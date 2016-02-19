Pressuremeter Testing: Methods and Interpretation the history, applications, and development of pressumeter devices and related test procedures. The book covers topics such as the general principles of pressuremeter testing; types of pressuremeters and their installation and calibration; and the estimation of soil from pressuremeter tests in clays, sands, and weak rocks. Also included are topics such as the application of pressuremeter testing to design and research in the improvement of the use of pressuremeters. An appendix is also included; Appendix A covers the analysis of pressuremeter tests, and Appendix B contains guidance notes for the specifications of pressuremeter tests. The text is recommended for engineers and geologists who would like to know more about the applications of the pressuremeter and the interpretation of its results.