Preparation and Characterization of Materials
1st Edition
Description
Preparation and Characterization of Materials brings together the proceedings of the Indo-U.S. Workshop on the Preparation and Characterization of Materials, held on February 19-23, 1981, at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India. The papers focus on advances and developments in the preparation and characterization of materials such as ferroics, layered materials, metal oxides and other electronic materials, amorphous materials including glasses, and high-temperature ceramics.
This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on crystal growth and other preparation techniques, touching on topics such as solid state synthesis of complex oxides and preparation of soft ferrites. The application of neutron scattering techniques and analytical electron microscopy to materials research and materials science is then considered, along with the dielectric and electro-optic applications of ferroics and the preparation and characterization of synthetic layered inorganic ion exchangers. Subsequent chapters deal with metal oxides and other electronic materials; glasses and other amorphous materials; and high-temperature ceramics such as silicon nitride. This monograph will be of interest to materials scientists and engineers as well as students and researchers in materials science.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Crystal Growth and Other Preparation Techniques
Fluid Dynamic Effects in Vapor Crystal Growth Ampoules
Solid State Synthesis of Complex Oxides
Metastable Alloys by Ion Implantation and High Power Laser Treatment
Developments in Preparation of Soft Ferrites
Synthesis and Properties of Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride
II. Selected Characterization Techniques
Neutron Scattering Techniques in Materials Research
Analytical Electron Microscopy and Materials Science
Surface Characterization by Electron Spectroscopic Techniques: Recent Advances
The Finite Solid State Lattice
III. Ferroics
Ferroelectrics for Dielectric and Electrooptic Applications
Ferroic Crystals, Ceramics, and Composites
IV. Layered Materials and Surface Treatment
Layered Dichalcogenides and Intercalated Materials
Preparation, Characterization, and Properties of Synthetic Layered Inorganic Ion Exchangers
Plasma Spray Deposition of Materials
V. Metal Oxides and Other Electronic Materials
Growth and Electrical Characterization of Metal Oxides
One-Dimensional Conductors
Infrared Detector Materials—Hg1-xCdxTe and Pb1-xSnxTe
Photovoltaic Materials
VI. Amorphous Materials including Glasses
Amorphous Solids: Types, Characteristics, and Challenges
Characterization of Metallic Glasses
Role of Ions in Inorganic Glasses
Heterophase Glasses and Glass Metal Particulate Systems
Case History of the Development of Optical Fibers
VII. High Temperature Ceramics
Structural Ceramics for Heat Engines
High Temperature Materials and Silicon Nitride
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144353