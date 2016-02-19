Present-Day Russian Psychology is the first comprehensive survey of Russian psychological literature written by bilingual psychologists.

This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a description of the orienting reflex and the voluntary control of motor behavior. The next chapter discusses the reasons for the disparity between the development of engineering psychology in Russia and in the West and some vigorous attempts by Soviet investigators to close this gap. These topics are followed by discussions on abnormal psychology and psychotherapy, the analysis of psycholinguistic psychology, the studies of child development. The remaining chapters highlight some significant psychological observations to Russian laboratories.

This book will be of value to psychologists and historians.