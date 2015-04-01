Principles and Practice of Radiation Therapy
4th Edition
Description
The only radiation therapy text written by radiation therapists, Principles and Practice of Radiation Therapy, 4th Edition helps you understand cancer management and improve clinical techniques for delivering doses of radiation. A problem-based approach makes it easy to apply principles to treatment planning and delivery. New to this edition are updates on current equipment, procedures, and treatment planning. Written by radiation therapy experts Charles Washington and Dennis Leaver, this comprehensive text will be useful throughout your radiation therapy courses and beyond.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of radiation therapy includes a clear introduction and overview plus complete information on physics, simulation, and treatment planning.
- Spotlights and shaded boxes identify the most important concepts.
- End-of-chapter questions provide a useful review.
- Chapter objectives, key terms, outlines, and summaries make it easier to prioritize, understand, and retain key information.
- Key terms are bolded and defined at first mention in the text, and included in the glossary for easy reference.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Introduction
1. Cancer: An Overview
2. The Ethics and Legal Considerations of Cancer Management
3. Principles of Pathology
4. Overview of Radiobiology
5. Detection and Diagnosis
6. Medical Imaging
7. Treatment Delivery Equipment
8. Treatment Procedures
9. Infection Control in Radiation Oncology Facilities
10. Patient Assessment
11. Pharmacology and Drug Administration
Unit II: Physics, Simulation and Treatment Planning
12. Applied Mathematics Review
13. Introduction to Radiation Therapy Physics
14. Aspects of Brachytherapy
15. Special Procedures
16. Particle Therapy
17. Radiation Safety and Protection
18. Patient Safety in Radiation Oncology
19. Quality Improvement in Radiation Oncology
20. Surface and Sectional Anatomy
21. Simulator Design
22. Computed Tomography Simulation
23. Photon Dosimetry Concepts and Calculations
24. Photon Dose Distributions
25. Electron Beams in Radiation Therapy
26. Electronic Charting and Image Management
Unit III: Practical Applications
27. Bone, Cartilage and Soft Tissue Sarcomas
28. Lymphoreticular System Tumors
29. Endocrine System Tumors
30. Respiratory System Tumors
31. Head and Neck Cancers
32. Central Nervous System Tumors
33. Digestive System Tumors
34. Gynecological Tumors
35. Male Reproductive and Genitourinary Tumors
36. Breast Cancer
37. Pediatric Solid Tumors
38. Skin Cancers and Melanoma
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 1st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287685
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287814
About the Author
Charles Washington
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Clinical Services and Operations, The University of Texas, M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Dennis Leaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Radiation Therapy Department, Southern Maine Community College, S. Portland, ME