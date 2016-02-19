Precambrian of the Northern Hemisphere, Volume 3
1st Edition
Series Editors: L.J. Salop
eBook ISBN: 9780080868448
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 375
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868448
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
L.J. Salop Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
All-Union Geological Research Institute (V.S. E.G. E. I.), Leningrad, U.S.S. R.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.