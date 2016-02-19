Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods
1st Edition
Description
Principles and Practices for the Safe Processing of Foods presents information on the design, construction, and sanitary maintenance of food processing plants. This book also provides guidelines for establishing and implementing the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) System and for training personnel in hygienic practices.
This text is divided into 13 chapters and begins with the assessment of corporate policies concerning the controlled production of clean, wholesome foods in a sanitary manner. The next chapters deal with some of the requirements for safe food processing, including the establishment and implementation of HACCP rules, building status, sanitation, and personnel. A chapter briefly covers the structure of some microorganisms that affect safe food, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This topic is followed by discussions of the biological factors underlying food safety, preservation, and stability; the principles and application of microbiological control methods; pathogenicity and pathogen profiles; and enzymes and their importance in food spoilage. The last chapters examine the aspects of microbiological safety in food preservation technologies and the criteria for ingredients and finished products.
This book will prove useful to food manufacturers, policy makers, and public health workers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editorial Note and Acknowledgments
List of Figures
List of Tables
1 Introduction
1.A Purpose
1.B Background
1.C Uses of this Book
1.D A Note on the Layout
2 Assessment of an Operation
Introduction
2.A Management Philosophy, Attitudes and Organization
2.B Plant, Processes and Procedures
2.C Quality Audits
Appendix
3 Establishment and Implementation of HACCP
3.A Establishment and Use of HACCP
3.B Implementing the HACCP System
3.C Summary and Conclusions
4 Buildings
4.A Site and Environment
4.B Design and Construction
4.C Maintenance and Alterations
4.D Pest Control and Disinfestation
4.E Utilities (Services UK)
5 Sanitation
5.A Sanitary (Hygienic) Design
5.B Installation and Alterations
5.C Maintenance
5.D Cleaning and Disinfection
5.E Foreign Material Control
6 Personnel
6.A Hygienic Practices
6.B Facilities and Protective Clothing
6.C Training for Product Safety - Management, Supervision and Operators
6.D Training Aids and Materials - Some Commercially Available Examples
7 Microorganisms - An Outline of their Structure
Introduction
7.A Viruses
7.B Bacteria
7.C Fungi - Yeasts and Molds
7.D A General Glossary of Terms of Form, Function and Attribute
8 Biological Factors Underlying Food Safety, Preservation and Stability
8.A Numbers of Microorganisms in Foods and their Growth Kinetics
8.B Factors Affecting the Growth Curve
8.C Physico-Chemical Factors Affecting Survival
9 Insights into Microbiological Control Methods
9.A Microbiological Examination
9.B Challenge Testing - Including Shelf-Life Assessment
10 Pathogenicity and Pathogen Profiles
10.A Introduction - Pathogens and Food Processing
10.B Pathogens and Illness
11 Spoilage - Including Enzymes and their Importance
11.A Notes on Spoilage
11.B Notes on Enzymes and their Importance
12 Aspects of Microbiological Safety in Food Preservation Technologies
Introduction
12.A Chilled Foods
12.B Frozen Foods
12.C Dried Foods
12.D Conventionally Canned Foods
12.E Aseptically Packaged Foods
12.F Physico-Chemically Preserved Foods
12.G Aw Controlled Foods
13 Criteria for Ingredients and Finished Products
13.A Food Safety Strategy and the Use of Criteria
13.B Microbiological Criteria
13.B Microbiological Criteria Data Tables
13.C Ingredients - Defects and Foreign Materials
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 2nd April 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165349