Practising Information Literacy
1st Edition
Bringing Theories of Learning, Practice and Information Literacy Together
Description
This book showcases new interdisciplinary academic research on the relationship between information literacy and learning. It combines findings with new understandings drawn from theoretical and empirical research conducted in primary and secondary schools, higher education, workplaces, and community contexts. The studies offer new insights into questions such as how transferable are the information practices and skills learned in one context to other contexts? What is the degree to which information competences are generic, to what degree are they domain and context specific? What are the kinds of challenges and outcomes that emerge from incorporating information literacy into education and training courses? And, most importantly, what kinds of theories and philosophies regarding the nature of learning, information, and knowledge, should information literacies education and research efforts be based on?
Readership
Information professionals and other knowledge managers, librarians, and educators
Table of Contents
Part 1 Theoretical perspectives: Window on information literacy worlds: Generic, situated and transformative perspectives; Lessons from the workplace: Understanding information literacy as practice; Information literacy as situated and distributed activity. Part 2 Practising information literacy in formal learning contexts: Problem-based learning and collaborative information literacy in an educational digital video course; The challenges of the first research paper - observing students and the teacher in the secondary school classroom; Digital literacies as school practices; Year 12 students’ use of information literacy skills: A constructivist grounded analysis. Part 3 Challenges of information literacy teaching: Generic versus discipline specific skills; Teacher trainees of the internet age- changing conceptions of information literacy instruction? Dialogic literacy - a sociocultural learning approach. Part 4 Varying contexts and conceptions of information use: On the connections between information use and learning process; Knowledge building by Australian online investors: the role of information literacy; Evidence based practice: Information professionals’ experience of information literacy in the workplace. Part 5 Multicultural and gendered aspects of information literacies: Becoming a citizen - becoming information literate? Immigrants experiences about IL learning situations in Finland; Feminist perspectives of information literacy: Conceptualising a new sphere of IL research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 1st June 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632803
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781876938796
About the Editor
Annemaree Lloyd
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles Sturt University, Australia