Preparation and Characterization of Materials brings together the proceedings of the Indo-U.S. Workshop on the Preparation and Characterization of Materials, held on February 19-23, 1981, at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India. The papers focus on advances and developments in the preparation and characterization of materials such as ferroics, layered materials, metal oxides and other electronic materials, amorphous materials including glasses, and high-temperature ceramics.

This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on crystal growth and other preparation techniques, touching on topics such as solid state synthesis of complex oxides and preparation of soft ferrites. The application of neutron scattering techniques and analytical electron microscopy to materials research and materials science is then considered, along with the dielectric and electro-optic applications of ferroics and the preparation and characterization of synthetic layered inorganic ion exchangers. Subsequent chapters deal with metal oxides and other electronic materials; glasses and other amorphous materials; and high-temperature ceramics such as silicon nitride. This monograph will be of interest to materials scientists and engineers as well as students and researchers in materials science.