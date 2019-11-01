Precision Medicine for Investigators, Practitioners and Providers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191781

Precision Medicine for Investigators, Practitioners and Providers

1st Edition

Editors: Joel Faintuch Salomao Faintuch
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191781
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

Precision Medicine for Investigators, Practitioners and Providers addresses the needs of investigators by covering the topic as an umbrella concept, from new drug trials to wearable diagnostic devices, and from pediatrics to psychiatry in a manner that is up-to-date and authoritative. Sections include broad coverage of concerning disease groups and ancillary information about techniques, resources and consequences. Moreover, each chapter follows a structured blueprint, so that multiple, essential items are not overlooked. Instead of simply concentrating on a limited number of extensive and pedantic coverages, scholarly diagrams are also included.

Key Features

  • Provides a three-pronged approach to precision medicine that is focused on investigators, practitioners and healthcare providers
  • Covers disease groups and ancillary information about techniques, resources and consequences
  • Follows a structured blueprint, ensuring essential chapters items are not overlooked

Readership

Academics in medicine, nursing, nutrition, genetics, pharmacogenomics, biomedical engineering, biostatistics, community medicine and public health, emphasizing not only cancer but also non-oncological illnesses; Research laboratory teams, health care providers, and general practitioners

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Role of genomics in precision medicine
    3. High throughput omics in the precision medicine ecosystem
    4. Infant gut microbiome
    5. Paraprebiotics
    6. Fecal transplantation in autoimmune disease
    7. Drug pharmacomicrobiomics
    8. CRISPR technology for genome editing
    9. Engineering microbial living therapeutics
    10. Organ on a chip
    11. Multicellular in-vitro organ systems
    12. The role of biobanks in biomarker development
    13. Translational interest of immune profiling
    14. Organoid pharmacotyping
    15. Large datasets for genomic investigation
    16. Modern applications of neurogenetics
    17. Genomic profiling in cancer
    18. Genomics in pediatrics
    19. Genomics of gastric cancer
    20.  Genomics of prostate cancer
    21. MicroRNAs and inflammation markers in obesity
    22. MiRNA sequencing for myocardial infarction screening
    23. Cell free DNA in hepatocellular carcinoma
    24. Non coding RNA in cancer
    25. Germline variants and childhood cancer
    26. Pharmacogenomics in cancer
    27. Proteomic biomarkers in vireoretinal disease
    28. Proteomics in respiratory diseases
    29. Cardiovascular proteomics
    30. Host genetics, microbiome, and inflammatory bowel disease
    31. Sampling, Analyzing, and Integrating Microbiome ‘omics Data in a Translational Clinical Setting
    32. Omics and microbiome in sepsis
    33. Molecular and omics methods for invasive candidiasis
    34. Lipid metabolism in colorectal cancer
    35. Salivary volatolome in breast cancer
    36. immunodiagnosis in leprosy
    37. decision support systems in breast cancer
    38. Electronic medical records and diabetes phenotyping
    39. Clinical signature of suicide risk
    40. Machine learning and cluster analysis in critical care
    41. Artificial intelligence in gastroenterology
    42. Algorithms for epileptic seizure prediction
    43. Precision medicine in ophthalmology
    44. Phenotyping COPD
    45. Lifestyle medicine
    46. Precision medicine for a healthier world
    47. Aging and clustering of functional brain networks
    48. Nutrigenetics
    49. Genome editing in reproductive medicine
    50. MRI guided prostate biopsy
    51. Precision Nutrition
    52. Theranostics in precision oncology
    53. Precision medicine in daily practice
    54. Imaging in precision medicine
    55. Organoid for drug screening
    56. Printing of personalized medication using binder jetting 3D printer
    57. 3 D printing in orthopedic trauma
    58. Consumer genetic testing tools in depression
    59. The future of wearables
    60. Tumor heterogeneity and drug development
    61. Smartphone based clinical diagnosis
    62. Smartphone biosensing for point of care use
    63. Data security and patient protection
    64. Blockchain solutions for healthcare
    65. Ethical questions in gene therapy
    66. Pitfalls of organ on a chip technologies
    67. Regulatory issues of artificial intelligence in radiology
    68. Academic industrial alliance
    69. The future of precision medicine
    70. Precision Medicine Glossary
    71. Useful internet sites

About the Editor

Joel Faintuch

Joel Faintuch is a gastrointestinal surgeon, and former International Guest Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is Honorary Fellow of three Surgical Societies, and has served as Visiting Professor at the University of Maastricht. He was the pioneer of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition in Brazil and South America, and a founding member of three medical societies. In the last years, his focus has been in the Intestinal Microbiome. Joel Faintuch is the author of over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 10 books, three theses, and over 200 chapters in books, and other publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Professor, Department of Gastroenterology, Sao Paulo University Medical School, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Salomao Faintuch

Salomao Faintuch is the Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. He has authored more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with 5 Society Guidelines and Standards of Practice and 3 textbooks. He is a Radiological Society of North America Research Scholar, serves in eight national society committees, and is member of the Editorial Board of three international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, Co-Director, Advanced Vascular Care Center, Assistant Professor of Radiology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts, USA

