Principles, Methods, and General Applications
1st Edition
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Vol. 1
Analytical Methods for Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators, and Food Additives, Volume 1: Principles, Methods, and General Applications provides information on analytical techniques useful for the determination of pesticides, plant growth regulators, and food additives. The book discusses the potential hazard of minute residues to human and animal health; the principles of formulation and residue analyses; and the principles of food additive analysis. The text also describes the extraction and clean-up procedures; and the principles of toxicological testing methods. The methods for pesticide analysis in meat products; and the formulation and residue analysis in government laboratories are also considered. The book further tackles other methods, such as spectrophotometric methods, chromatography, isotope methods, enzymatic methods; and bioassay. Agricultural toxicologists and people studying pesticides and food additives will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Cntributors to Volume I
Preface
1. Introduction
I. Regulatory Control
II. The Residue Chemist
III. The "Zero Tolerance"
IV. Conclusions
References
2. Principles of Formulation Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Philosophy of Formulation Analysis
III. Sample Handling and Storage
IV. Extraction and Separation Procedures
V. Types of Analysis
VI. Instrumentation
VII. Records and Reports
VIII. Future of Formulation Analysis
References
3. Principles of Residue Analysis
I. Field Experiment
II. Pre-Analysis
III. Analytical Measurement
IV. Interpretations and Recommendations
References
4. Principles of Food Additive Analysis
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Analysis of Direct Food Additives
IV. Analysis of Indirect Food Additives
Appendix I. Food Additives for Which Tolerances Are Established or Proposed
Appendix II. Summary of Polymer-Related F.D.A. Regulations
Appendix III. Examples of Analyses of Indirect Food Additives
References
5. Extraction and Clean-Up Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Solvent Extraction
III. Evaluation of Clean-Up Procedures
IV. Universal Type of Clean-Up
V. General Separation Procedures
VI. Chromatography
References
6. Principles of Toxicological Testing Methods
I. Introduction
II. General Principles in Toxicology
III. Specific Methodology
IV. Selection of Animals for Toxicological Studies
V. Interpretation of Results
VI. Future Trends in Toxicology
References
7. The Pesticide Residue Laboratory
I. The Problem
II. The Pesticide Residue Laboratory
III. Personnel
8. Spectrophotometric Methods
I. Ultraviolet and Visible
II. Infrared
III. Fluorescence
References
9. Gas Chromatography
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles
III. Apparatus
IV. Interpretation of Analytical Results
V. Analytical Applications to Pesticide Problems
VI. Conclusions
References
10. Paper Chromatography
I. Insecticides
II. Fungicides
III. Herbicides
IV. Rodenticides
References
11. Total Halide Analysis
I. Combustion Techniques
II. Schöniger Technique. Oxygen Flask Combustion Method
III. Sodium Reduction
IV. Total Bromide
References
12. Neutron Activation Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Neutron Activation
III. Neutron Activation Procedure
IV. Sensitivities for Thermal-Neutron Activation
V. Application of Neutron Activation Analysis
VI. Instrumentation and Neutron Sources
References
13. Isotope Methods
I. Introduction
II. Definition of Terms
III. Establishing a Laboratory
IV. Selection of Compounds
V. Instrumentation
VI. Preparation of Samples
VII. Counting of Samples
VIII. Reporting Radioactive Data
IX. Special Techniques
Glossary
References
14. Enzymatic Methods
I. Introduction
II. Kinetics of Cholinesterase Activity
III. Kinetics of Cholinesterase Inhibition
IV. Action of Cholinesterases
V. Methods of Measuring Cholinesterase Activity
VI. Activation of Cholinesterase Inhibitors
VII. Application of Cholinesterase Inhibition to Residue Analysis
VIII. Conclusions
References
15. Bioassay-Insects
I. Introduction
II. Principle of Bioassay
III. Test Insects and Sensitivity
IV. Factors Affecting Bioassay
V. Qualitative and Semiquantitative Bioassay
VI. Macrobioassay
VII. Microbioassay
VIII. Specific Bioassay
IX. Integration between Bioassay and Physicochemical Analysis
X. Application and Operation
XI. Summary and Discussion
References
16. Bioassay of Microbial Pesticides
I. Introduction
II. Microbial Pesticide Products and Federal Regulation
III. Quantitative Analytical Methods for Spore or Particle Determination
IV. Insect Bioassay of Microbial Pesticides
References
17. Bioassay-Plants
I. Introduction
II. Extraction of Regulating Substances from Plants and Preparation of Extracts for Bioassay
III. Responses to Growth-Regulating Substances, Principles Involved, and Suitability of These Responses for Bioassay
IV. Identification of Regulating Substances with Plant Assays
V. Conclusions
References
18. Screening Methods
I. The Selection of Methods
II. A Screening System for Insecticides Containing Chlorine and Those That Inhibit Cholinesterase
References
19. Statistical Evaluation of Results and Sampling Procedures
I. Introduction
II. Frequency Curves
III. Analysis of Variance
IV. Linear Regression
V. Sampling
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Appendix
20. Residue Analysis in the Food Industry
I. Introduction
II. Prevention of Over-Tolerance Residues
III. Formulation of Sprays and Dusts
IV. Analysis of Food Crops
V. Pesticide Laboratory for the Food Industry
VI. Degradation of Pesticides
VII. General Methods of Analysis
VIII. Validity of Results
IX. Summary
References
21. Residue Analysis in the Dairy Industry
I. The Place of Pesticides in Agriculture
II. Nature and Effects of Pesticides
III. Physical and Chemical Characteristics of Fat in Milk
IV. Methods Available for Pesticide Analysis in Dairy Products
V. Interpretation of Analytical Results
VI. Control of the Pesticide Problem
References
22. Methods for Pesticide Analysis in Meat Products
I. Sources of Residues in Meats
II. Residue Analysis in Meat and Meat Products—Problems Encountered
III. Screening Methods
References
23. Formulation and Residue Analysis in Government Laboratories
I. Introduction
II. Formulation Analysis
III. Residue Analyses
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 652
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483220819