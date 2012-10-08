Primary Health Care in the Dental Office, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 56-4
1st Edition
Authors: Ira Lamster
eBook ISBN: 9781455747542
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749324
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America points the dental profession in the direction of greater coordination with the health care system for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, obesity, and by promoting smoking cessation and a healthy lifestyle.
About the Authors
Ira Lamster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Dental Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York
