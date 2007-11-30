Prenatal Diagnosis and Genetic Counseling of Omphalocele
1st Edition
An Overview and Atlas of Cases
Description
Omphalocele is a heterogeneous condition associated with chromosomal abnormalities, epigenetic defects, and various syndromes and disorders. The book is consisted of 6-chapter contents and 260 illustrations, which discusses some of the more recent advances in knowledge of prenatal diagnosis and genetic counseling of omphalocele-related abnormalities. The atlas contains comprehensive visual information that has been gathered by the author during a career devoted to fetal medicine. With the contents and atlas, the book will be useful to a wide audience of medical students, genetic counselors, medical geneticist, obstetricians, pediatricians and healthcare professions in the field of prenatal diagnosis.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Numerical chromosomal abnormalities associated with omphalocele
Chapter 2. Structural chromosomal abnormalities and uniparental disomy associated with omphalocele
Chapter 3. Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome
Chapter 4. Omphalocele-exstrophy-imperforate anus-spinal defects (OEIS) complex
Chapter 5. Pentalogy of Cantrell
Chapter 6. Various syndromes and disorders associated with omphalocele
Chapter 7. Atlas and cases
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2008
- Published:
- 30th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9789868379206
About the Author
Chih-Ping Chen
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Mackay Memorial Hospital; Professor, National Yang-Ming University, China Medical University, Yuanpei University of Science and Technology, and Taiwan Asia University