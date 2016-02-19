Preparation and Characterization of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123550408, 9780323144353

Preparation and Characterization of Materials

1st Edition

Editors: J Honig
eBook ISBN: 9780323144353
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 622
Description

Preparation and Characterization of Materials brings together the proceedings of the Indo-U.S. Workshop on the Preparation and Characterization of Materials, held on February 19-23, 1981, at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, India. The papers focus on advances and developments in the preparation and characterization of materials such as ferroics, layered materials, metal oxides and other electronic materials, amorphous materials including glasses, and high-temperature ceramics.
This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on crystal growth and other preparation techniques, touching on topics such as solid state synthesis of complex oxides and preparation of soft ferrites. The application of neutron scattering techniques and analytical electron microscopy to materials research and materials science is then considered, along with the dielectric and electro-optic applications of ferroics and the preparation and characterization of synthetic layered inorganic ion exchangers. Subsequent chapters deal with metal oxides and other electronic materials; glasses and other amorphous materials; and high-temperature ceramics such as silicon nitride. This monograph will be of interest to materials scientists and engineers as well as students and researchers in materials science.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

I. Crystal Growth and Other Preparation Techniques

Fluid Dynamic Effects in Vapor Crystal Growth Ampoules

Solid State Synthesis of Complex Oxides

Metastable Alloys by Ion Implantation and High Power Laser Treatment

Developments in Preparation of Soft Ferrites

Synthesis and Properties of Diamond and Cubic Boron Nitride

II. Selected Characterization Techniques

Neutron Scattering Techniques in Materials Research

Analytical Electron Microscopy and Materials Science

Surface Characterization by Electron Spectroscopic Techniques: Recent Advances

The Finite Solid State Lattice

III. Ferroics

Ferroelectrics for Dielectric and Electrooptic Applications

Ferroic Crystals, Ceramics, and Composites

IV. Layered Materials and Surface Treatment

Layered Dichalcogenides and Intercalated Materials

Preparation, Characterization, and Properties of Synthetic Layered Inorganic Ion Exchangers

Plasma Spray Deposition of Materials

V. Metal Oxides and Other Electronic Materials

Growth and Electrical Characterization of Metal Oxides

One-Dimensional Conductors

Infrared Detector Materials—Hg1-xCdxTe and Pb1-xSnxTe

Photovoltaic Materials

VI. Amorphous Materials including Glasses

Amorphous Solids: Types, Characteristics, and Challenges

Characterization of Metallic Glasses

Role of Ions in Inorganic Glasses

Heterophase Glasses and Glass Metal Particulate Systems

Case History of the Development of Optical Fibers

VII. High Temperature Ceramics

Structural Ceramics for Heat Engines

High Temperature Materials and Silicon Nitride

Index

Details

No. of pages:
622
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144353

About the Editor

J Honig

Ratings and Reviews

