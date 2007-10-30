Primate Models of Children's Health and Developmental Disabilities
1st Edition
Description
The rate of neurodevelopmental disabilities, including autism, mental retardation, hearing loss and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is rising in the United States. Although estimates of the prevalence of these disorders vary, figures from the CDC indicate that 4% of all school age children are developmentally disabled. During infancy, many important milestones in behavioral development are shared between human and nonhuman primates. Learning more about the causes of abnormal development in monkeys has provided important insights into the mechanisms underlying neurodevelopmental disabilities in human infants. This book documents the latest research not commonly found in other references, and provides a comprehensive look at the results from decades of work with nonhuman primates as it relates to child development and disability.
Key Features
- Includes hot topics such as early chemical exposures, immunological influences on development, low birth weight, endocrine disrupters, pediatric AIDS, origin of childhood psychopathologies and assisted reproductive technology
- Represents the significant body of work accumulated since funding for research on developmental disabilities has increased substantially in recent years
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, pediatricians and academicians studying neurodevelopmental disabilities who currently use or are planning on using primates for testing out potential drugs or procedures
Table of Contents
Introduction on Animal Models
Normal Development in Macaques Low Birth Weight and Prematurity Environmental Complexity
Environmental Chemicals
Drugs of Abuse Maternal and Pediatric Medication
Pediatric AIDS Endocrine Disrupters Origin of Childhood Psychopathologies Prenatal Stress Abnormal Behavior Neurochemistry
Immunology
Self-Injurious Behavior
Sensory Disabilities
Future Directions: Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 30th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554068
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737434
About the Editor
Thomas Burbacher
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental & Occupational Health, University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.
Kimberly Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Environmental and Occupational Health, University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.
Gene Sackett
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.