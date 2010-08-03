Primary Care for the Physical Therapist
2nd Edition
Examination and Triage
Description
Specifically designed to address the expanding role of physical therapists in primary care, the second edition of Primary Care for the Physical Therapist: Examination and Triage provides the information you need to become an effective primary care provider. Acquire the communication and differential diagnosis skills, technical expertise, and clinical decision-making ability to meet the challenges of a changing profession with this unparalleled resource.
Key Features
- Emphasizes communication skills vital for establishing rapport and gathering data.
- Patient interview guides identify what data to collect and how to use it.
- Overview of the physical examination lays the foundation for different diagnosis and recognition of conditions.
- A section on Special Populations equips the PT to handle common problems encountered in primary care.
- Unique approach details pharmacology and diagnostic procedures from a PT perspective for clinically relevant guidance.
Table of Contents
SECTION I FOUNDATIONS
1. Primary Care: Physical Therapy Models
2. Evidence-Based Examination of Diagnostic Information
3. Cultural Competence: An Essential Element of Primary Health Care
4. Pharmacologic Considerations for the Physical Therapist
5 .The Patient Interview: The Science Behind the Art
SECTION II EXAMINATION/EVALUATION
Prologue
6. Symptom Investigation Part I-Chief Complaint by Body Region
7. Symptom Investigation: Part II-Chief Complaint by Symptom
8. Patient Health History Including Identifying Health Risk Factors
9. Review of Systems
10. The Patient Interview: The Physical Examination Begins!
11. Systems Review for Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems and Vital Signs
12. Upper Quadrant Screening Examination
13. Lower Quadrant Screening Examination
14. Diagnostic Imaging
15. Laboratory Tests and Values
SECTION III SPECIAL POPULATIONS
16. The Adolescent Population
17. The Obstetric Client
18. The Geriatric Population
19. A Health and Wellness Perspective in Primary Care
20. Top 10 Medical Conditions to Screen For: The Do-Not-Want-to Miss List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 3rd August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416061052
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777105
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437715439
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757701
About the Author
William Boissonnault
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President American Physical Therapy Association Professor Emeritus, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison. Adjunct Faculty at Medical University of South Carolina, University of Tennessee – Memphis, University of California San Francisco, Columbia University, Montana University and Arcadia University
