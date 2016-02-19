Present-Day Russian Psychology
1st Edition
A Symposium by Seven Authors
Description
Present-Day Russian Psychology is the first comprehensive survey of Russian psychological literature written by bilingual psychologists.
This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a description of the orienting reflex and the voluntary control of motor behavior. The next chapter discusses the reasons for the disparity between the development of engineering psychology in Russia and in the West and some vigorous attempts by Soviet investigators to close this gap. These topics are followed by discussions on abnormal psychology and psychotherapy, the analysis of psycholinguistic psychology, the studies of child development. The remaining chapters highlight some significant psychological observations to Russian laboratories.
This book will be of value to psychologists and historians.
Table of Contents
Editor’s Introduction
Contributors
1. Attention, Consciousness and Voluntary Control of Behavior in Soviet Psychology: Philosophical Roots and Research Branches
2. Psychotherapy in the Soviet Union
3. Some Statistical and Cybernetic Models in Recent Soviet
4. Abnormal Psychology in the U.S.S.R.
5. Soviet Psycholinguistics
6. Studies on the Mental Development of the Child
7. Contemporary Soviet Psychology
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226217