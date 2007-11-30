Prenatal Diagnosis and Genetic Counseling of Omphalocele - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789868379206

Prenatal Diagnosis and Genetic Counseling of Omphalocele

1st Edition

An Overview and Atlas of Cases

Authors: Chih-Ping Chen
Hardcover ISBN: 9789868379206
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2007
Page Count: 208
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Omphalocele is a heterogeneous condition associated with chromosomal abnormalities, epigenetic defects, and various syndromes and disorders. The book is consisted of 6-chapter contents and 260 illustrations, which discusses some of the more recent advances in knowledge of prenatal diagnosis and genetic counseling of omphalocele-related abnormalities. The atlas contains comprehensive visual information that has been gathered by the author during a career devoted to fetal medicine. With the contents and atlas, the book will be useful to a wide audience of medical students, genetic counselors, medical geneticist, obstetricians, pediatricians and healthcare professions in the field of prenatal diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Omphalocele is a heterogeneous condition associated with chromosomal abnormalities, epigenetic defects, and various syndromes and disorders.
  • The book contains 6-charpter content list and 260 illustrations would suffice for the reader to realize the complexity of the omphalocele.
  • The atlas contains comprehensive visual information that has been gathered by the author during a career devoted to fetal medicine.
  • With the contents and atlas, the book will be a useful resource not only to all those involved in prenatal diagnosis of omphalocele, but also to those providing genetic counselling. It will help them take the correct diagnostic approaches, make accurate differential diagnoses, and implement the most appropriate procedures in the management of these pregnancies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Numerical chromosomal abnormalities associated with omphalocele
Chapter 2. Structural chromosomal abnormalities and uniparental disomy associated with omphalocele
Chapter 3. Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome
Chapter 4. Omphalocele-exstrophy-imperforate anus-spinal defects (OEIS) complex
Chapter 5. Pentalogy of Cantrell
Chapter 6. Various syndromes and disorders associated with omphalocele
Chapter 7. Atlas and cases
Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9789868379206

About the Author

Chih-Ping Chen

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mackay Memorial Hospital; Professor, National Yang-Ming University, China Medical University, Yuanpei University of Science and Technology, and Taiwan Asia University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.