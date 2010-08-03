Primary Care for the Physical Therapist - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416061052, 9781455777105

Primary Care for the Physical Therapist

2nd Edition

Examination and Triage

Authors: William Boissonnault William Boissonnault
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416061052
eBook ISBN: 9781455777105
eBook ISBN: 9781437715439
eBook ISBN: 9781455757701
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd August 2010
Page Count: 432
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Specifically designed to address the expanding role of physical therapists in primary care, the second edition of Primary Care for the Physical Therapist: Examination and Triage provides the information you need to become an effective primary care provider. Acquire the communication and differential diagnosis skills, technical expertise, and clinical decision-making ability to meet the challenges of a changing profession with this unparalleled resource.

Key Features

  • Emphasizes communication skills vital for establishing rapport and gathering data.

  • Patient interview guides identify what data to collect and how to use it.

  • Overview of the physical examination lays the foundation for different diagnosis and recognition of conditions.

  • A section on Special Populations equips the PT to handle common problems encountered in primary care.

  • Unique approach details pharmacology and diagnostic procedures from a PT perspective for clinically relevant guidance.

Table of Contents

SECTION I FOUNDATIONS

1. Primary Care: Physical Therapy Models

2. Evidence-Based Examination of Diagnostic Information

3. Cultural Competence: An Essential Element of Primary Health Care

4. Pharmacologic Considerations for the Physical Therapist

5 .The Patient Interview: The Science Behind the Art

SECTION II EXAMINATION/EVALUATION

Prologue

6. Symptom Investigation Part I-Chief Complaint by Body Region

7. Symptom Investigation: Part II-Chief Complaint by Symptom

8. Patient Health History Including Identifying Health Risk Factors

9. Review of Systems

10. The Patient Interview: The Physical Examination Begins!

11. Systems Review for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems and Vital Signs

12. Upper Quadrant Screening Examination

13. Lower Quadrant Screening Examination

14. Diagnostic Imaging

15. Laboratory Tests and Values

SECTION III SPECIAL POPULATIONS

16. The Adolescent Population

17. The Obstetric Client

18. The Geriatric Population

19. A Health and Wellness Perspective in Primary Care

20. Top 10 Medical Conditions to Screen For: The Do-Not-Want-to Miss List

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416061052
eBook ISBN:
9781455777105
eBook ISBN:
9781437715439
eBook ISBN:
9781455757701

About the Author

William Boissonnault

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President American Physical Therapy Association Professor Emeritus, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Adjunct Faculty at Medical University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee – Memphis, University of California San Francisco, Columbia University, Montana University and Arcadia University

William Boissonnault

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President American Physical Therapy Association Professor Emeritus, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Adjunct Faculty at Medical University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee – Memphis, University of California San Francisco, Columbia University, Montana University and Arcadia University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.