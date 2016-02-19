Precious Metals 1982
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth International Precious Metals Institute Conference, Held in Newport Beach, California, June 7 - 11, 1982
Description
Precious Metals 1982 presents the variety of technical innovations in the application of precious metals. This book discusses the advances in recovery and refining and analysis of precious metals.
Organized into 10 parts encompassing 47 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental experiments to elicit the mode of solidification for a small casting using the investment casting method. This text then describes the various medical uses of silver and its salts with the antibacterial properties of silver ions used in burn therapy, water purification, and to prevent infections. Other chapters consider the practical feasibility of a process involving the reaction of oxygen with gold particles in a potassium cyanide solution to produce potassium gold cyanide. This book discusses as well the major catalytic applications of the precious metals. The final chapter deals with fraud involving gold.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers, metallurgists, geologists, jewelers, and goldsmiths.
Table of Contents
International Precious Metals Institute
6th International Precious Metals Conference Technical Program Organization
Preface
Distinguished Achievement Award Presentation
Solidification Fundamentals of Jewelry and Dental Casting
Health and Environment
Silver in Radiology
Pollution Control in Reclaiming/Refining of Precious Metals
Catalysis
New Catalytic Abatement Product Decomposes Ozone in Jet Aircraft Passenger Cabins
Platinum Catalysts for Purifying Diesel Engine Exhaust Gases
The Enhancement of Platinum's Catalytic Activity by Rhenium and Other Elements
Mining and Minerals Resources
Platinum, An Analysis of World Availability
Future New Primary Sources of Gold and Silver in the Western Hemisphere
Gold and the New Gold Rush in Canada and Ontario
Gold: Mineralogy and Metal Extraction
Innovations in Gold and Silver Recovery
Factors Affecting the Selection of Heap Leach Systems
Gold Mining in the Eighties: An Uncertain Future
Electronics
A New Process for Making Potassium Gold Cyanide from Gold Particles
A New Low-Silver Brazing Filler Alloy for Electronic Use
Engineered Selective Plating of Precious Metals
DSA® — Anodes for Electroplating
Changing Concepts in the Electroplating of Platinum Group Metals (PGM's)
Electroplated Palladium-Nickel As a Contact Material — A Current Review
The Role of Precious Metal Powders in Electronics
Gold Cost Reduction By Control of Plating Thickness Uniformity
Gold Management: Plated Contact Manufacturing
Financial Considerations
Gold and Silver: After the Fall
Commodity Futures Options
Hedging Strategies for the Industrial Users
Jewelry
Quantitative Control Over the Colour of Gold Alloys
How a Ring Solidifies
The Application of Platinum to Jewelry
Analysis
A Review of the Spectrographs Analysis of Precious Metals
Analysis of Gold in Solution — The Alternatives
Analysis of Precious Metals Using Inductively Coupled Argon Plasma (ICAP) Spectroscopy
Determination of Precious Metals in Solutions Containing High Dissolved Solids Using ICP-AES
A Study on Iodide Ions as the Coulometric Titrant-Coulometric Titration of Microamounts of Silver, Palladium and Their Mixtures
The British Hallmarking System and the Assistance It Can Offer Worldwide
Recovery and Refining
A Critical Analysis of the Processing Parameters in Palladium Refining
The Use of Hydrogen to Recover Precious Metals
Recovery of Gold from Ion Exchange Resins with Dimethylformamide/Water Mixture
The Role of Pyrometallurgy in the Recovery of Precious Metals From Secondary Materials
Treatment, Sampling and Electric Furnace Smelting Technology
Recovery of Precious Metals From Electronic Scrap
Applied Department of Defense Technology For the Processing of Precious Metals Bearing Materials and Metallurgical Practices Employed For the Recovery of Fine Precious Metals From Such Materials
Amborane Resins: A New Approach to the Recovery of Precious Metals
Silver Recovery & Refining from Photographic Solutions
Valuation of the Scrapped Auto Catalyst in the Fluctuating Precious Metals Market
Security
Weakness in Industry and Recommended Security Procedures
The Layman's Guide to Lie Detection
Precious Metals and Swindles
Author Index
Keyword Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189482