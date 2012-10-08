Primary Health Care in the Dental Office, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749324, 9781455747542

Primary Health Care in the Dental Office, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 56-4

1st Edition

Authors: Ira Lamster
eBook ISBN: 9781455747542
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749324
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Dental Clinics of North America points the dental profession in the direction of greater coordination with the health care system for chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, obesity, and by promoting smoking cessation and a healthy lifestyle.

About the Authors

Ira Lamster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Dental Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York

