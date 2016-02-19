Primitive Motile Systems In Cell Biology
2nd Edition
Description
Primitive Motile Systems in Cell Biology is a collection of papers presented at the Symposium on the Mechanism of Cytoplasmic Streaming, Cell Movement, and the Saltatory Motion of Subcellular Particles, held at Princeton University in April 1963. The participants in the symposium represent various fields of science, brought together to consider how movement occurs at the cell level and below.
This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 36 chapters and begins with an overview of cytoplasmic streaming in plants and Myxomycetes (Mycetozoa), including topics ranging from the organization of movement in slime mold Plasmodia to the mechanochemical system behind streaming in Physarum. The next section discusses cytoplasmic streaming and locomotion in the free-living amoeba, with chapters exploring relative motion in Amoeba proteus and mechanisms of amoeboid movement based on dynamic organization. This volume also discusses cytoplasmic streaming, locomotion, and behavior of specialized amoeboid cells. The book concludes with an analysis of non-Brownian and saltatory motion of subcellular particles, along with mitotic movements.
This book is intended for scientists and students of the biological, biophysical, and medical sciences who are interested in the movements in and of living cells.
Table of Contents
Symposium Participants
Discussants
Observers
Preface
Introduction
Part I Cytoplasmic Streaming in Plants and Myxomycetes (Mycetozoa)
Introduction
Fine Structure in Acetabularia and Its Relation to Protoplasmic Streaming
Role of the Cortical Gel Layer in Cytoplasmic Streaming
Behavior of Naked Cytoplasmic Drops Isolated from Plant Cells
Rates of Organelle Movement in Streaming Cytoplasm of Plant Tissue Culture Cells
The Organization of Movement in Slime Mold Plasmodia
Differentiations of the Ground Cytoplasm and Their Significance for the Generation of the Motive Force of Ameboid Movement
The Mechanochemical System behind Streaming in Physarum
Regional Differences in Ion Concentration in Migrating Plasmodia
Free Discussion
Part II Cytoplasmic Streaming and Locomotion in the Free-Living Amebae
Introduction
Studies on the Isolated Membrane and Cytoplasm of Amoeba proteus in Relation to Ameboid Movement
Pressure-Temperature Studies on Ameboid Movement and Related Phenomena: An Analysis of the Effects of Heavy Water (D..O) on the Form, Movement, and Gel Structure of Amoeba proteus
Morphological Differences among Pseudopodia of Various Small Amebae and Their Functional Significance
Mechanisms of Ameboid Movement Based on Dynamic Organization: Morphophysiological Study of Ameboid Movement, IV
On the Mechanism and Control of Ameboid Movement
The Motive Force of Endoplasmic Streaming in the Ameba
Relative Motion in Amoeba proteus
The Comparative Physiology of Movement in the Giant, Multinucleate Amebae
Free Discussion
Part III Cytoplasmic Streaming, Locomotion, and Behavior of Specialized Ameboid Cells
Introduction
The Role and Activities of Pseudopodia during Morphogenesis of the Sea Urchin Larva
Movements of Cells Involved in Inflammation and Immunity
Relaxation of Fibroblast Cells
The Movement of Neurons in Tissue Culture
Intracellular Movement and Locomotion of Cellular Slime-Mold Amebae
Cytoplasmic Streaming and Locomotion in Marine Foraminifera
Filopodial Movement in Cyphoderia ampulla (Ehr.)
The Axopods of the Sun Animalcule Actinophrys sol (Heliozoa)
Free Discussion
Part IV Non-Brownian and Saltatory Motion of Subcellular Particles, and Mitotic Movements
Introduction
Echinochrome Granule Motion in the Egg of Arbacia punctulata
Characteristic Movements of Organelles in Streaming Cytoplasm of Plant Cells
Saltatory Particle Movements in Cells
Motile Systems with Continuous Filaments
Organization and Function of the Mitotic Spindle
Screw-Mechanical Basis of Protoplasmic Movement
Free Discussion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 661
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161428