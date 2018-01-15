Practical Soft Tissue Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Tumor Classification and Immunohistochemistry
2. Biologic Potential, Grading, Staging, and Reporting of Sarcomas
3. Spindle Cell Tumors of Adults
4. Pediatric Spindle Cell Tumors
5. Tumors with Myxoid Stroma
6. Epithelioid and Epithelial-like Tumors
7. Pleomorphic Sarcomas
8. Round Cell Tumors
9. Biphasic Tumors and Tumors with Mixed Patterns
10. Soft Tissue Tumors with Prominent Inflammatory Cells
11. Giant Cell-Rich Tumors
12. Adipocytic Tumors
13. Vascular Tumors
14. Cartilaginous and Osseous Soft Tissue Tumors
15. Cutaneous Mesenchymal Tumors
16. Mesenchymal Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract
17. Lower Genital Soft Tissue Tumors
18. Applications of Molecular Testing to Differential Diagnosis
Description
Part of the in-depth and practical Pattern Recognition series, Practical Surgical Soft Tissue Pathology, 2nd Edition, helps you arrive at an accurate diagnosis by using a proven pattern-based approach. Leading diagnosticians guide you through the most common patterns seen in soft tissue pathology, applying appropriate immunohistochemistry and molecular testing, avoiding pitfalls, and making the best diagnosis. High-quality illustrations capture key morphologic patterns for a full range of common and rare tumor types, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance.
Key Features
- A consistent chapter organization by histologic pattern considers soft tissue tumors the way you approach them in daily practice, helping you arrive at a quick and accurate diagnosis.
- A user-friendly design color-codes patterns to specific entities, and key points are summarized in tables and text boxes, so you can quickly and easily find what you are looking for.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323555913
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323555906
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323497145
About the Authors
Jason Hornick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Director of Surgical Pathology and Director of Immunohistochemistry, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts