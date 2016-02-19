Present-Day Russian Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212784, 9781483226217

Present-Day Russian Psychology

1st Edition

A Symposium by Seven Authors

Editors: Neil O'Connor
eBook ISBN: 9781483226217
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 218
Description

Present-Day Russian Psychology is the first comprehensive survey of Russian psychological literature written by bilingual psychologists.

This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with a description of the orienting reflex and the voluntary control of motor behavior. The next chapter discusses the reasons for the disparity between the development of engineering psychology in Russia and in the West and some vigorous attempts by Soviet investigators to close this gap. These topics are followed by discussions on abnormal psychology and psychotherapy, the analysis of psycholinguistic psychology, the studies of child development. The remaining chapters highlight some significant psychological observations to Russian laboratories.

This book will be of value to psychologists and historians.

Table of Contents


Editor’s Introduction

Contributors

1. Attention, Consciousness and Voluntary Control of Behavior in Soviet Psychology: Philosophical Roots and Research Branches

2. Psychotherapy in the Soviet Union

3. Some Statistical and Cybernetic Models in Recent Soviet

4. Abnormal Psychology in the U.S.S.R.

5. Soviet Psycholinguistics

6. Studies on the Mental Development of the Child

7. Contemporary Soviet Psychology

Index




About the Editor

Neil O'Connor

