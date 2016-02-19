Preparation and Properties of Thin Films
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 24
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 24: Preparation and Properties of Thin Films covers the progress made in the preparation of thin films and the corresponding study of their properties. The book discusses the preparation and property correlations in thin film; the variation of microstructure of thin films; and the molecular beam epitaxy of superlattices in thin film. The text also describes the epitaxial growth of silicon structures (thermal-, laser-, and electron-beam-induced); the characterization of grain boundaries in bicrystalline thin films; and the mechanical properties of thin films on substrates. The ion beam modification of thin film; the use of thin alloy films for metallization in microelectronic devices; and the fabrication and physical properties of ultrasmall structures are also encompassed. Materials scientists and materials engineers will find the book invaluable.
Part I. Introduction
1 Preparation and Property Correlations in Thin Films
Part II. Variation Of Microstructure Of Thin Films
2 Molecular Beam Epitaxy of Superlattices in Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Beam Epitaxy
III. Structure of Semiconductor Superlattices
IV. Properties of Superlattice Structures
V. Concluding Remarks
3 Epitaxial Growth of Silicon Structures—Thermal, Laser-, and Electron-Beam-Induced
I. Introduction
II. Thermal and Laser-Induced Epitaxy: Implanted-Amorphous Silicon
III. Deposited Layers of Silicon on Silicon
IV. Epitaxial Suicides
V. Crystallization of Deposited Films
VI. Summary
4 Characterization of Grain Boundaries in Bicrystalline Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Grain Boundaries
III. Properties of Grain Boundaries
IV. Preparation of Bicrystalline Thin Films
V. Characterization of Grain Boundary Structure
VI. Recent Experimental Results
VII. Summary
VIII. Perspective
5 Mechanical Properties of Thin Films on Substrates
I.Introduction
II.Biaxial Strain Model
III.Strain Relaxation Mechanisms
IV.Strain Relaxation by Dislocation Glide
V.Strain Relaxation by Diffusional Creep
VI.Strain at Grain Boundaries
VII.Strain and Stress at Film Edges
VIII.Microstructures Which Affect Mechanical Properties of Thin Films
IX.Application
Part III. Variation Of Composition Of Thin Films
6 Ion Beam Modification of Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Range and Energy Deposition
III. Sputtering-Induced Compositional Changes
IV Implanted Metastable Phases
V. Ion-Beam-Induced Reactions of Metal Films
7 Thin Alloy Films for Metallization in Microelectronic Devices
I. Introduction
II. Metallurgical Degradation in Microelectronic Devices
III. Near-Equilibrium Multilayered Thin-Film Structure
IV Applications of Thin Alloy Films in Forming Shallow Suicide Contacts
V. Conclusion
Part Iv Variation Of Pattern Of Thin Films
8 Fabrication and Physical Properties of Ultrasmall Structures
I. Introduction
II. Fabrication
III. Physical Properties
IV. Summary
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218298