleat Systems
15. Enhanced Recovery and Unconventional Resource Modeling
Appendix A1: Initialization Data
Appendix A2: Recurrent Data
Appendix B: Example IFLO Input Data Set
Appendix C: Unit Conversion Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 5th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128155639
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128155646
About the Author
John R. Fanchi,
John R. Fanchi is a Professor in the Department of Engineering and Energy Institute at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He holds the Ross B. Matthews Chair of Petroleum Engineering and teaches courses in energy and engineering. Before this appointment, he taught petroleum and energy engineering courses at the Colorado School of Mines and worked in the technology centers of four energy companies (Chevron, Marathon, Cities Service and Getty). He is a Distinguished Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and authored numerous books, including Integrated Reservoir Asset Management, Energy: Technology and Directions for the Future, Shared Earth Modeling, and Integrated Flow Modeling, all published with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Engineering and Energy Institute, Texas Christian University, USA