Precious Metals 1982 presents the variety of technical innovations in the application of precious metals. This book discusses the advances in recovery and refining and analysis of precious metals.

Organized into 10 parts encompassing 47 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental experiments to elicit the mode of solidification for a small casting using the investment casting method. This text then describes the various medical uses of silver and its salts with the antibacterial properties of silver ions used in burn therapy, water purification, and to prevent infections. Other chapters consider the practical feasibility of a process involving the reaction of oxygen with gold particles in a potassium cyanide solution to produce potassium gold cyanide. This book discusses as well the major catalytic applications of the precious metals. The final chapter deals with fraud involving gold.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers, metallurgists, geologists, jewelers, and goldsmiths.