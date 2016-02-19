Prenatal Determinants of Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129662, 9781483145600

Prenatal Determinants of Behaviour

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Experimental Psychology

Authors: J. M. Joffe
Editors: H. J. Eysenck
eBook ISBN: 9781483145600
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 378
Description

Prenatal Determinants of Behavior describes the methods of research on events in the maternal environment during gestation affecting the postnatal behavior of offspring by altering the intra-uterine environment of the fetus. This book is composed of 11 chapters that focus on methods of investigation rather than on substantive findings in the belief that progress in explaining behavior depends on researchers recognizing in the way in which they design experiments that behavior is determined by a multitude of complexly interacting events.

After a brief introduction to the aspects of pregnancy, this book goes on examining the role of maternal influences and environmental factors, such as irradiation, drugs, hormone, and nutrition, on postnatal offspring behavior. The discussion then shifts to methods of altering the emotional state of a mother that affect her physiological condition indirectly. Other chapters survey the principles and experimentation of the genotype-environment interaction and its influence of offspring behavior. The last chapters deal with human studies concerning the influence of a variety of prenatal variable on the growth, health, and behavior of human offspring, including smoking, maternal environment, nutrition, diseases, X-rays, drugs, and stress.

This book will be of great value to psychiatrists and medical professionals and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Editorial Introduction

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Maternal Influences

Chapter 3. Environmental Agents: I. Irradiation

Chapter 4. Environmental Agents: II. Drugs

Chapter 5. Environmental Agents: III. Hormones and Nutrition

Chapter 6. Prenatal Maternal Stress

Chapter 7. Genotype-Environment Interaction: I. Introduction

Chapter 8. Genotype-Environment Interaction: II. An Experiment on the Interaction of Prenatal and Premating Stress with Maternal and Foetal Genotypes

Chapter 9. Studies of Humans: I. Methodology and Maternal Smoking and Complications of Pregnancy

Chapter 10. Studies of Humans: II. Maternal Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, X-Rays, and Drugs

Chapter 11. Studies of Humans: III. Maternal Emotions

References

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145600

About the Author

J. M. Joffe

About the Editor

H. J. Eysenck

