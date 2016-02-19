Prehistoric Subsistence on the Southern New England Coast
1st Edition
The Records from Narragansett Bay
Description
Prehistoric Subsistence on the Southern New England Coast examines long-term trends in prehistoric subsistence in the Narragensett Bay region of Southern New England. The results suggest that, unlike other areas of Eastern north America, specialized agriculutral economies did not develop in this region prior to European contact. The book is accessible to both the general reader as well as scholars and students interested in consulting the original data for their own research and analysis.
Key Features
Incorporates original research in palynology and geomorphology in to an archaeological study
Presents a study of modern shellfish growth that is used to interpret the archaeological remains found at Greenwich Cove
Uses numerous animal species to determine site seasonality
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in archaeology, anthropology, palynology and geomorphology
Table of Contents
Introduction . The Greenwich Cove Site and Narrangansett Bay: Setting and Archaeological Fieldwork . Chronology of Occupation at Greenwich Cove . Initial Exploitation of Shellfish in the Narrangansett Bay . Prehistoric Utilization of Shellfish at Greenwich Cove . Vertebrate Fauna . Prehistoric Use of Plant Foods . History of Land Modification . Seasonality . Summary and Conclusions . List of Tables . List of Figures . Appendices . References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 7th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299303