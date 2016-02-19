Primate Conservation
1st Edition
Description
Primate Conservation provides a comprehensive discussion of the conservation of many species of nonhuman primates. The problems of conservation are discussed by distinguished scientists who are experts in their knowledge of the animals they write about and who have firsthand knowledge of the problems of conserving them. Animals ranging from Galago to the Gorilla have been selected to serve as examples of the types of problems that conservationists face.
The book begins by discussing the ecology of two species of galagine in South Africa. It covers factors such as their distribution, habitat, population densities, activity patterns, feeding, group structure, and reproduction. This is followed by separate chapters on the conservation of the following: aye-aye; the lion tamarins of Brazil; the Peruvian yellow-tailed woolly monkey; the toque macaque of Sri Lanka; rare lion-tailed monkey of South India; rhesus monkeys in Northern India; the gelada baboons; the hanuman langur and douc langur; red ouakaris; black colobus monkeys; lesser apes; and eastern gorillas.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 The Galagines of South Africa
I. Introduction
II. Distribution
III. Description
IV. Habitat
V. Population Densities
VI. Activity Patterns
VII. Sleeping and Nests
VIII. Locomotion
IX. Feeding
X. Group Structure
XI. Home Range
XII. Birth Periodicity
XIII. Mother-Infant Relationship and Development
XIV. Relationships with Other Species
XV. Discussion
References
2 The Aye-Aye
I. Systematics and Description
II. Description—Variability
III. Anatomy
IV. Ecoethology
V. Rhythm of Activity
VI. The Nest
VII. Diet
VIII. Reproduction
IX. Communication
X. Geographic Distribution, Habitat, Protection
XI. Conclusion
References
3 Conservation of the Brazilian Lion Tamarins (Leontopithecus rosalia)
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomy, Distribution, and Ecology
III. Past Conservation Measures on Behalf of Leontopithecus
IV. Conservation Measures on Behalf of Leontopithecus since the 1972 Washington Conference
V. Recommendations for the Future
References
4 Rediscovery and Conservation of the Peruvian Yellow-Tailed Woolly Monkey (Lagothrix flavicauda)
I. Introduction
II. Description
III. History
IV. The Rediscovery of Lagothrix flavicauda
V. Habitat and Range of Lagothrix flavicauda
VI. Status of Lagothrix flavicauda
VII. Conservation and Recommendations for the Future
VIII. Plans for a Lagothrix flavicauda Breeding Colony
References
5 Primate Conservation in Brazilian Amazonia
I. Introduction
II. Defining Amazonia
III. Habitat Types in Amazonia
IV. Threats to the Survival of Primates in Brazilian Amazonia
V. The Primates of Brazilian Amazonia
VI. The Future of Primate Conservation in Brazilian Amazonia
References
6 The Red Ouakari in a Seminatural Environment: Potentials for Propagation and Study
I. Introduction
II. The Status of the Red Ouakari
III. History of the Monkey Jungle Group
IV. Description of the Monkey Jungle "Rainforest"
V. Ecological Utilization of the Environment
VI. Specific Characteristics of the Red Ouakari
VII. Reproductive Patterns
VIII. Some Aspects of Social Behavior in Cacajao c. rubicundus
IX. Suggestions for a Captive Propagation Effort
X. Comparative Perspectives
References
7 The Socioecological Basis for the Conservation of the Toque Monkey (Macaca sinica) of Sri Lanka (Ceylon)
I. Introduction
II. General Information
III. The Ecology and Behavior of Macaca sinica at Polonnaruwa
IV. The Ecology of the Subspecies of Macaco sinica
V. Estimation of Available Habitat and Population Size per Subspecies
VI. Conservation Prospects and Suggestions
References
The Status of the Barbary Macaque Macaca sylvanus in Captivity and Factors Influencing Its Distribution in the Wild
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Habitat
III. Factors Influencing Distribution
IV. Hunting, Trapping, Internal Use, and Export of Monkeys
V. Monkeys and the Regeneration of the Moroccan Cedar Forests
VI. Barbary Macaques in Captivity
VII. Conclusions and Recommendations
VIII. Appendix 1. Zoos and Wildlife Parks that Replied to the Questionnaire on Barbary Macaques in Their Collection 1964-1974
IX. Appendix 2. Other Zoos Known (or Reputed) to Keep Barbary Macaques, 1964-1974
References
9. The Lion-Tailed Monkey and Its South Indian Rain Forest Habitat
I. Introduction
II. Habitat
III. Status of Macaca silenus Population and Its Habitat
IV. The Ashambu Hills
V. Proposals for Preserving Macaca silenus
VI. Summary
VII. Appendix 1: Preserving India's Sholas
VIII. Appendix 2: Cardamon Cultivation in Sholas
References
10 Population Dynamics of Rhesus Monkeys in Northern India
I. Introduction
II. Study Area
III. Methods
IV. Results and Discussion
V. Comments on Conservation
VI. Summary
References
11 The Gelada Baboon: Status and Conservation
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Natural History
III. Status
IV. Conservation
V. Conclusions
References
12 The Baboon
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Problems
IV. Uses
V. Conclusion
References
13 The Guereza and Man: How Man Has Affected the Distribution and Abundance of Colobus guereza and Other Black Colobus Monkeys
I. Introduction
II. Where the Guereza Lives
III. How the Guereza Lives
IV. Human Interference with Guereza Habitats in East Africa
V. Hunting and Trapping of Guerezas in East Africa and Ethiopia
VI. Legal Protection of Guerezas in East Africa and Ethiopia
VII. Guereza Status in West and Central Africa and the Sudan
VIII. Other Black Colobus
IX. Conclusions
X. Appendix: Vegetation Types
References
14 Presbytis entellus, The Hanuman Langur
I. Taxonomy and Distribution
II. Activity, Habitat, and Diet
III. Population Density, Structure, and Dynamics
IV. Relationship with Other Animals
V. Summary
References
15 The Douc Langur: A Time for Conservation
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Status
III. Physical Description
IV. Description of Study Area
V. Mammals
VI. Materials and Methods
VII. Comparative Data
VIII. Reaction to Observer
IX. Population Dynamics
X. Birth Peaks
XI. Interspecific Competition
XII. Feeding Behavior
XIII. Locomotor Behavior
XIV. Social Behavior
XV. Dominance Behavior
XVI. Sexual Behavior
XVII. Consort Behavior
XVIII. Play Behavior
XIX. Conservation Measures
XX. Summary
References
16 The Lesser Apes
I. Introduction
II. Classification
III. Evolution
IV. Socioecology
V. Population Sizes
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
VIII. Appendix: A Day in the Life of the Malayan Siamang and Lar Gibbon
References
17 The Conservation of Eastern Gorillas
I. Distribution and Taxonomy
II. Ecology
III. Conservation
IV. Summary
References
Subject Index
Taxonomic Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143608