Pressuremeter Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408024341, 9781483102252

Pressuremeter Testing

1st Edition

Methods and Interpretation

Authors: R. J. Mair D. M. Wood
eBook ISBN: 9781483102252
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th October 1987
Page Count: 168
Description

Pressuremeter Testing: Methods and Interpretation the history, applications, and development of pressumeter devices and related test procedures. The book covers topics such as the general principles of pressuremeter testing; types of pressuremeters and their installation and calibration; and the estimation of soil from pressuremeter tests in clays, sands, and weak rocks. Also included are topics such as the application of pressuremeter testing to design and research in the improvement of the use of pressuremeters. An appendix is also included; Appendix A covers the analysis of pressuremeter tests, and Appendix B contains guidance notes for the specifications of pressuremeter tests. The text is recommended for engineers and geologists who would like to know more about the applications of the pressuremeter and the interpretation of its results.

Table of Contents


Contents

Notation

1 Introduction

2 Pressuremeter Devices and Test Procedures

2.1 General Principles of Pressuremeter Testing

2.2 Types of Pressuremeter

2.3 Calibration

2.4 Installation

2.5 Test Procedures

2.6 Data Reduction

2.7 Synopsis of Section 2

3 Estimation of Soil Properties From Pressuremeter Tests in Clays

3.1 Shear Modulus

3.2 In-Situ Total Horizontal Stress

3.3 Undrained Shear Strength

3.4 Coefficient of Horizontal Consolidation

3.5 Effective Stresses and Pore Pressures

3.6 Synopsis of Section 3

4 Estimation of Soil Properties From Pressuremeter Tests in Sands

4.1 Shear Modulus

4.2 In-Situ Horizontal Stress and Pore Pressure

4.3 Angles of Shearing Resistance and Dilation

4.4 Synopsis of Section 4

5 Pressuremeter Tests in Weak Rocks

5.1 Shear Modulus

5.2 In-Situ Horizontal Stress

5.3 Undrained Shear Strength

5.4 Influence of Fissures on Pressuremeter Curve

5.5 Synopsis of Section 5

6 Application of Pressuremeter Testing to Design

6.1 Shear Modulus (Deformation Modulus)

6.2 In-Situ Horizontal Stress

6.3 Undrained Shear Strength

6.4 Angles of Shearing Resistance and Dilation For Sands

6.5 Other Parameters

6.6 Specific Applications: Prediction and Performance

6.7 Empirical Methods

6.8 Construction Control

7 Conclusions

8 Research Needs

8.1 Installation and Test Procedures

8.2 Tests in Clay

8.3 Tests in Sand

8.4 Tests in Weak Rock

References

Appendix A Analysis of The Pressuremeter Test

Appendix B Guidance Notes For Specifications For Pressuremeter Tests

Index


About the Author

R. J. Mair

D. M. Wood

