Preparing for the New Era of Transport Policies: Learning from Experience, Volume 1
1st Edition
1. Integrated Multilevel Measures for the Transformation to a Transit Metropolis: The Successful and Unsuccessful Practices in Beijing
Tao Liu and Meng Xu
2. Why Do Some BRT Systems in the Global South Fail to Perform Or Expand?
Minh Hieu Nguyen and Dorina Pojani
3. Assessing Safety Implications of Bus Priority Systems: A Case-Study of a New BRT System in the Haifa Metropolitan Area
Victoria Gitelman, Roby Carmel and Anna Korchatov
4. Past, Present and Future of Transit-Oriented Development in Three European Capital City Regions
Dorina Pojani and Dominic Stead
5. Transport Policy in the Era of Ridehailing and Other Disruptive Transportation Technologies
Giovanni Circella and Farzad Alemi
6. An Empirical Investigation of the Reward Incentive and Trip Purposes on Departure Time Behavior Change
Ali Arian, Alireza Ermagun, Xiaoyu Zhu and Yi-Chang Chiu
7. Institutional Influences on the Development of Urban Freight Transport Policies by Local Authorities
Emine Zehra Akgün and Jason Monios
8. Europe’s Freight Transport Policy: Analysis, Synthesis and Evaluation
Paulus T. Aditjandra
9. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Transport Planning: Toward a New Era?
Silvio Nocera, Alberto Dianin and Federico Cavallaro
Description
Advances in Transport Policy and Planning assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world on the topic. This new release includes chapters that focus on An Empirical Investigation of the Reward Incentive and Trip Purposes on Departure Time Behavior Change, Planning Sustainable Transport Systems by Promoting Urban Cycling in Moscow, Russia: Learning from International Experience, the Past, Present and Future of Transit-Oriented Development in three European Capital City Regions, Institutional Influences on the Development of Urban Freight Transport Policies by Local Authorities, Rethinking of Parking Policies for the new Transport Planning Era, and more.
Key Features
- The objective of this book is to provide policy makers, planners, and researchers, documentation and lessons learned from various experience around the world to help them design a more sustainable transportation system for the future taking into account societal and technological changes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128152959
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152942
About the Serial Volume Editors
Yoram Shiftan Serial Volume Editor
Yoram Shiftan is a Profesor of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Technion, and the head of Technion Transportation Research Institute, Israel. Prof. Shiftan teaches and conducts research in travel behavior with a focus on activity-based modeling and response to policies and emergency situations, the complex relationships between transport, the environment and land use, transport economics and project evaluation. Prof. Shiftan is the editor of Transport Policy and was the chair of the International Association of Travel Behavior Research (IATBR). Prof. Shiftan received his Ph.D. from MIT and since then has published dozens of papers and co-edited four books.
Maria Kamargianni Serial Volume Editor
Maria Kamargianni is a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Transport and Energy and the Head of MaaSLab at the Energy Institute of University College London. Her published research has won several awards, and focuses on mobility as a service (MaaS), new mobility services, transport and travel behaviour modelling and econometrics.
