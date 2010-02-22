Pregnancy and Childbirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702030550, 9780702043956

Pregnancy and Childbirth

1st Edition

A holistic approach to massage and bodywork

Authors: Suzanne Yates
eBook ISBN: 9780702043956
eBook ISBN: 9780702047848
Paperback ISBN: 9780702030550
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd February 2010
Page Count: 440
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Acknowledgements

Preface

Contributors

Glossary

Abbreviations

Introduction

Section 1: Theory – western and eastern approaches

1 Western approach to pregnancy

2 Western appraoch to labour

3 Western approach to postpartum

4 Introduction to the eastern approach

5 Eastern approach to pregnancy

6 Eastern approach to labour

7 Eastern approach to the postpartum

Section 2: Practical bodywork

8 Introduction to bodywork

9 Practical bodywork in pregnancy

10 Practical bodywork in labour

11 Practical bodywork in the postpartum

12 Aftercare and self-care

13 The medical approach to labour

14 Working with higher-risk maternity clients

15 Professional issues

Appendix 1: Useful contacts and resources

Index

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702043956
eBook ISBN:
9780702047848
Paperback ISBN:
9780702030550

About the Author

Suzanne Yates

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Well Mother - Education for Maternity Care, Bristol, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.