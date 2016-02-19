Price Level Measurement, Volume 196
1st Edition
Table of Contents
An Overview of the Papers on Price Level Measurement (W.E. Diewert). The Theory of the Cost-of-Living Index (R.A. Pollak). The Theory of the Cost-of-Living Index and the Measurement of Welfare Change (W.E. Diewert). Comments (R.R. Russell). Individual and Social Cost-of-Living Indexes (D.W. Jorgenson, D.T. Slesnick). Comments (R.R. Russell). Leisure Time and the Measurement of Economic Welfare (W.C. Riddell). Comments (J. Bossons). Preference Diversity and Aggregate Economic Cost-of-Living Indexes (C. Blackorby, D. Donaldson). Axiomatic Foundation of Price Indexes and Purchasing Power Parities (W. Eichhorn, J. Voeller). Comments (C. Blackorby). Name Index. Subject Index.
Description
Among the theoretical issues covered in this volume are the "economic" and the "axiomatic" or "test" approaches to the problem of constructing and choosing among alternative cost-of-living index formulas; "bounds" and "econometric" alternatives for developing empirically computable approximations of theoretically desirable indexes; recommendations concerning the incorporation of leisure time in measures of the cost-of-living; and the formulation of social and group cost-of-living indexes. The Jorgenson-Slesnick paper also presents a far-reaching empirical study of price changes in the U.S.
The importance of this book to those with an interest in economic theory is obvious. However, this book also holds out the opportunity and challenge to applied researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the index numbers of which they make daily use.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 13th February 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483295848
Reviews
@qu:The essential contribution of this set of papers is that it provides in one volume a readable collection of papers by distinguished authors representing the principal theoretical advances and approaches underlying these measurement issues. @source:Ernst Berndt @qu:... the most comprehensive in existence, giving a splendid overview of the state of theoretical and empirical knowledge about this important topic. @source:David Laidler @qu:... mandatory reading for any economist who is interested in the connection between data and theory @source:William Barnett @qu:...has much to offer specialists in the areas of index numbers and consumer welfare. @source:The Economic Journal @qu:... this book provides the most comprehensive overview yet of the state of knowledge about price level measurement. @source:Journal of Economic Literature
About the Editors
W.E. Diewert Editor
The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada