Precambrian Ophiolites and Related Rocks, Volume 13
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Dedication.Introduction. General characteristics of ophiolites. Variations between ophiolites. Processes of ophiolite formation. Historical recognition of archean ophiolites. Historical recognition of proterozoic ophiolites. The role of ophiolites in continental growth. Convergent margin analogs to archean greenstone belts. Synopsis of this volume. Proterozoic ophiolites and related rocks. Archean ophiolites and related rocks. Models for the evolution of oceanic crust with time. Analogs to precambrian ophiolites. Proterozoic Ophiolites and Related Rocks. The jourma ophiolite: a mafic-ultramafic complex: From an ancient ocean-continent transition (P. Peltonin, A. Kontenin). The 1.73 Ga Payson Ophiolite, Arizona, USA (J. Dann). Neoproterozoic ophiolites of the Arabian-Nubian Shield (R. Stern et al.). Neoproterozoic ophiolites in the Arabian Shield: Field relations and structure (P. Johnson, F. Kattan, A. A-Saleh). The Wadi Onib mafic-ultramafic complex, a eoproterozoic suprasubduction zone ophiolite in the northern Red Sea Hills, Sudan (I. Hussein, A. Kroner, T. Reischmann). Tectonomagmatic evolution, age and emplacemennt of the Agardagh Tes-Chem ophiolite in Tuva, Central Asia: Crustal growth by island arc accretion (J. Pfaender, A. Kroner). Archean Ophiolites and Related Rocks. Origin and emplacement of archean ophiolites: Of the central orogenic belt, North China Craton (T. Kusky et al.). Re-os isotope chemistry and geochronology of chromite from mantle podiform chromitites from the Zunhua Ophiolitic Melange Belt, NW China: Correlation with the Dongwanzi Ophiolite (T. Kusky et al.). Geochemical and petrographic characteristics of the central belt of the archean Dongwanzi ophiolite complex (R. Huson, T. Kusky, J.H. Li). Microstructures of the Zunhua 2.50 Ga podiform chromite, North China Craton and implications for the deformation and rheology of the archean oceanic lithospheric mantle (X.G. Huang et al.). Neoarchean massive sulfide of the Wutai Mountain, North China; A black smoker chimney and mound complex within 2.50 Ga oceanic crust (R.J.H. Li et al.). Inferred ophiolites in the archean slave province (P.L. Corcoran, W. Mueller, T.M.Kusky). 3.0 Ga olondo greenstone belt in the adan shield, E. Siberia (I. Puchtel). 2.8 Ga boninite-hosting partial suprasubduction zone ophiolite sequences from the North Karelian greenstone belt, NE Baltic Shield, Russia (A. Shchipansky et al.). The Belingwe Greenstone belt: Ensialic or oceanic? (A. Hoffman, T.M. Kusky). Models for the Evolution of Oceanic Crust with Time. Petrology and geochemistry of barberton komatiites and basaltic komatiites; evidence of archean fore-arc magmatism (S. Parman, T. Grove). Precambrianarc associations: boninites, adakites, magnesian andesites, and Nb-enriched basalts (A. Polat, Kerrich). Archean greenstone belts do contain fragments of ophiolites (M. de Wit). Analogs to Precambrian Ophiolites. Northern Phillipines ophiolites: Modern analogues to precambrian ophiolites? (J. Encarnacion). The resurrection peninsula ophiolite, melange, and accreted flysch belts of southern Alaska as an analog fpor trench-forearc systems in precambrian orogens (T. Kusky et al.). Phanerozoic analogs of archean oceanic basement fragments: Altaid ophiolites and ophiorags (A.M.C. Sengor, B. Natal'in). Epilogue: What if anything have we learned about precambrian ophiolites and early earth processes (T. Kusky). Index.
Description
Recent developments have shown that many full and partial ophiolites are preserved in Precambrian cratons. This book provides a comprehensive description and discussion of the field aspects, geochemistry, geochronology and structure of the best of these ophiolites. It also presents syntheses of the characteristics of ophiolites of different ages, and an analysis of what the characteristics of these ophiolites mean for the thermal and chemical evolution of the earth.
This title emphasizes new studies of Precambrian Geology that have documented ophiolites, ophiolitic fragments, and ophiolitic melanges in many Precambrian terranes. Each chapter focuses on individual Precambrian ophiolites or regions with numerous Precambrian ophiolites, and covers field aspects, petrology, geochemistry, geochronology, and other descriptive aspects of these ophiolites, it also delves into more theoretical and speculative aspects about the interpretation of the significance of these ancient ophiolites.
Details
- 772
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- 26th October 2004
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080473932
- 9780444509239
Reviews
@qu: "I have learnt a great deal from this book, and highly recommend it to all those interested in Precambrian ophiolites and associated rocks, and to relevant libraries. It is full of new and synthesized data, is up-to-date on conceptual advances, and is well presented with many figures in colour. It will certainly be a major invaluable reference in the future." @source: PRECAMBRIAN RESEARCH
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
T.M. Kusky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO, USA