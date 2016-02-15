Preserving Electronic Evidence for Trial
1st Edition
A Team Approach to the Litigation Hold, Data Collection, and Evidence Preservation
Description
The ability to preserve electronic evidence is critical to presenting a solid case for civil litigation, as well as in criminal and regulatory investigations. Preserving Electronic Evidence for Trial provides everyone connected with digital forensics investigation and litigation with a clear and practical hands-on guide to the best practices in preserving electronic evidence.
Corporate management personnel (legal & IT) and outside counsel need reliable processes for the litigation hold – identifying, locating, and preserving electronic evidence. Preserving Electronic Evidence for Trial provides the road map, showing you how to organize the digital evidence team before the crisis, not in the middle of litigation. This practice handbook by an internationally known digital forensics expert and an experienced litigator focuses on what corporate and litigation counsel as well as IT managers and forensic consultants need to know to communicate effectively about electronic evidence.
You will find tips on how all your team members can get up to speed on each other’s areas of specialization before a crisis arises. The result is a plan to effectively identify and pre-train the critical electronic-evidence team members. You will be ready to lead the team to success when a triggering event indicates that litigation is likely, by knowing what to ask in coordinating effectively with litigation counsel and forensic consultants throughout the litigation progress. Your team can also be ready for action in various business strategies, such as merger evaluation and non-litigation conflict resolution.
Key Features
- Destroy your electronic evidence, destroy your own case—learn how to avoid falling off this cliff
- Learn how to organize the digital evidence team before the crisis, not in the middle of litigation
- Learn effective communication among forensics consultants, litigators and corporate counsel and management for pre-litigation process planning
- Learn the critical forensics steps your corporate client must take in preserving electronic evidence when they suspect litigation is coming, and why cheerful neglect is not an option
Readership
Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, InfoSec consultants, attorneys, law enforcement officers. Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, universities, and high-tech crime associations.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Author Biographies
- Introduction
- Chapter 1: Your Critical Task: Learn Another Language
- Abstract
- A Computer Forensics Expert Looks at Legalese
- The Civil Lawsuit—a Pretrial Tour, with Vocabulary
- The Real First Step—the Triggering Event
- ESI in the Rules, or How to Aggravate the Judge
- Keeping it in Proportion, Round 1: Training
- Keeping it in Proportion, Round 2: The Price of Compliance, or Not
- Chapter 2: Preserving, Not Corrupting—Hold It!
- Abstract
- How Far does Preservation Stretch? Information Versus Evidence
- A Historical Footnote
- In the Present, Spoliation Versus Integrity of Evidence
- Bad Acts: Examples from Reported Cases
- The Other Route—Destruction with Permission
- Curative Action and Sanctions
- Each Attorney’s Independent Preservation Duty
- The Key to the Hold Notice: Name the Key Players Asap
- Zubulake, Pension Committee, Rimkus and More
- The Rules—Contemplating Amendment, Again
- And, Back in the Courtroom—Sekisui American
- The Rules Amendment Process, Again—Looking Forward From Dec., 2015
- Chapter 3: Incident Response While Avoiding Evidence Disaster: The Team
- Abstract
- The Team: Functional and Procedural Issues
- Who Needs to Act: Whoever Handles the Problem is on the Team
- Preparing the Team
- Chapter 4: Understanding Information Systems
- Abstract
- Introduction to the Digital Forensic World
- Computer Systems
- Stand-Alone Computers
- Networked Computers
- Servers
- Firewalls and Security Devices
- Chapter 5: In Addition to the System—Other Devices
- Abstract
- Mobile Devices
- BYOD—Bring Your Own Device Issues
- Without predicting
- Chapter 6: Collecting Data
- Abstract
- Understanding the Systems in the Organization: Information Governance
- Why System Structural Information is Necessary—the Data Map
- The People Who Should Know
- Identifying the Forensic Consultant and Internal Forensic Team
- Data Collection Strategies, Looking Forward
- Chapter 7: Teamwork Prep for Data Management
- Abstract
- Gathering Systems Operating Information for Digital Forensic Use
- Data Inventories Management: What Data and Why
- Data Destruction Policies and Hold Management: Who Decides and Who Acts
- How Long do We Hold this Data?
- Regulatory Requirements and Industry Norms on Data Destruction
- Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Restrictions
- Data, Ready for the Team
- Chapter 8: Data Policies and Procedures—Get the Details
- Abstract
- Understanding Specific Information for the ESI Preservation Process
- Small, Large, Fortune 500 and International—The Economics of Structure and Scale
- Delegation of Authority for Data Destruction Policies
- Communicating with the Rank-and-File Employees
- Business Operations (Policy versus Reality)—Who Knows What and Who Does What?
- Document the Day-to-Day Flow and Control of ESI
- Who Has What Kinds of Devices, and Who Knows Where They Are?
- Controlling Electronic Device Information—Three Issues
- Dealing With Data Security and Classification
- Data Security in Employee-Related Incidents
- Chapter 9: The Cloud and Other Complexities
- Abstract
- Cloud Computing
- Complex Environments
- It’s All Happening Right Now
- Chapter 10: Putting it All Together: When the First Alarm Sounds, Hold It!
- Abstract
- The Critical Moment to Begin Preservation
- A Great Question That Has Already Been Answered For You
- Identifying the Scope of the Preservation Hold by Communicating Within the Team
- After the Notice: Executing the Hold and Preserving ESI for Analysis
- Storing ESI Is Cheap—Stop Routine Storage/Destruction Procedures ASAP
- Communication Between Counsel–The Team and Effective Use of Rules 26 & 34
- The “Other” Hold Notice—When You Intend to Sue Someone
- After the Hold, The Long View of ESI Analysis
- Chapter 11: The Rule 26 Meet-and-Confer—Your Best Chance to Control the ESI Exchange
- Abstract
- Newly Amended Rule 26 Means What It Says
- Another Brief Tour Through the Amended Rules
- Stay Focused on the E-Discovery Goals
- The Team’s Pre-Meeting Strategy Session
- The Meet-and-Confer: A Strategic Overview
- The Operative Word is “Confer”
- Preservation Orders—Be Quick, Be Precise
- The Final Product of a Good Meet-and-Confer
- Chapter 12: A Glance at International Issues— Never Assume!
- Abstract
- International Issues in ESI Preservation and E-Discovery—A Very Brief Look
- There Is Not Here—A Brief Consideration of Common Law and Civil Law Traditions
- Cross-Border Transactions in General—Some Structural Considerations
- Data-Related Cross-Border Issues: Personal Data Privacy Laws Are Serious
- A Separate Issue: Company Operations Across International Borders
- Multinational Corporations—Multiple Complexities
- International ESI Issues—A Few Status Notes
- ISO E-Discovery Standards Are Now in Development—Stay Tuned
- The Triggering Event—Your International Team Is Ready
- Sharing Team Leadership Cross-Border— A Great Idea
- Conclusion
- Resource Appendix
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2016
- Published:
- 15th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093665
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128093351
About the Author
Ann Zeigler
Ms. Zeigler has been a practicing attorney since 1984, and is an experienced federal litigator. For many years, she represented Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustees in complex cases involving asset concealment and evidence destruction. She is also an award-winning writer and speaker on law-related topics, and is a former editor of The Houston Lawyer magazine. She has been in Marquis Who’s Who in American Law since 1993 and in Who’s Who in America since 2001.
Ms. Zeigler was a citizen volunteer with the Houston Police Department, supporting investigations at the Juvenile Sex Crimes Unit from 2008 until 2013. She is a graduate of the HPD and FBI (Houston) Citizens’ Academies.
Affiliations and Expertise
JD; admitted, Texas Supreme Court, US District Courts (Texas), Fifth US Court of Appeals
Ernesto Rojas
Mr. Rojas (CISSP, DFCP, CCFP) had over 25 years of information security and digital investigations experience. He worked with large data collections, involving collections of data in complex automated manufacturing environments, where provisions for litigation holds did not exist and had to be developed on the spur of the moment to accommodate a notice of litigation.
He was a member of the Scientific Working Group on Digital Evidence and of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences. He received numerous certifications and recognition awards. He also served as an advisor to the Dean of the School of Computer Science and Engineering of the University of Houston Clear Lake on curriculum and education matters. Mr. Rojas passed away in late 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
CISSP, DFCP, CCFP
Awards
Winner, Best Business Book of 2016, Arizona/New Mexico Book Awards