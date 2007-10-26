Prevention in Clinical Oral Health Care

PART ONE: EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PREVENTION THEORY



1. Epidemiology/Biology of Dental Caries



2. Epidemiology/Biology of Periodontal Diseases



3. Epidemiology/Biology of Oral Cancer



PART TWO: RISK-BASED PREVENTION



4. Dental Caries and Associated Risk Factors



5. Periodontal Disease and Associated Risk Factors



6. Oral Cancer and Associated Risk Factors



7. Synergism between Pharmacology and Oral Health



PART THREE: ASSESSMENT STRATEGIES TO TAILOR YOUR PATIENT CARE PLAN



8. Nutritional Risk Assessment



9. Laboratory Testing



10. Integrating Risk and Health Promotion Counseling



11. Enhancing Patient Adherence to Preventive Programs



12. The Fearful and Phobic Patient



13. Cultural Competence and Risk Assessment



PART FOUR: PREVENTION AND PRACTICE



14. Disease Prevention/Health Promotion



15. Prevention Strategies for Dental Caries



16. Prevention Strategies for Periodontal Diseases



17. Prevention Strategies for Oral Cancer



18. Prevention Strategies for Oral Components of Systemic Conditions



19. Prevention Strategies for Special Populations



20. Integrating Preventive Strategies into Clinical Practice