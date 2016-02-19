Preparation of Catalysts III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421845, 9780080960517

Preparation of Catalysts III, Volume 16

1st Edition

Editors: G. Poncelet P.A. Jacobs P. Grange
eBook ISBN: 9780080960517
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 1983
Page Count: 852
Description

Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis is one of the oldest and most cited series in the field. It offers a privileged view of the topic covering the theory, applications and engineering of all topics of catalysis, including Heterogeneous-Homogeneous, Biocatalysis and Catalysis for Polymerization. This volume provides an invaluable source of information for academics and industrialists as well as graduate students.

Details

No. of pages:
852
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080960517

Reviews

@qu:...essential reading for anyone concerned with the preparation or investigation of catalysts. It is well up to the high standard set by earlier volumes in this series and is likely to be a useful source of information for many readers. @source: Applied Catalysis

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Poncelet Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

P.A. Jacobs Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Katholieke Universiteit, Heverlee, (Leuven), Belguim

P. Grange Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université Catholique de Louvain, Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium

