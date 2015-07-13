Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323298971, 9780323322645

Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Ming-Huei Cheng David Chang Ketan Patel
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323298971
eBook ISBN: 9780323322645
eBook ISBN: 9780323322638
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th July 2015
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From pre-operative assessment to post-operative care, Principles and Practice of Lymphedema Surgery presents authoritative guidance on surgical techniques in the treatment and management of Lymphedema. Concise and easily accessible, this highly visual reference helps deepen your understanding of each procedure and how to perform them. Step-by-step instructions and procedural videos from a team of leading authorities in the field of lymphedema and microsurgery equip you to implement the most innovative and latest surgical and non-surgical approaches and achieve optimal outcomes for all of your patients.

Key Features

  • Gain thorough and in-depth step-by-step guidance to incorporate the treatment of lymphedema in your practice. 

  • Locate key content easily and identify clinical conditions quickly thanks to concise, strictly templated chapters packed with full-color illustrations and clinical photographs.

  • Avoid pitfalls and achieve the best outcomes thanks to a step-by-step approach to each procedure, complete with tips and tricks of the trade from leading experts in plastic surgery and lymphedema microsurgery.

  • Hone and expand your surgical skills by watching videos of leading international experts performing advanced techniques including: End-end lymphovenous bypass, End-side lymphovenous bypass, Submental vascularized lymph node flap, Supraclavicular vascularized lymph node flap, and Lymphatic vessel mapping with ICG.

  • Assess treatment outcomes using well-described and highly regarded scientific methodology.

  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323298971
eBook ISBN:
9780323322645
eBook ISBN:
9780323322638

About the Author

Ming-Huei Cheng

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Vice Superintendent, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan R.O.C.

David Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery

Ketan Patel

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.