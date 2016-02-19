Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods presents information on the design, construction, and sanitary maintenance of food processing plants. This book also provides guidelines for establishing and implementing the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) System and for training personnel in hygienic practices.

This text is divided into 13 chapters and begins with the assessment of corporate policies concerning the controlled production of clean, wholesome foods in a sanitary manner. The next chapters deal with some of the requirements for safe food processing, including the establishment and implementation of HACCP rules, building status, sanitation, and personnel. A chapter briefly covers the structure of some microorganisms that affect safe food, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This topic is followed by discussions of the biological factors underlying food safety, preservation, and stability; the principles and application of microbiological control methods; pathogenicity and pathogen profiles; and enzymes and their importance in food spoilage. The last chapters examine the aspects of microbiological safety in food preservation technologies and the criteria for ingredients and finished products.

This book will prove useful to food manufacturers, policy makers, and public health workers.