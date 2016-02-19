Preparation and Properties of Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418241, 9781483218298

Preparation and Properties of Thin Films

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 24

Editors: K. N. Tu R. Rosenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781483218298
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 350
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 24: Preparation and Properties of Thin Films covers the progress made in the preparation of thin films and the corresponding study of their properties. The book discusses the preparation and property correlations in thin film; the variation of microstructure of thin films; and the molecular beam epitaxy of superlattices in thin film. The text also describes the epitaxial growth of silicon structures (thermal-, laser-, and electron-beam-induced); the characterization of grain boundaries in bicrystalline thin films; and the mechanical properties of thin films on substrates. The ion beam modification of thin film; the use of thin alloy films for metallization in microelectronic devices; and the fabrication and physical properties of ultrasmall structures are also encompassed. Materials scientists and materials engineers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Part I. Introduction

1 Preparation and Property Correlations in Thin Films

Part II. Variation Of Microstructure Of Thin Films

2 Molecular Beam Epitaxy of Superlattices in Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Beam Epitaxy

III. Structure of Semiconductor Superlattices

IV. Properties of Superlattice Structures

V. Concluding Remarks

References

3 Epitaxial Growth of Silicon Structures—Thermal, Laser-, and Electron-Beam-Induced

I. Introduction

II. Thermal and Laser-Induced Epitaxy: Implanted-Amorphous Silicon

III. Deposited Layers of Silicon on Silicon

IV. Epitaxial Suicides

V. Crystallization of Deposited Films

VI. Summary

References

4 Characterization of Grain Boundaries in Bicrystalline Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Grain Boundaries

III. Properties of Grain Boundaries

IV. Preparation of Bicrystalline Thin Films

V. Characterization of Grain Boundary Structure

VI. Recent Experimental Results

VII. Summary

VIII. Perspective

References

5 Mechanical Properties of Thin Films on Substrates

I.Introduction

II.Biaxial Strain Model

III.Strain Relaxation Mechanisms

IV.Strain Relaxation by Dislocation Glide

V.Strain Relaxation by Diffusional Creep

VI.Strain at Grain Boundaries

VII.Strain and Stress at Film Edges

VIII.Microstructures Which Affect Mechanical Properties of Thin Films

IX.Application

References

Part III. Variation Of Composition Of Thin Films

6 Ion Beam Modification of Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Range and Energy Deposition

III. Sputtering-Induced Compositional Changes

IV Implanted Metastable Phases

V. Ion-Beam-Induced Reactions of Metal Films

References

7 Thin Alloy Films for Metallization in Microelectronic Devices

I. Introduction

II. Metallurgical Degradation in Microelectronic Devices

III. Near-Equilibrium Multilayered Thin-Film Structure

IV Applications of Thin Alloy Films in Forming Shallow Suicide Contacts

V. Conclusion

References

Part Iv Variation Of Pattern Of Thin Films

8 Fabrication and Physical Properties of Ultrasmall Structures

I. Introduction

II. Fabrication

III. Physical Properties

IV. Summary

References

Index


No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218298

About the Editor

K. N. Tu

R. Rosenberg

