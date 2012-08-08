Pregnancy and Neurologic Illness, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Authors: Autumn Klein
eBook ISBN: 9781455747740
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738953
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2012
Description
Neurologic illness in pregnant women requires special consideration on the part of the neurologist. These disorders can impact pregnancy in distinct ways, and their therapies must often be modified to protect the health of the mother and fetus. This issue of Neurologic Clinics features 11 articles on the interaction of the main neurologic disorders and pregnancy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 8th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747740
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455738953
About the Authors
Autumn Klein Author
Instructor, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.