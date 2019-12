Precision Medicine in Oncology,An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Vijay Khatri and Nicholas J. Petrelli, is devoted to Precision Medicine in Surgical Oncology. Drs. Khatri and Petrelli have assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Gene Expression Profiling in Melanoma; Precision Medicine in Lung Cancer; Precision Medicine in Colon Cancer; Immunotherapy in the Treatment of Melanoma; Genomics and History of Precision Medicine; Cancer Genomics and Precision Medicine in 21st Century; Precision Medicine in Breast Cancer; Precision Medicine in Pediatrics; Establishing a Precision Cancer Medicine Program; much more!