Present Knowledge in Nutrition
11th Edition
Clinical and Applied Topics in Nutrition
Description
Present Knowledge in Nutrition, Eleventh Edition provides an accessible, highly readable, referenced, source of the most current, reliable, and comprehensive information in the broad field of nutrition. Now broken into two, separate volumes, and updated to reflect scientific advancements since the publication of its tenth edition, Present Knowledge in Nutrition, Eleventh Edition includes expanded coverage on the topics of basic nutrition and metabolism and clinical and applied topics in nutrition. This volume, Present Knowledge in Nutrition: Clinical and Applied Topics in Nutrition, addresses life stage nutrition and maintaining health, nutrition monitoring, measurement, and regulation, and important topics in clinical nutrition.
Authored by an international group of subject-matter experts, with the guidance of four editors with complementary areas of expertise, Present Knowledge in Nutrition, Eleventh Edition will continue to be a go-to resource for advanced undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students in nutrition, public health, medicine, and related fields; professionals in academia and medicine, including clinicians, dietitians, physicians, and other health professionals; and academic, industrial and government researchers, including those in nutrition and public health.
Key Features
- Provides an accessible source of the most current, reliable and comprehensive information in the broad field of nutrition
- Features new chapters on topics of emerging importance, including the microbiome, eating disorders, nutrition in extreme environments, and the role of nutrition and cognition in mental status
- Covers topics of clinical relevance, including the role of nutrition in cancer support, ICU nutrition, supporting patients with burns, and wasting, deconditioning and hypermetabolic conditions
Readership
Advanced undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students in nutrition, public health, medicine, and related fields; professionals in academia and medicine, including clinicians, dietitians, physicians, and other health professionals; and academic, industrial and government researchers, including those in nutrition and public health. While not designed to be a teaching text, the book has been reportedly adopted for a range of predominately graduate-level courses, including Macronutritional Biochemistry, Advanced Nutrition, Nutrition in Disease, Physiological Chemistry, Principles of Nutrition, Exercise and Weight Control, Micronutrients, and Medical Nutrition Therapy
Table of Contents
Section A. LifeStage Nutrition and Maintaining Health
1. Infant Nutrition
2. Nutrient Needs and Requirements during Growth
3. Maternal Nutrient Metabolism and Requirements in Pregnancy
4. Nutrient Metabolism and Requirements in Lactation
5. Nutrition, Aging, and Requirements in the Elderly
6. Nutrition and Physical Activity
7. Nutrition in Extreme Environments
8. Obesity, Body Composition, and Energy Intake
9. Eating Behavior and Strategies to Promote Weight Loss and Maintenance
10. Neural Control, Taste, and Food Choices
Section B. Nutrition Monitoring, Measurement, and Regulation
11. Nutrient Databases
12. Nutrition Monitoring
13. Estimating Intake and Biomarkers
14. International Dietary Guidelines and Nutrient Recommendations
15. Global Approaches to Regulation of Nonnutrient Dietary Components
16. Food Insecurity, Nutritional Deprivation, and Managing Food Crises
Section C. Clinical Nutrition
17. Role of Nutrition in Chronic Disease Risk
18. Nutrition, Mental (cognitive), and Neurological Status
19. Eating Disorders
20. Insulin Resistance, the Metabolic Syndrome, and Diabetes
21. Hypertension
22. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
23. Nutrition and Gastrointestinal Disorders (incl pancreas)
24. Kidney Disease
25. Alchoholism
26. Liver Disease
27. Nutritional Anemias
28. Osteoporosis and Bone Diseases
29. Eye Diseases
30. Food Allergies, Sensitivities, and Intolerences
31. Immune Diseases
32. General Nutrition support
33. ICU Nutriton Support
34. Role of Nutrition in Cancer Suppport
35. Specialized Nutrition Support in Burns, Wasting, Deconditioning and Hypermetabolic Conditions
Appendix
1. Compendium of Selected International Nutrient References
2. WHO Growth Charts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184608
About the Editor
Bernadette Marriott
Bernadette P. Marriott holds the position of Professor, and Nutrition Section Director, Departments of Medicine and Psychiatry, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Bernadette has 35 years of experience in the fields of nutrition, psychology, and comparative medicine with expertise in diet, nutrition and chronic disease. Dr. Marriott has worked in scientific and administration positions in the federal government, the National Academies, universities, and foundations. She was founding director of the Office of Dietary Supplements, NIH and Deputy Director, Food and Nutrition Board, NAS. Her research has focused on both human and animal nutrition and related behavioral studies (in humans: diet and health research, and food labeling; in animals: nonhuman primate nutrition and behavioral ecology). She is currently leading or has recently led research projects funded by the Army, DoD, NSF, NIH, USDA, industry, and foundations. Bernadette Marriott has a BSc in biology/immunology from Bucknell University (1970), a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland (1976) and postgraduate training in trace mineral nutrition, comparative medicine, and advanced statistics. She has published extensively, is on a number of national committees and university scientific advisory boards, and is a frequent speaker on diet, dietary supplements and health. In 2016 Dr. Marriott was inducted as a Fellow of the American Society for Nutrition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Department of Medicine and Military Division Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, USA