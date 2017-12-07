Practical Surgical Neuropathology: A Diagnostic Approach - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323449410, 9780323508667

Practical Surgical Neuropathology: A Diagnostic Approach

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series

Authors: Arie Perry Daniel Brat
eBook ISBN: 9780323508667
eBook ISBN: 9780323531627
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323449410
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2017
Page Count: 752
Table of Contents

1. Neuropathology Patterns and Introduction

2. Normal Brain Histopathology

3. Intraoperative Consultation and Optimal Processing

　

4. Neuroradiology: The Surrogate of Gross Neuropathology

　　

5. Integrating molecular diagnostics with surgical neuropathology

　　

6. Diffuse Astrocytic and Oligodendroglial Tumors

　　

7. Non-diffuse Astrocytoma Variants

　　

8. Ependymomas and Choroid Plexus Tumors

　　

9. Other Glial Neoplasms

　　

10. Neuronal and Glioneuronal Neoplasms

　　

11. Pineal Parenchymal Tumors

　　

12. Embryonal Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System

　　

13. Meningiomas

　　

14. Mesenchymal Tumors of the Central Nervous System

　　

15. Tumors of Peripheral Nerve

　　

16. Epithelial, Neuroendocrine, and Metastatic Lesions

　　

17. Lymphomas and Histiocytic Tumors

　　

18. Germ Cell Tumors

　　

19. Melanocytic Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System

　　

20. Histological features of pituitary adenomas and sellar region masses

　　

21. Therapy-Associated Neuropathology

　　

22. Familial Tumor Syndromes

　　

23. Infections and Inflammatory Disorders

　　

24. White Matter and Myelin Disorders

　　

25. Pathology of Epilepsy

　　

26. Vascular and Ischemic Disorders

　　

27. Biopsy Pathology of Neurodegenerative Disorders in Adults

　　

Description

Part of the in-depth and practical Pattern Recognition series, Practical Surgical Neuropathology, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Arie Perry and Daniel J. Brat, helps you arrive at an accurate CNS diagnosis by using a pattern-based approach. Leading diagnosticians in neuropathology guide you from a histological (and/or clinical, radiologic, and molecular) pattern, through the appropriate work-up, around the pitfalls, and to the best diagnosis. Almost 2,000 high-quality illustrations capture key neuropathological patterns for a full range of common and rare conditions, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance.

Key Features

  • Improved pattern call-outs are now linked directly within the chapter, reinforcing the patterns for more efficient and complete understanding.

  • A user-friendly design color-codes patterns to specific entities, and key points are summarized in tables, charts, and graphs so you can quickly and easily find what you are looking for.

Details

About the Authors

Arie Perry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Neurological Surgery, Vice Chair Department of Pathology, Director of Neuropathology Division and the Neuropathology Fellowship Program, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Daniel Brat Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor & Vice Chair Translational Programs, Director, Division of Neuropathology, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia

