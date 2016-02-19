Prehistoric Subsistence on the Southern New England Coast - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120928705, 9781483299303

Prehistoric Subsistence on the Southern New England Coast

1st Edition

The Records from Narragansett Bay

Authors: David J. Bernstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483299303
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th January 1993
Page Count: 188
Description

Prehistoric Subsistence on the Southern New England Coast examines long-term trends in prehistoric subsistence in the Narragensett Bay region of Southern New England. The results suggest that, unlike other areas of Eastern north America, specialized agriculutral economies did not develop in this region prior to European contact. The book is accessible to both the general reader as well as scholars and students interested in consulting the original data for their own research and analysis.

Key Features

  • Incorporates original research in palynology and geomorphology in to an archaeological study

  • Presents a study of modern shellfish growth that is used to interpret the archaeological remains found at Greenwich Cove

  • Uses numerous animal species to determine site seasonality

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in archaeology, anthropology, palynology and geomorphology

Table of Contents

Introduction . The Greenwich Cove Site and Narrangansett Bay: Setting and Archaeological Fieldwork . Chronology of Occupation at Greenwich Cove . Initial Exploitation of Shellfish in the Narrangansett Bay . Prehistoric Utilization of Shellfish at Greenwich Cove . Vertebrate Fauna . Prehistoric Use of Plant Foods . History of Land Modification . Seasonality . Summary and Conclusions . List of Tables . List of Figures . Appendices . References

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483299303

About the Author

David J. Bernstein

Ratings and Reviews

