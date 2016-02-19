Price Level Measurement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444881083, 9781483295848

Price Level Measurement, Volume 196

1st Edition

Editors: W.E. Diewert
eBook ISBN: 9781483295848
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 13th February 1991
Page Count: 382
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

An Overview of the Papers on Price Level Measurement (W.E. Diewert). The Theory of the Cost-of-Living Index (R.A. Pollak). The Theory of the Cost-of-Living Index and the Measurement of Welfare Change (W.E. Diewert). Comments (R.R. Russell). Individual and Social Cost-of-Living Indexes (D.W. Jorgenson, D.T. Slesnick). Comments (R.R. Russell). Leisure Time and the Measurement of Economic Welfare (W.C. Riddell). Comments (J. Bossons). Preference Diversity and Aggregate Economic Cost-of-Living Indexes (C. Blackorby, D. Donaldson). Axiomatic Foundation of Price Indexes and Purchasing Power Parities (W. Eichhorn, J. Voeller). Comments (C. Blackorby). Name Index. Subject Index.

Description

Among the theoretical issues covered in this volume are the "economic" and the "axiomatic" or "test" approaches to the problem of constructing and choosing among alternative cost-of-living index formulas; "bounds" and "econometric" alternatives for developing empirically computable approximations of theoretically desirable indexes; recommendations concerning the incorporation of leisure time in measures of the cost-of-living; and the formulation of social and group cost-of-living indexes. The Jorgenson-Slesnick paper also presents a far-reaching empirical study of price changes in the U.S.

The importance of this book to those with an interest in economic theory is obvious. However, this book also holds out the opportunity and challenge to applied researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the index numbers of which they make daily use.

Details

No. of pages:
382
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295848

Reviews

@qu:The essential contribution of this set of papers is that it provides in one volume a readable collection of papers by distinguished authors representing the principal theoretical advances and approaches underlying these measurement issues. @source:Ernst Berndt @qu:... the most comprehensive in existence, giving a splendid overview of the state of theoretical and empirical knowledge about this important topic. @source:David Laidler @qu:... mandatory reading for any economist who is interested in the connection between data and theory @source:William Barnett @qu:...has much to offer specialists in the areas of index numbers and consumer welfare. @source:The Economic Journal @qu:... this book provides the most comprehensive overview yet of the state of knowledge about price level measurement. @source:Journal of Economic Literature

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.E. Diewert Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.