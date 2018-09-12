Preparing for the New Era of Transport Policies: Learning from Experience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128152942, 9780128152959

Preparing for the New Era of Transport Policies: Learning from Experience, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Yoram Shiftan Maria Kamargianni
eBook ISBN: 9780128152959
Paperback ISBN: 9780128152942
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2018
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
143.00
121.55
215.41
183.10
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
279.94
237.95
143.00
121.55
125.00
106.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Integrated Multilevel Measures for the Transformation to a Transit Metropolis: The Successful and Unsuccessful Practices in Beijing
Tao Liu and Meng Xu
2. Why Do Some BRT Systems in the Global South Fail to Perform Or Expand?
Minh Hieu Nguyen and Dorina Pojani
3. Assessing Safety Implications of Bus Priority Systems: A Case-Study of a New BRT System in the Haifa Metropolitan Area
Victoria Gitelman, Roby Carmel and Anna Korchatov
4. Past, Present and Future of Transit-Oriented Development in Three European Capital City Regions
Dorina Pojani and Dominic Stead
5. Transport Policy in the Era of Ridehailing and Other Disruptive Transportation Technologies
Giovanni Circella and Farzad Alemi
6. An Empirical Investigation of the Reward Incentive and Trip Purposes on Departure Time Behavior Change
Ali Arian, Alireza Ermagun, Xiaoyu Zhu and Yi-Chang Chiu
7. Institutional Influences on the Development of Urban Freight Transport Policies by Local Authorities
Emine Zehra Akgün and Jason Monios
8. Europe’s Freight Transport Policy: Analysis, Synthesis and Evaluation
Paulus T. Aditjandra
9. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Transport Planning: Toward a New Era?
Silvio Nocera, Alberto Dianin and Federico Cavallaro

Description

Advances in Transport Policy and Planning assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world on the topic. This new release includes chapters that focus on An Empirical Investigation of the Reward Incentive and Trip Purposes on Departure Time Behavior Change, Planning Sustainable Transport Systems by Promoting Urban Cycling in Moscow, Russia: Learning from International Experience, the Past, Present and Future of Transit-Oriented Development in three European Capital City Regions, Institutional Influences on the Development of Urban Freight Transport Policies by Local Authorities, Rethinking of Parking Policies for the new Transport Planning Era, and more.

Key Features

  • The objective of this book is to provide policy makers, planners, and researchers, documentation and lessons learned from various experience around the world to help them design a more sustainable transportation system for the future taking into account societal and technological changes

Readership

Academics, both professors and students, to policy makers and practitioners

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128152959
Paperback ISBN:
9780128152942

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Yoram Shiftan Serial Volume Editor

Yoram Shiftan is a Profesor of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Technion, and the head of Technion Transportation Research Institute, Israel. Prof. Shiftan teaches and conducts research in travel behavior with a focus on activity-based modeling and response to policies and emergency situations, the complex relationships between transport, the environment and land use, transport economics and project evaluation. Prof. Shiftan is the editor of Transport Policy and was the chair of the International Association of Travel Behavior Research (IATBR). Prof. Shiftan received his Ph.D. from MIT and since then has published dozens of papers and co-edited four books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Technion Transportation Research Institute, Israel

Maria Kamargianni Serial Volume Editor

Maria Kamargianni is a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Transport and Energy and the Head of MaaSLab at the Energy Institute of University College London. Her published research has won several awards, and focuses on mobility as a service (MaaS), new mobility services, transport and travel behaviour modelling and econometrics.

Affiliations and Expertise

the Energy Institute of University College London

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.