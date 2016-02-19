Precious Metals 1982 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253961, 9781483189482

Precious Metals 1982

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Sixth International Precious Metals Institute Conference, Held in Newport Beach, California, June 7 - 11, 1982

Editors: M.I. El Guindy
eBook ISBN: 9781483189482
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 672
Description

Precious Metals 1982 presents the variety of technical innovations in the application of precious metals. This book discusses the advances in recovery and refining and analysis of precious metals.

Organized into 10 parts encompassing 47 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental experiments to elicit the mode of solidification for a small casting using the investment casting method. This text then describes the various medical uses of silver and its salts with the antibacterial properties of silver ions used in burn therapy, water purification, and to prevent infections. Other chapters consider the practical feasibility of a process involving the reaction of oxygen with gold particles in a potassium cyanide solution to produce potassium gold cyanide. This book discusses as well the major catalytic applications of the precious metals. The final chapter deals with fraud involving gold.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, metallurgists, geologists, jewelers, and goldsmiths.

Table of Contents


International Precious Metals Institute

6th International Precious Metals Conference Technical Program Organization

Preface

Distinguished Achievement Award Presentation

Solidification Fundamentals of Jewelry and Dental Casting

Health and Environment

Silver in Radiology

Pollution Control in Reclaiming/Refining of Precious Metals

Catalysis

New Catalytic Abatement Product Decomposes Ozone in Jet Aircraft Passenger Cabins

Platinum Catalysts for Purifying Diesel Engine Exhaust Gases

The Enhancement of Platinum's Catalytic Activity by Rhenium and Other Elements

Mining and Minerals Resources

Platinum, An Analysis of World Availability

Future New Primary Sources of Gold and Silver in the Western Hemisphere

Gold and the New Gold Rush in Canada and Ontario

Gold: Mineralogy and Metal Extraction

Innovations in Gold and Silver Recovery

Factors Affecting the Selection of Heap Leach Systems

Gold Mining in the Eighties: An Uncertain Future

Electronics

A New Process for Making Potassium Gold Cyanide from Gold Particles

A New Low-Silver Brazing Filler Alloy for Electronic Use

Engineered Selective Plating of Precious Metals

DSA® — Anodes for Electroplating

Changing Concepts in the Electroplating of Platinum Group Metals (PGM's)

Electroplated Palladium-Nickel As a Contact Material — A Current Review

The Role of Precious Metal Powders in Electronics

Gold Cost Reduction By Control of Plating Thickness Uniformity

Gold Management: Plated Contact Manufacturing

Financial Considerations

Gold and Silver: After the Fall

Commodity Futures Options

Hedging Strategies for the Industrial Users

Jewelry

Quantitative Control Over the Colour of Gold Alloys

How a Ring Solidifies

The Application of Platinum to Jewelry

Analysis

A Review of the Spectrographs Analysis of Precious Metals

Analysis of Gold in Solution — The Alternatives

Analysis of Precious Metals Using Inductively Coupled Argon Plasma (ICAP) Spectroscopy

Determination of Precious Metals in Solutions Containing High Dissolved Solids Using ICP-AES

A Study on Iodide Ions as the Coulometric Titrant-Coulometric Titration of Microamounts of Silver, Palladium and Their Mixtures

The British Hallmarking System and the Assistance It Can Offer Worldwide

Recovery and Refining

A Critical Analysis of the Processing Parameters in Palladium Refining

The Use of Hydrogen to Recover Precious Metals

Recovery of Gold from Ion Exchange Resins with Dimethylformamide/Water Mixture

The Role of Pyrometallurgy in the Recovery of Precious Metals From Secondary Materials

Treatment, Sampling and Electric Furnace Smelting Technology

Recovery of Precious Metals From Electronic Scrap

Applied Department of Defense Technology For the Processing of Precious Metals Bearing Materials and Metallurgical Practices Employed For the Recovery of Fine Precious Metals From Such Materials

Amborane Resins: A New Approach to the Recovery of Precious Metals

Silver Recovery & Refining from Photographic Solutions

Valuation of the Scrapped Auto Catalyst in the Fluctuating Precious Metals Market

Security

Weakness in Industry and Recommended Security Procedures

The Layman's Guide to Lie Detection

Precious Metals and Swindles

Author Index

Keyword Index

About the Editor

M.I. El Guindy

