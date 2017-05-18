Pressure Retarded Osmosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121030, 9780128123157

Pressure Retarded Osmosis

1st Edition

Renewable Energy Generation and Recovery

Editors: Khaled Touati Fernando Tadeo Joon Kim Oscar Andres Alvarez Silva Sung Ho Chae
eBook ISBN: 9780128123157
Paperback ISBN: 9780128121030
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th May 2017
Page Count: 188
Description

Pressure Retarded Osmosis: Renewable Energy Generation and Recovery offers the first comprehensive resource on this method of generating renewable energy. Dr. Khaled Touati and the team of editors combine their expertise with contributions from other leaders in the field to create this well-rounded resource, which discusses and analyses this novel method of creating a controllable renewable energy.

The promises of the PRO technique are first clearly presented and explained, and the authors then provide a comprehensive analysis of the issues that remain such as Concentration Polarization, Membrane Deformation, and Reverse Salt Diffusion. Possible solutions to these issues which often restrict industrial implementation are then discussed to mitigate these detrimental effects, and there is also an emphasis on the recovery of energy from desalination processes using PRO, which is able to reduce energy consumption and make it more economically and environmentally efficient.

Key Features

  • Combines research with experience to deliver a complete resource on Pressure Retarded Osmosis
  • Discusses all areas of PRO in detail
  • Offers solutions to problems commonly experienced and summarizes each method with a clear and concise conclusion
  • Includes case studies from the Great Salt Lake (U.S.A) and Dead Sea (Asia), as well as other rivers from America, Europe, and Asia

Readership

Researchers working in renewable energies, membranes, water treatment, desalination. Membrane manufacturers, Postgrad students in Energy, Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. Professors in membrane processes and Renewable Energy

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Pressure Retarded Osmosis as a Renewable Energy Source

Chapter 2: Water and salt fluxes in Pressure Retarded Osmosis

Chapter 3: Effects of the temperatures in PRO

Chapter 4 : Integration of PRO in desalination processes

Chapter 5: Implementing salinity gradient energy at river mouths

 

About the Editor

Khaled Touati

Dr. Eng. Khaled Touati - Dr of Industrial Engineering and Eng. of Analytical Chemistry and Instrumentation Laboratory of Natural Water Treatment- Water Researches and Technologies Center.

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Natural Water Treatment- Water Researches and Technologies Center, Tunisia

Fernando Tadeo

Professor Tadeo’s main interest area is Systems with Constraints, in particular Observation and Control of Positive Systems, Optimal Control, Neutralization Processes, Greenhouses, Hydrogen Reformers, Membranes, Renewable Energies, etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Systems Engineering and Automatic Control, University of Valladolid, Spain

Joon Kim

Prof. Joon Ha Kim has a background of Chemical & Environmental Engineering disciplines from Korea as well as California in the US. He has researched on the academic area of environmental systems engineering, which associates complex environmental systems, modelings, and optimized solutions to mitigate the problems caused by the intrinsic complexities in the environmental systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Earth and Environmental Engineering, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju, Korea

Oscar Andres Alvarez Silva

Professor Silva obtained a Master of Civil Engineering in Water Resources from National University of Colombia. He also has a PhD in Marine Sciences from National University of Colombia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics and Geosciences, Universidad del Norte, Columbia

Sung Ho Chae

Sung Ho Chae, PhD, Environmental Systems Engineering Lab, School of Environmental Science & Engineering, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliations and Expertise

Environmental Systems Engineering Lab, School of Environmental Science & Engineering, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea.

Ratings and Reviews

