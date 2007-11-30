Omphalocele is a heterogeneous condition associated with chromosomal abnormalities, epigenetic defects, and various syndromes and disorders. The book is consisted of 6-chapter contents and 260 illustrations, which discusses some of the more recent advances in knowledge of prenatal diagnosis and genetic counseling of omphalocele-related abnormalities. The atlas contains comprehensive visual information that has been gathered by the author during a career devoted to fetal medicine. With the contents and atlas, the book will be useful to a wide audience of medical students, genetic counselors, medical geneticist, obstetricians, pediatricians and healthcare professions in the field of prenatal diagnosis.