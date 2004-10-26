Precambrian Ophiolites and Related Rocks, Volume 13

Recent developments have shown that many full and partial ophiolites are preserved in Precambrian cratons. This book provides a comprehensive description and discussion of the field aspects, geochemistry, geochronology and structure of the best of these ophiolites. It also presents syntheses of the characteristics of ophiolites of different ages, and an analysis of what the characteristics of these ophiolites mean for the thermal and chemical evolution of the earth.

