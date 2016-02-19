Primitive Motile Systems in Cell Biology is a collection of papers presented at the Symposium on the Mechanism of Cytoplasmic Streaming, Cell Movement, and the Saltatory Motion of Subcellular Particles, held at Princeton University in April 1963. The participants in the symposium represent various fields of science, brought together to consider how movement occurs at the cell level and below. This volume is organized into four sections encompassing 36 chapters and begins with an overview of cytoplasmic streaming in plants and Myxomycetes (Mycetozoa), including topics ranging from the organization of movement in slime mold Plasmodia to the mechanochemical system behind streaming in Physarum. The next section discusses cytoplasmic streaming and locomotion in the free-living amoeba, with chapters exploring relative motion in Amoeba proteus and mechanisms of amoeboid movement based on dynamic organization. This volume also discusses cytoplasmic streaming, locomotion, and behavior of specialized amoeboid cells. The book concludes with an analysis of non-Brownian and saltatory motion of subcellular particles, along with mitotic movements. This book is intended for scientists and students of the biological, biophysical, and medical sciences who are interested in the movements in and of living cells.

Table of Contents



Part I Cytoplasmic Streaming in Plants and Myxomycetes (Mycetozoa)

Introduction

Fine Structure in Acetabularia and Its Relation to Protoplasmic Streaming

Role of the Cortical Gel Layer in Cytoplasmic Streaming

Behavior of Naked Cytoplasmic Drops Isolated from Plant Cells

Rates of Organelle Movement in Streaming Cytoplasm of Plant Tissue Culture Cells

The Organization of Movement in Slime Mold Plasmodia

Differentiations of the Ground Cytoplasm and Their Significance for the Generation of the Motive Force of Ameboid Movement

The Mechanochemical System behind Streaming in Physarum

Regional Differences in Ion Concentration in Migrating Plasmodia

Free Discussion

Part II Cytoplasmic Streaming and Locomotion in the Free-Living Amebae

Introduction

Studies on the Isolated Membrane and Cytoplasm of Amoeba proteus in Relation to Ameboid Movement

Pressure-Temperature Studies on Ameboid Movement and Related Phenomena: An Analysis of the Effects of Heavy Water (D..O) on the Form, Movement, and Gel Structure of Amoeba proteus

Morphological Differences among Pseudopodia of Various Small Amebae and Their Functional Significance

Mechanisms of Ameboid Movement Based on Dynamic Organization: Morphophysiological Study of Ameboid Movement, IV

On the Mechanism and Control of Ameboid Movement

The Motive Force of Endoplasmic Streaming in the Ameba

Relative Motion in Amoeba proteus

The Comparative Physiology of Movement in the Giant, Multinucleate Amebae

Free Discussion

Part III Cytoplasmic Streaming, Locomotion, and Behavior of Specialized Ameboid Cells

Introduction

The Role and Activities of Pseudopodia during Morphogenesis of the Sea Urchin Larva

Movements of Cells Involved in Inflammation and Immunity

Relaxation of Fibroblast Cells

The Movement of Neurons in Tissue Culture

Intracellular Movement and Locomotion of Cellular Slime-Mold Amebae

Cytoplasmic Streaming and Locomotion in Marine Foraminifera

Filopodial Movement in Cyphoderia ampulla (Ehr.)

The Axopods of the Sun Animalcule Actinophrys sol (Heliozoa)

Free Discussion

Part IV Non-Brownian and Saltatory Motion of Subcellular Particles, and Mitotic Movements

Introduction

Echinochrome Granule Motion in the Egg of Arbacia punctulata

Characteristic Movements of Organelles in Streaming Cytoplasm of Plant Cells

Saltatory Particle Movements in Cells

Motile Systems with Continuous Filaments

Organization and Function of the Mitotic Spindle

Screw-Mechanical Basis of Protoplasmic Movement

Free Discussion

Subject Index

