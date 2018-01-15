Practical Soft Tissue Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach

Part of the in-depth and practical Pattern Recognition series, Practical Surgical Soft Tissue Pathology, 2nd Edition, helps you arrive at an accurate diagnosis by using a proven pattern-based approach. Leading diagnosticians guide you through the most common patterns seen in soft tissue pathology, applying appropriate immunohistochemistry and molecular testing, avoiding pitfalls, and making the best diagnosis. High-quality illustrations capture key morphologic patterns for a full range of common and rare tumor types, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance.