The only radiation therapy text written by radiation therapists, Principles and Practice of Radiation Therapy, 4th Edition helps you understand cancer management and improve clinical techniques for delivering doses of radiation. A problem-based approach makes it easy to apply principles to treatment planning and delivery. New to this edition are updates on current equipment, procedures, and treatment planning. Written by radiation therapy experts Charles Washington and Dennis Leaver, this comprehensive text will be useful throughout your radiation therapy courses and beyond.