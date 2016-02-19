Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750611213, 9781483165349

Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods

1st Edition

Authors: H J Heinz
Editors: David A. Shapton Norah F. Shapton
eBook ISBN: 9781483165349
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd April 1991
Page Count: 572
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods presents information on the design, construction, and sanitary maintenance of food processing plants. This book also provides guidelines for establishing and implementing the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) System and for training personnel in hygienic practices.

This text is divided into 13 chapters and begins with the assessment of corporate policies concerning the controlled production of clean, wholesome foods in a sanitary manner. The next chapters deal with some of the requirements for safe food processing, including the establishment and implementation of HACCP rules, building status, sanitation, and personnel. A chapter briefly covers the structure of some microorganisms that affect safe food, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This topic is followed by discussions of the biological factors underlying food safety, preservation, and stability; the principles and application of microbiological control methods; pathogenicity and pathogen profiles; and enzymes and their importance in food spoilage. The last chapters examine the aspects of microbiological safety in food preservation technologies and the criteria for ingredients and finished products.

This book will prove useful to food manufacturers, policy makers, and public health workers.

Table of Contents


﻿Foreword

Editorial Note and Acknowledgments

List of Figures

List of Tables

1 Introduction

1.A Purpose

1.B Background

1.C Uses of this Book

1.D A Note on the Layout

2 Assessment of an Operation

Introduction

2.A Management Philosophy, Attitudes and Organization

2.B Plant, Processes and Procedures

2.C Quality Audits

Appendix

3 Establishment and Implementation of HACCP

3.A Establishment and Use of HACCP

3.B Implementing the HACCP System

3.C Summary and Conclusions

4 Buildings

4.A Site and Environment

4.B Design and Construction

4.C Maintenance and Alterations

4.D Pest Control and Disinfestation

4.E Utilities (Services UK)

5 Sanitation

5.A Sanitary (Hygienic) Design

5.B Installation and Alterations

5.C Maintenance

5.D Cleaning and Disinfection

5.E Foreign Material Control

6 Personnel

6.A Hygienic Practices

6.B Facilities and Protective Clothing

6.C Training for Product Safety - Management, Supervision and Operators

6.D Training Aids and Materials - Some Commercially Available Examples

7 Microorganisms - An Outline of their Structure

Introduction

7.A Viruses

7.B Bacteria

7.C Fungi - Yeasts and Molds

7.D A General Glossary of Terms of Form, Function and Attribute

8 Biological Factors Underlying Food Safety, Preservation and Stability

8.A Numbers of Microorganisms in Foods and their Growth Kinetics

8.B Factors Affecting the Growth Curve

8.C Physico-Chemical Factors Affecting Survival

9 Insights into Microbiological Control Methods

9.A Microbiological Examination

9.B Challenge Testing - Including Shelf-Life Assessment

10 Pathogenicity and Pathogen Profiles

10.A Introduction - Pathogens and Food Processing

10.B Pathogens and Illness

11 Spoilage - Including Enzymes and their Importance

11.A Notes on Spoilage

11.B Notes on Enzymes and their Importance

12 Aspects of Microbiological Safety in Food Preservation Technologies

Introduction

12.A Chilled Foods

12.B Frozen Foods

12.C Dried Foods

12.D Conventionally Canned Foods

12.E Aseptically Packaged Foods

12.F Physico-Chemically Preserved Foods

12.G Aw Controlled Foods

13 Criteria for Ingredients and Finished Products

13.A Food Safety Strategy and the Use of Criteria

13.B Microbiological Criteria

13.B Microbiological Criteria Data Tables

13.C Ingredients - Defects and Foreign Materials

Index

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165349

About the Author

H J Heinz

About the Editor

David A. Shapton

Norah F. Shapton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.