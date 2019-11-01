Precision Medicine for Investigators, Practitioners and Providers
1st Edition
Description
Precision Medicine for Investigators, Practitioners and Providers addresses the needs of investigators by covering the topic as an umbrella concept, from new drug trials to wearable diagnostic devices, and from pediatrics to psychiatry in a manner that is up-to-date and authoritative. Sections include broad coverage of concerning disease groups and ancillary information about techniques, resources and consequences. Moreover, each chapter follows a structured blueprint, so that multiple, essential items are not overlooked. Instead of simply concentrating on a limited number of extensive and pedantic coverages, scholarly diagrams are also included.
Key Features
- Provides a three-pronged approach to precision medicine that is focused on investigators, practitioners and healthcare providers
- Covers disease groups and ancillary information about techniques, resources and consequences
- Follows a structured blueprint, ensuring essential chapters items are not overlooked
Readership
Academics in medicine, nursing, nutrition, genetics, pharmacogenomics, biomedical engineering, biostatistics, community medicine and public health, emphasizing not only cancer but also non-oncological illnesses; Research laboratory teams, health care providers, and general practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Role of genomics in precision medicine
3. High throughput omics in the precision medicine ecosystem
4. Infant gut microbiome
5. Paraprebiotics
6. Fecal transplantation in autoimmune disease
7. Drug pharmacomicrobiomics
8. CRISPR technology for genome editing
9. Engineering microbial living therapeutics
10. Organ on a chip
11. Multicellular in-vitro organ systems
12. The role of biobanks in biomarker development
13. Translational interest of immune profiling
14. Organoid pharmacotyping
15. Large datasets for genomic investigation
16. Modern applications of neurogenetics
17. Genomic profiling in cancer
18. Genomics in pediatrics
19. Genomics of gastric cancer
20. Genomics of prostate cancer
21. MicroRNAs and inflammation markers in obesity
22. MiRNA sequencing for myocardial infarction screening
23. Cell free DNA in hepatocellular carcinoma
24. Non coding RNA in cancer
25. Germline variants and childhood cancer
26. Pharmacogenomics in cancer
27. Proteomic biomarkers in vireoretinal disease
28. Proteomics in respiratory diseases
29. Cardiovascular proteomics
30. Host genetics, microbiome, and inflammatory bowel disease
31. Sampling, Analyzing, and Integrating Microbiome ‘omics Data in a Translational Clinical Setting
32. Omics and microbiome in sepsis
33. Molecular and omics methods for invasive candidiasis
34. Lipid metabolism in colorectal cancer
35. Salivary volatolome in breast cancer
36. immunodiagnosis in leprosy
37. decision support systems in breast cancer
38. Electronic medical records and diabetes phenotyping
39. Clinical signature of suicide risk
40. Machine learning and cluster analysis in critical care
41. Artificial intelligence in gastroenterology
42. Algorithms for epileptic seizure prediction
43. Precision medicine in ophthalmology
44. Phenotyping COPD
45. Lifestyle medicine
46. Precision medicine for a healthier world
47. Aging and clustering of functional brain networks
48. Nutrigenetics
49. Genome editing in reproductive medicine
50. MRI guided prostate biopsy
51. Precision Nutrition
52. Theranostics in precision oncology
53. Precision medicine in daily practice
54. Imaging in precision medicine
55. Organoid for drug screening
56. Printing of personalized medication using binder jetting 3D printer
57. 3 D printing in orthopedic trauma
58. Consumer genetic testing tools in depression
59. The future of wearables
60. Tumor heterogeneity and drug development
61. Smartphone based clinical diagnosis
62. Smartphone biosensing for point of care use
63. Data security and patient protection
64. Blockchain solutions for healthcare
65. Ethical questions in gene therapy
66. Pitfalls of organ on a chip technologies
67. Regulatory issues of artificial intelligence in radiology
68. Academic industrial alliance
69. The future of precision medicine
70. Precision Medicine Glossary
71. Useful internet sites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191781
About the Editor
Joel Faintuch
Joel Faintuch is a gastrointestinal surgeon, and former International Guest Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is Honorary Fellow of three Surgical Societies, and has served as Visiting Professor at the University of Maastricht. He was the pioneer of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition in Brazil and South America, and a founding member of three medical societies. In the last years, his focus has been in the Intestinal Microbiome. Joel Faintuch is the author of over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 10 books, three theses, and over 200 chapters in books, and other publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, Sao Paulo University Medical School, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Salomao Faintuch
Salomao Faintuch is the Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. He has authored more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 5 Society Guidelines and Standards of Practice and 3 textbooks. He is a Radiological Society of North America Research Scholar, serves in eight national society committees, and is member of the Editorial Board of three international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Co-Director, Advanced Vascular Care Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts, USA