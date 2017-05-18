Pressure Retarded Osmosis: Renewable Energy Generation and Recovery offers the first comprehensive resource on this method of generating renewable energy. Dr. Khaled Touati and the team of editors combine their expertise with contributions from other leaders in the field to create this well-rounded resource, which discusses and analyses this novel method of creating a controllable renewable energy.

The promises of the PRO technique are first clearly presented and explained, and the authors then provide a comprehensive analysis of the issues that remain such as Concentration Polarization, Membrane Deformation, and Reverse Salt Diffusion. Possible solutions to these issues which often restrict industrial implementation are then discussed to mitigate these detrimental effects, and there is also an emphasis on the recovery of energy from desalination processes using PRO, which is able to reduce energy consumption and make it more economically and environmentally efficient.