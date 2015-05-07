Preventing and Avoiding Complications in Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323375993, 9780323376006

Preventing and Avoiding Complications in Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323376006
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323375993
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Complications of hand injuries are very common, and the primary goal of the treatment of hand trauma is simply that of avoiding complications. They can be considered to be complications of missed diagnoses, complications of treatment, or complications of injuries.

Kevin Chung Author

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

