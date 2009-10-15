Practicals and Viva in Medical Microbiology, 2/e - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131221969

Practicals and Viva in Medical Microbiology, 2/e

2nd Edition

Authors: V S Randhawa
Paperback ISBN: 9788131221969
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th October 2009
Page Count: 300
Description

The present edition is a thoroughly revised, expanded and updated, student-friendly book with four new chapters and many new large-sized illustrations. The book follows the syllabus recommended by the Medical Council of India. The text is presented in a simple, easy-to-understand manner.

 

Key Features

  • Problem-based approach, each problem solved in a systematic and clear-cut manner.

  • Highlights purpose of each exercise and explains recording and interpretation of results.

  • Each exercise followed by related viva-voce questions and their answers.

  • Separate section devoted to viva spots, consisting of numerous high quality colour pictures of slides of microorganisms and microbiological techniques, including biochemical reactions, plating, cultures, etc. and crucial equipment.

  • The viva spots are carefully selected to facilitate understanding of the students and sharpen their skill of identification of media, equipment, tests, microorganisms/parasites (macroscopic & microscopic) and vectors. Each spot is accompanied by a list of its salient features.

  • New chapters of clinical importance, namely, Hand Hygiene, Standard Precautions (Universal Precautions) and Biomedical Waste Management, and Dot Blot Test.

Table of Contents

SECTION I USE OF EQUIPMENT AND BASIC MICROBIOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND CONCEPTS

1. Compound Microscope

2. Cleaning Microscope Slides

3. Preparing a Wet Mount

4. Ubiquity of Microorganisms

5. Aseptic Dispensing of Agar in Petri Dish

6. Establishing Pure Cultures: Streaking for Isolation

7. Standard Precautions (Universal Precautions) and Biomedical Waste Management Implementation

SECTION II BACTERIAL STAINS

8. Preparing Bacterial Smear

9. Simple Stain

10. Gram’s Stain

11. Acid-fast Stain

12. Albert’s Stain

SECTION III PHYSIOLOGICAL REACTIONS OF BACTERIA

13. Catalase Test

14. Coagulase Test

15. Oxidase Test

16. Nitrate Test

17. Carbohydrate Fermentation Test

18. Indole, Methyl Red, Voges-Proskauer and Citrate Tests

19. Urease Test

20. Phenylalanine Deaminase Test

21. Triple Sugar Iron Test

SECTION IV BACTERIAL CULTURE EXERCISE

PART A: Introduction

PART B: Identifi cation of Bacteria

22. Identifi cation of Staphylococcus aureus

23. Identifi cation of Streptococcus pneumoniae

24. Identifi cation of β-Haemolytic Streptococci

25. Identifi cation of Lactose-fermenting Members of Enterobacteriaceae

26. Identifi cation of Non-lactose-fermenting Members of Enterobacteriaceae

27. Identifi cation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

28. Identifi cation of Corynebacterium diphtheriae

29. Identifi cation of Vibrio cholerae 1

PART C: Clinical Cases and Selective Discussion

SECTION V ANTIBIOTIC SENSITIVITY TEST

30. Qualitative – Stokes’s Method, Kirby-Bauer Method/CLSI (NCCLS)

31. Quantitative – Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (Broth Dilution)

SECTION VI ANAEROBES AND MICROAEROPHILES

32. Cultivation of Anaerobes and Microaerophiles

SECTION VII PARASITOLOGY

33. Study of Stained Smear for Malarial Parasite

34. Study of Stained Smear for Microfi laria

35. Saline and Iodine Preparation of Faeces for Ova/Cyst/Trophozoite Examination

36. Study of Adult Parasites

SECTION VIII IMMUNOLOGY/SEROLOGY/MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

37. Counter Immuno-electrophoresis

38. Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (Slide Flocculation) Test

39. Latex Agglutination Test

40. Widal (Tube Agglutination) Test

41. Complement Fixation Test

42. Radial Immunodiffusion

43. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

44. Polymerase Chain Reaction

SECTION IX MYCOLOGY AND VIROLOGY

45. Gram’s Staining of Yeast-like Fungal Cells

46. India Ink Preparation of Cryptococcus neoformans

47. Study of Lactophenol Cotton Blue Fungal Mounts

48. Potassium Hydroxide Mount

49. Virus Titration

SECTION X APPLIED MICROBIOLOGY

50. Demonstration of Koch’s Postulates

51. Hand Hygiene

52. Dot Blot Test

53. Tuberculin Skin Test (Mantoux Test)

SECTION XI VIVA SPOTS

54. Viva Spots

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131221969

About the Author

V S Randhawa

