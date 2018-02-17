Precision Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128053645, 9780128054338

Precision Medicine

1st Edition

Tools and Quantitative Approaches

Editors: Hans-Peter Deigner Matthias Kohl
eBook ISBN: 9780128054338
Paperback ISBN: 9780128053645
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th February 2018
Page Count: 374
Description

Precision Medicine: Tools and Quantitative Approaches discusses precision and personalized medicine, two relevant topics that are revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment, while also providing a shift toward prevention. The book covers the most relevant features and explanations underlying developments in the field. A timely review on prerequisites, causes and consequences is given. Unique to this book is a combined view on technical and data analysis aspects that is mandatory for obtaining and interpreting results. This book is a valuable source for researchers in medical and life sciences, physicians and students with an interest in this emerging field of precision medicine.

Key Features

  • Provides technological aspects in precision medicine with aspects of modern statistical and bioinformatics models and methods
  • Brings timely reviews on status and chances in precision medicine and associated aspects of data analysis, statistics and data interpretation
  • Encompasses easy access to relevant approaches, interactions and original literature

Readership

Researchers in medical and life sciences areas, physicians, biostatisticians and bioinformaticians

Table of Contents

  1. Ethical Aspects of Precision Medicine: An Introduction to the Ethics and Concept of Clinical Innovation
    2. Issues and Challenges in the Systematic Evaluation of Biomarker Tests
    3. Statistical Learning in Precision Medicine
    4. Biobanks as Basis of Individualized Medicine: Challenges Toward Harmonization
    5. Sequencing in Precision Medicine
    6. Workflow for Circulating miRNA Identification and Development in Cancer Research: Methodological Considerations
    7. Analyzing the Effects of Genetic Variation in Noncoding Genomic Regions
    8. Synthesis of Magnetic Iron Oxide Nanoparticles
    9. Magnetic Particle Imaging
    10. Nanoparticles and Nanosized Structures in Diagnostics and Therapy
    11. Interaction of Nanoparticles With Biomolecules, Protein, Enzymes, and Its Applications
    12. Modeling and Simulating Carcinogenesis
    13. Sepsis: A Challenging Disease With New Promises for Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Discovery
    14. Asphyxia Diagnosis: An Example of Translational Precision Medicine
    15. Biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease

About the Editor

Hans-Peter Deigner

Hans-Peter has extensive experience in omics and biomarker research including several senior management positions in Biotech companies. He authors about 75 peer reviewed articles and 40 patents / patent applications and is a regular reviewer for numerous scientific journals and funding agencies. While holding senior management positions in biotech industry he has developed novel molecular diagnostics from the idea via the prototype to the final commercial product. From 2004-2006 he took up a chair in Biomedicinal Chemistry, University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK. Hans-Peter Deigner graduated in pharmaceutical chemistry, Heidelberg University, Germany and after a position as research associate at Harvard Medical School returned to Heidelberg to finish his habilitation and to work as group leader and senior lecturer/associate professor.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pharmacology, Dean Faculty of Medical and Life Sciences (MLS) (HPD), Hochschule Furtwangen University, Germany

Matthias Kohl

He is the Head Institute of Precision Medicine, Furtwangen University, Head Steinbeis Transfer Center Personalized Medicine, Steinbeis GmbH & Co KG, Stuttgart, Member Baden-Württemberg Center of Applied Research (BW-CAR), Member Institute of Applied Research, IAF, Furtwangen University, Guest researcher and lecturer at IMBS Master, Freiburg University and Dean of Studies “Medical Diagnostic Technologies (M.Sc.)”, Furtwangen University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mathematics in Biology and Medicine, Furtwangen University, Germany

