Principles and Labs for Deep Learning

Chapter 0: Environment Installation

0.1. Python Installation

0.2. TensorFlow Installation

0.3. Python extension installation

0.4. Jupyter Notebook

0.5. GitHub code

0.6. PyCharm IDE

Chapter 1: Introduction to TensorFlow2.0

1.1. What is Deep Learning

1.2. Create a new project

1.3. Introduction to TensorFlow

1.4. Eager Execution

1.4.1. Introduction to Eager Execution

1.4.2. Basic operations

1.5. Keras

1.5.1. Introduction to Keras

1.5.2. Sequential Model

1.5.3. Functional API

1.6. tf.data

1.6.1. Introduction to tf.data

1.6.2. Basic Operations

Chapter 2: Regression Problem

2.1. Deep Neural Network

2.1.1. A brief history of neural networks

2.1.2. Principle of Neural Network

2.1.3. Fully connected

2.1.4. MSE and MAE Loss functions

2.1.5. Neural network weight update

2.1.6. Neural network training steps

2.2. Introduction to Kaggle

2.3. Experiment 1: House price prediction model

2.3.1. Introduction to the dataset

2.3.2. Create Project

2.3.3. Source code

2.4. Introduction to TensorBoard

2.5. Experiment 2: Overfitting

2.5.1. Introduction to the dataset

2.5.2. Create Project

2.5.3. Source code

Chapter 3: Binary classification problem

3.1. Machine Learning Algorithms

3.2. Binary Classification Problem

3.2.1. Logistic Regression

3.2.2. Sigmoid

3.2.3. Binary Cross-Entropy

3.2.4. One-hot Encoding

3.3. Experiment: Pokémon Battle Prediction

3.3.1. Introduction to the dataset

3.3.2. Create Project

3.3.3. Source code

Chapter 4: Multi-category Classification Problem

4.1. Convolutional Neural Network

4.1.1. Introduction to Convolutional Neural Network

4.1.2. The architecture of Convolutional Neural Network

4.1.3. Principle of Convolutional Neural Network

4.2. Multi-category Classification Problem

4.2.1. Softmax

4.2.2. Categorical Cross-Entropy

4.2.3. Data enhancement

4.3. Experiment: CIFAR-10 image recognition

4.3.1. Introduction to the dataset

4.3.2. TensorFlow Datasets

4.3.3. Create Project

4.3.4. Source code

Chapter 5: Training Neural Network

5.1. Backpropagation

5.2. Weight Initialization

5.2.1. Normal Distribution

5.2.2. Xavier/Glorot initialization

5.2.3. He initialization

5.3. Batch Normalization

5.3.1. Introduction to Batch Normalization

5.3.2. Neural Network with Batch Normalization

5.4. Experiment 1: Using CIFAR-10 dataset to verify three weight initialization methods

5.5. Experiment 2: Using CIFAR-10 dataset to verify Batch Normalization method

5.6. Performance Comparison of Different Neural Networks

Chapter 6: Advanced TensorFlow2.0

6.1. Advanced TensorFlow

6.1.1. Customized network layer

6.1.2. Customized loss function

6.1.3. Customized metric function

6.1.4. Customized callback function

6.2. Comparison of high-level Keras API and customized API

6.2.1. Network Layer

6.2.2. Loss Function

6.2.3. Metric Function

6.2.4. Callback Function

6.3. Experiment: Implementation of two network models using high-level Keras API and Customized API

6.3.1. Create Project

6.3.2. Source Code

Chapter 7: Advanced TensorBoard

7.1. Advanced TensorBoard

7.1.1. tf.summary

7.1.2. tf.summary.scalar

7.1.3. tf.summary.image

7.1.4. tf.summary.text

7.1.5. tf.summary.audio

7.1.6. tf.summary.histogram

7.2. Experiment 1: Using tf.summary.image to visualize training results

7.2.1. Create a project

7.2.2. Source Code

7.3. Experiment 2: Using hyperparameter tuning with TensorBoard HParams to analyze multiple training models 7.3.1. Open TensorBoard

7.3.2. Source Code

Chapter 8: Convolutional Neural Network Architectures

8.1. Most Popular Convolutional Neural Network Architectures

8.1.1. LeNet

8.1.2. AlexNet

8.1.3. VGG

8.1.4. GoogLeNet

8.1.5. ResNet

8.1.6. Comparison of network architectures

8.2. Experiment: Implementation of InceptionV3 network architecture

8.2.1. Create a project

8.2.2. Keras Applications

8.2.3. TensorFlow Hub

Chapter 9: Transfer Learning

9.1. Transfer Learning

9.1.1. Introduction to Transfer Learning

9.1.2. Transfer learning methods

9.2. Experiment: Using Inception V3 for Transfer Learning

9.2.1. Create Project

9.2.2. Introduction to the Dataset

9.2.3. Source Code

Chapter 10: Variational Auto-Encoder

10.1. Introduction to Auto-Encoder

10.2. Introduction to Variational Auto-Encoder

10.3. Variational Auto-Encoder loss function

10.4. Experiment: Implementation of Variational Auto-Encoder Model

10.4.1. Create Project

10.4.2. Introduction to Dataset

10.4.3. Building Variational Auto-Encoder model.

10.4.4. Training Variational Auto-Encoder model

Chapter 11: WGAN-GP

11.1. Generative Adversarial Network

11.1.1. Introduction to Generative Adversarial Network

11.1.2. Generative Adversarial Network Training and Loss Function

11.2. Evaluation of GAN, WGAN, and WGAN-GP

11.2.1. Problems of Generative Adversarial Network

11.2.2. Introduction to Wasserstein distance

11.2.3. WGAN-GP Loss Function

11.3. Experiment：Implementation of WGAN-GP

11.3.1. Create Project

11.3.2. Introduction to Dataset

11.3.3. Explanation of WGAN-GP Project

Chapter 12: Object Detection

12.1. Computer Vision

12.2. Introduction to Object Detection

12.3. Historical Progress of Object Detection

12.3.1. R-CNN

12.3.2. Fast R-CNN

12.3.3. Faster R-CNN

12.3.4. YOLO v1

12.3.5. SSD

12.3.6. YOLO v2

12.3.7. FPN

12.3.8. RetinaNet

12.3.9. YOLO v3 12.3.10. CFF-SSD

12.3.11. DSNet

12.4. Experiment: Implementation of YOLO v3

12.4.1. Load project

12.4.2. Introduction to Dataset

12.4.3. Explanation of YOLO v3 project

12.4.4. YOLO v3 Training and Testing