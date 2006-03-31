Practical VoIP Security

Voice Over IP (VoIP) phone lines now represent over 50% of all new phone line installations. Every one of these new VoIP phone lines and handsets must now be protected from malicious hackers because these devices now reside on the network and are accessible from the Internet just like any server or workstation.

This book will cover a wide variety of the publicly available exploit tools and how they can be used specifically against VoIP (Voice over IP) Telephony systems. The book will cover the attack methodologies that are used against the SIP and H.323 protocols as well as VoIP network infrastructure. Significant emphasis will be placed on both attack and defense techniques. This book is designed to be very hands on and scenario intensive