Pragmatic Randomized Clinical Trials Using Primary Data Collection and Electronic Health Records

I Introduction

1. Introduction to pRCTs

2. The Efficacy - Effectiveness Gap

3. Studies for labeling vs reimbursement

4. Special considerations EHR and claims, or linked data (Intro)

II Patient Voice and Stakeholder Feedback

5. Formulating research question, Study Design and Methods

6. Operational (recruitment, retention, burden on patients)

7. Dissemination

8. Stakeholder Engagement Methods (Patients and Other)

9. Patient Voice in Industry

III Design and Analysis

10. What is the research question? Include issues of analysis population

11. Feasibility assessment for use of EHR

12. pRCT typical design

13. Randomization / Blinding – Randomization at what unit? Blinding of who / what?

14. Cluster Randomized Trials

15. Design and Analytic Approaches to Minimize Bias and Confounding

16. Considerations for Primary Data Collection

17. Sensitivity analyses

18. Anticipating/identifying/quantifying potential bias

19. Reporting - Consort pRCT, Precis, GRADE, Strobe ISPOR etc. ICPE/ISPOR on transparency, PCORI Methodology Standards

20. Unmeasured Confounding with randomization – Does it matter?

21. Analytic Issues and Data Analysis

IV Operational Aspects

22. Importance of blinding during eligibility assessment and enrollment

23. Validation of Outcomes

23. Computational Phenotype in practice

24. Prospective Follow-up? –primary data collection vs EHR

25. Special Considerations in EHR (including pharmacy data, EMR and claims vs unstructured data)

26. Networks of Electronic Health Data – distributed vs centralized

27. International / global issues – differences in medical practice

V Privacy and Ethics

28. Patient identifying information and protection, IRB issues

29. Clinicaltrials.gov, ENCePP

VI Interpretation, Limitations, and Strength

30. Clinical meaningfulness

31. Considering results with the totality of evidence

32. Potential for confounding, even with randomization (selection bias)

33. Missing/implausible data, value/relational conformance issues: missing encounters, elements (diagnosis, procedure), implausible values, lack of conformance to data model and to other health data

34. Replication and reproducibility

VII Dissemination

35. Communicating results to patients for shared decision-making

36. Communicating to medical community

37. Communicating to regulatory agencies

38. Communicating to reimbursement agencies

VIII Special Considerations on Interventions

39. Biologics

40. Devices

41. Rare Diseases

42. Behavioral Intervention

43. Communication Intervention

IX Case Studies (This section will consist of brief case studies, 1-3 cases per area of interest. An introduction to the section will be provided by the Editor.)

44. Examples from Primary Data Collection

45. Examples from Administrative Claims Data

46. Examples from Electronic Health Records

47. Examples of pRCT for use by regulatory agencies

48. Examples of pRCT for reimbursement

X Conclusions

49. Concluding remarks