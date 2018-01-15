Practical Soft Tissue Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323497145, 9780323555913

Practical Soft Tissue Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series

Authors: Jason Hornick
eBook ISBN: 9780323555913
eBook ISBN: 9780323555906
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323497145
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th January 2018
Page Count: 618
Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Tumor Classification and Immunohistochemistry

2. Biologic Potential, Grading, Staging, and Reporting of Sarcomas

3. Spindle Cell Tumors of Adults

4. Pediatric Spindle Cell Tumors

5. Tumors with Myxoid Stroma

6. Epithelioid and Epithelial-like Tumors

7. Pleomorphic Sarcomas

8. Round Cell Tumors

9. Biphasic Tumors and Tumors with Mixed Patterns

10. Soft Tissue Tumors with Prominent Inflammatory Cells

11. Giant Cell-Rich Tumors

12. Adipocytic Tumors

13. Vascular Tumors

14. Cartilaginous and Osseous Soft Tissue Tumors

15. Cutaneous Mesenchymal Tumors

16. Mesenchymal Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract

17. Lower Genital Soft Tissue Tumors

18. Applications of Molecular Testing to Differential Diagnosis

Description

Part of the in-depth and practical Pattern Recognition series, Practical Surgical Soft Tissue Pathology, 2nd Edition, helps you arrive at an accurate diagnosis by using a proven pattern-based approach. Leading diagnosticians guide you through the most common patterns seen in soft tissue pathology, applying appropriate immunohistochemistry and molecular testing, avoiding pitfalls, and making the best diagnosis. High-quality illustrations capture key morphologic patterns for a full range of common and rare tumor types, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance.

Key Features

  • A consistent chapter organization by histologic pattern considers soft tissue tumors the way you approach them in daily practice, helping you arrive at a quick and accurate diagnosis.
  • A user-friendly design color-codes patterns to specific entities, and key points are summarized in tables and text boxes, so you can quickly and easily find what you are looking for.

About the Authors

Jason Hornick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Director of Surgical Pathology and Director of Immunohistochemistry, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

