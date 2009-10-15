Practicals and Viva in Medical Microbiology, 2/e
2nd Edition
The present edition is a thoroughly revised, expanded and updated, student-friendly book with four new chapters and many new large-sized illustrations. The book follows the syllabus recommended by the Medical Council of India. The text is presented in a simple, easy-to-understand manner.
- Problem-based approach, each problem solved in a systematic and clear-cut manner.
- Highlights purpose of each exercise and explains recording and interpretation of results.
- Each exercise followed by related viva-voce questions and their answers.
- Separate section devoted to viva spots, consisting of numerous high quality colour pictures of slides of microorganisms and microbiological techniques, including biochemical reactions, plating, cultures, etc. and crucial equipment.
- The viva spots are carefully selected to facilitate understanding of the students and sharpen their skill of identification of media, equipment, tests, microorganisms/parasites (macroscopic & microscopic) and vectors. Each spot is accompanied by a list of its salient features.
- New chapters of clinical importance, namely, Hand Hygiene, Standard Precautions (Universal Precautions) and Biomedical Waste Management, and Dot Blot Test.
SECTION I USE OF EQUIPMENT AND BASIC MICROBIOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES AND CONCEPTS
1. Compound Microscope
2. Cleaning Microscope Slides
3. Preparing a Wet Mount
4. Ubiquity of Microorganisms
5. Aseptic Dispensing of Agar in Petri Dish
6. Establishing Pure Cultures: Streaking for Isolation
7. Standard Precautions (Universal Precautions) and Biomedical Waste Management Implementation
SECTION II BACTERIAL STAINS
8. Preparing Bacterial Smear
9. Simple Stain
10. Gram’s Stain
11. Acid-fast Stain
12. Albert’s Stain
SECTION III PHYSIOLOGICAL REACTIONS OF BACTERIA
13. Catalase Test
14. Coagulase Test
15. Oxidase Test
16. Nitrate Test
17. Carbohydrate Fermentation Test
18. Indole, Methyl Red, Voges-Proskauer and Citrate Tests
19. Urease Test
20. Phenylalanine Deaminase Test
21. Triple Sugar Iron Test
SECTION IV BACTERIAL CULTURE EXERCISE
PART A: Introduction
PART B: Identifi cation of Bacteria
22. Identifi cation of Staphylococcus aureus
23. Identifi cation of Streptococcus pneumoniae
24. Identifi cation of β-Haemolytic Streptococci
25. Identifi cation of Lactose-fermenting Members of Enterobacteriaceae
26. Identifi cation of Non-lactose-fermenting Members of Enterobacteriaceae
27. Identifi cation of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
28. Identifi cation of Corynebacterium diphtheriae
29. Identifi cation of Vibrio cholerae 1
PART C: Clinical Cases and Selective Discussion
SECTION V ANTIBIOTIC SENSITIVITY TEST
30. Qualitative – Stokes’s Method, Kirby-Bauer Method/CLSI (NCCLS)
31. Quantitative – Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (Broth Dilution)
SECTION VI ANAEROBES AND MICROAEROPHILES
32. Cultivation of Anaerobes and Microaerophiles
SECTION VII PARASITOLOGY
33. Study of Stained Smear for Malarial Parasite
34. Study of Stained Smear for Microfi laria
35. Saline and Iodine Preparation of Faeces for Ova/Cyst/Trophozoite Examination
36. Study of Adult Parasites
SECTION VIII IMMUNOLOGY/SEROLOGY/MOLECULAR BIOLOGY
37. Counter Immuno-electrophoresis
38. Venereal Disease Research Laboratory (Slide Flocculation) Test
39. Latex Agglutination Test
40. Widal (Tube Agglutination) Test
41. Complement Fixation Test
42. Radial Immunodiffusion
43. Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
44. Polymerase Chain Reaction
SECTION IX MYCOLOGY AND VIROLOGY
45. Gram’s Staining of Yeast-like Fungal Cells
46. India Ink Preparation of Cryptococcus neoformans
47. Study of Lactophenol Cotton Blue Fungal Mounts
48. Potassium Hydroxide Mount
49. Virus Titration
SECTION X APPLIED MICROBIOLOGY
50. Demonstration of Koch’s Postulates
51. Hand Hygiene
52. Dot Blot Test
53. Tuberculin Skin Test (Mantoux Test)
SECTION XI VIVA SPOTS
54. Viva Spots
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2009
- Published:
- 15th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131221969