Practical Surgical Neuropathology: A Diagnostic Approach
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series
Table of Contents
1. Neuropathology Patterns and Introduction
2. Normal Brain Histopathology
3. Intraoperative Consultation and Optimal Processing
4. Neuroradiology: The Surrogate of Gross Neuropathology
5. Integrating molecular diagnostics with surgical neuropathology
6. Diffuse Astrocytic and Oligodendroglial Tumors
7. Non-diffuse Astrocytoma Variants
8. Ependymomas and Choroid Plexus Tumors
9. Other Glial Neoplasms
10. Neuronal and Glioneuronal Neoplasms
11. Pineal Parenchymal Tumors
12. Embryonal Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System
13. Meningiomas
14. Mesenchymal Tumors of the Central Nervous System
15. Tumors of Peripheral Nerve
16. Epithelial, Neuroendocrine, and Metastatic Lesions
17. Lymphomas and Histiocytic Tumors
18. Germ Cell Tumors
19. Melanocytic Neoplasms of the Central Nervous System
20. Histological features of pituitary adenomas and sellar region masses
21. Therapy-Associated Neuropathology
22. Familial Tumor Syndromes
23. Infections and Inflammatory Disorders
24. White Matter and Myelin Disorders
25. Pathology of Epilepsy
26. Vascular and Ischemic Disorders
27. Biopsy Pathology of Neurodegenerative Disorders in Adults
Description
Part of the in-depth and practical Pattern Recognition series, Practical Surgical Neuropathology, 2nd Edition, by Drs. Arie Perry and Daniel J. Brat, helps you arrive at an accurate CNS diagnosis by using a pattern-based approach. Leading diagnosticians in neuropathology guide you from a histological (and/or clinical, radiologic, and molecular) pattern, through the appropriate work-up, around the pitfalls, and to the best diagnosis. Almost 2,000 high-quality illustrations capture key neuropathological patterns for a full range of common and rare conditions, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance.
Key Features
A new chapter on Pulmonary Function Testing for Pathologists brings you up to date with relevant aspects of these key tests.
- Improved pattern call-outs are now linked directly within the chapter, reinforcing the patterns for more efficient and complete understanding.
- A user-friendly design color-codes patterns to specific entities, and key points are summarized in tables, charts, and graphs so you can quickly and easily find what you are looking for.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508667
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531627
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323449410
About the Authors
Arie Perry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Neurological Surgery, Vice Chair Department of Pathology, Director of Neuropathology Division and the Neuropathology Fellowship Program, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Daniel Brat Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Vice Chair Translational Programs, Director, Division of Neuropathology, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia